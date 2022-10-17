This wireless PS5 headset deal gets you a top set for a new record low price

PS5 headset deals are coming thick and fast right now and we've got another one today for you.

Offering a full third off its MSRP, you can currently get the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 wireless headset for just $66.99 at Amazon (was $99.95). For full clarity, this is only on the PlayStation variant and only in the Black colour - the white variant and Xbox variants have not had the same treatment.

This is a chance to get a seriously quality wireless PS5 headset for the price of a mid-range one. We cannot emphasise this enough; and the Stealth 600 Gen 2's qualities are more than enough to make it an exceptional, top-tier candidate for best PS5 headset , and certainly one of the most affordable, best PS5 wireless headsets you can buy right now. We've seen the price of the 'regular' Gen 2s fluctuate more this year and that's probably down to the soft refresh model in the form of the Gen 2 MAX variants offering just a little bit more. Don't let this put you off though: such are the margins between the non-MAX and MAX variants, that we think you're probably getting better value for money with this PS5 headset deal than waiting for money off the MAX.

On Friday, we reported that the 600's brethren, the Stealth 700 Gen 2 had reached a record-low price , and now it's welcome news that the 600 Gen 2 has done the same - and by quite a margin. This 600 Gen 2 headset has seen its price tag slip in recent months, but it was only about four weeks ago the headset was selling for $94 which means you really are getting a tremendous PS5 wireless headset deal. This side of Black Friday gaming headset deals and Black Friday PS5 headset deals , we're not sure you're likely to see a better deal on such a good headset.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 | PS5, PS4, PC | $99.95 $66.99 at Amazon

Save $40; lowest ever price - This brand new, record-low price makes the 600 Gen 2 a total bargain. It now becomes a mid-range, almost entry-level price for such a quality wireless headset. Perfect to avoid the sales madness of next month too.

