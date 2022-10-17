ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Benedict Cumberbatch rewrote some Doctor Strange 2 scenes

By Lauren Milici
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18PW9C_0icIyNnU00

In addition to starring as the titular hero, Benedict Cumberbatch reworked the script for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness .

"I got to write some of those scenes...I suggested that it needed to get darker at a point," the actor told Prestige . "There was a slightly more saccharine version at one stage and I’m really happy with the way it evolved. Sam Raimi was so game for it and Michael Waldron really supported me to write it as well. We turned what was a very small combat between the two into a sort of very bizarre and inventive battle in that moment.

I really loved it. It was how the original was pitched to me a long while back when Scott Derrickson was still working with us: Strange would meet versions of himself. It was something I wanted to lean into. We could have gone even further, and maybe it will go into the future."

The first Doctor Strange was helmed by Derrickson, known for directing horrors like Sinister – widely regarded as one of the scariest movies of all time – and most recently, The Black Phone . He was set to direct the sequel before another master of horror, Sam Raimi, took over. A deleted stunt sequence hit the Internet not too long ago, suggesting that Raimi's vision was originally much darker. The end result – which took in nearly $1 billion at the global box office – is a successful collaboration between Cumberbatch, Waldron, and Raimi.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney Plus .

For more Marvel madness, check out our guide to how to watch the Marvel movies in order , what you need to know about the Marvel timeline , and all of the upcoming Marvel movies and shows flying your way in 2022 and beyond.

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

Stephen King reveals the new horror movie he "wishes" he had written

Stephen King has praised new horror movie Fall and says that he wishes he'd written it himself. "FALL (Amazon Prime, maybe others): Tight, terrific, and very, very scary. Reminded me a bit of DUEL. Wish I'd written it," King tweeted (opens in new tab). The survival thriller follows two adrenaline...
GamesRadar

Netflix's The School for Good and Evil overcomes lackluster reviews to claim #1 on streamer's chart

The fantasy flick, which stars Michelle Yeoh, Kerry Washington, and Charlize Theron, is proving popular with subscribers. The School for Good and Evil may not have cast a spell over critics, but its popularity among Netflix subscribers is bubbling up. The new fantasy movie, which stars the likes of Michelle Yeoh, Kerry Washington, and Charlize Theron, has jumped to the top of the platform's streaming chart just one day after its release.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

31K+
Followers
35K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy