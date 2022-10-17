Read full article on original website
Doctor Who boss and star reveal what they took from set ahead of final episode
Doctor Who's departing duo Chris Chibnall and Jodie Whittaker have shared which mementos they snuck off the set. As they prepare to make way for incoming showrunner Russell T Davies and star Ncuti Gatwa, Digital Spy asked Chibnall if he managed to grab anything before leaving. "I think towards the...
The Stranger true story: The real-life inspiration behind Netflix thriller
The Stranger has now arrived on Netflix and like the recent Luckiest Girl Alive, the thriller is inspired by real-life events. Not to be confused with the Netflix series of the same name, the new movie follows a group of seasoned undercover cops who pose as an influential criminal network in order to catch a murderer who has evaded conviction for eight years.
Sex/Life's Sarah Shahi explains why Black Adam role is a "privilege"
Black Adam star Sarah Shahi has opened up about how playing Adrianna Tomaz has helped her celebrate her culture. In the Shazam! spinoff, Shahi – recently seen in Netflix's Sex/Life – plays a fearless archaeologist opposite Dwayne Johnson's titular antihero. "I myself am Persian and it's a privilege...
First trailer for Cobra Kai and The OA stars' new horror movie
We have a brand new trailer for Cobra Kai star Peyton List and The OA actor Brendan Meyer’s new horror film called The Friendship Game. The film, which is being directed by Hollow in the Land's Scooter Corkle, features a group of teenagers in a small town who discover a strange object that tests the strength of their friendship.
The Last Jedi's Rian Johnson offers hopeful update on new Star Wars trilogy
Rian Johnson has opened up on the new Star Wars trilogy that hasn't happened yet, giving fans a positive update. The Last Jedi director first announced his intention to work on a trilogy of Star Wars spinoffs in 2017, but that plan hasn't come into fruition just yet. That doesn't mean fans won't get to see the movies at some point.
Paulina Porizkova Bares it All to Promote New Book in New Photo
Paulina Porizkova is gearing up for the release of her upcoming book with a powerful message on social media. The model, 57, took to Instagram on Friday, Oct. 21 to share a topless photo of herself covered only by a copy of her book, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful.
Shang-Chi star Simu Liu lines up next lead role in new Prime Video series
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has lined up his next major role in new Prime Video series Seven Wonders. The star is set to team up with former Fast & Furious director Justin Lin on the show, which is adapted from the Ben Mezrich novel of the same name, Deadline reports.
House of the Dragon season 1 finale leak condemned by HBO
HBO has condemned the leaking of House of the Dragon's season 1 finale. The US channel has released a public comment to confirm that a copy leaked of this weekend's episode, 'The Black Queen', because of an apparent breakdown in the international distribution of the show (via Deadline). An HBO...
Marvel fans think Wakanda Forever has spoiled who the new Black Panther is
Wakanda Forever has given fans a better look at the new Black Panther – so good, in fact, that some think they've worked out who's donning the suit. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther will see a new version of the superhero following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020. After he passed away, Marvel announced the role of T'Challa, king of Wakanda, wouldn't be recast, with the new film honouring the actor and his character's legacy.
First trailer for Tom Hanks's new movie A Man Called Otto
The trailer for Tom Hanks’ new film, A Man Called Otto, has been released. The film is an adaptation of Fredrik Backman’s novel A Man Called Ove, which had previously been made into a 2015 Swedish film. Hanks will play the titular character, a “grumpy widower” who is...
The Walking Dead's "smart" zombies finally solve decade-long mystery
The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. The Walking Dead's final run is a reflective one thanks to the flashbacks that kick off each of these last eight episodes. And while there's much to celebrate about this show's historic run, revisiting the outbreak's early days also reminds us of a big plot hole that's plagued The Walking Dead since we first met that little zombie girl holding her teddy all the way back in episode one.
Doctor Who star David Tennant reveals he was in the running to play James Bond
David Tennant has been in some iconic British projects across his career: Doctor Who, Harry Potter, Broadchurch, St Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold, to name just a few. But in a parallel universe, the actor fronted the biggest British franchise of all time, as he revealed that he...
Black Adam 2 potential release date, cast and everything you need to know
Black Adam 2 has yet to be confirmed by Warner Bros and DC, but Dwayne Johnson clearly has big plans for the future. If the credit scene didn't make it clear enough, Johnson has been calling Black Adam the start of a "new era in the DC Universe" which, unless the movie flops at the box office, will surely include a return for Black Adam.
Channing Tatum reveals first look at Magic Mike 3
Channing Tatum has given fans their first official look at the upcoming film Magic Mike's Last Dance. The actor shared an image on his Twitter account of himself and Salma Hayek from the upcoming film alongside the caption: "All good things begin in Miami. "#MagicMikesLastDance in theaters Valentine’s Day weekend....
Frasier star Kelsey Grammer says reboot will honour late John Mahoney
Frasier star Kelsey Grammer has said the upcoming reboot of the hit '90s sitcom will honour the late John Mahoney. The classic show centred on Dr Frasier Crane, a psychiatrist-turned-radio presenter (played by Grammer), and Mahoney became a cherished cast member as Martin, Frasier's wise-cracking father. The actor sadly passed...
Borat's Sacha Baron Cohen linked to major Marvel villain role in Ironheart show
Sacha Baron Cohen has been linked to MCU series Ironheart, with rumours he could play Marvel's arch villain Mephisto. According to Deadline, the Borat star was recently spotted near Pinewood Studios where Dominique Thorne's six-part adventure is being filmed. However, his involvement remains unconfirmed, as reps for Marvel and for...
Looking for mysteries pre-2010 ish
Mr Maggie has a wish to watch crime dramas or mysteries from the late '90s to mid 2000s. I wish to oblige him. His criteria is simple: well crafted stories that are well acted. Interesting scenery is a plus. Preferably set at some point during the LAST century up to the Swinging 60 s.
Black Adam's Noah Centineo responds to Deadpool comparisons
Black Adam is about to bring a new batch of DC superheroes to the screen, including the much-anticipated live-action movie debut of the Justice Society. One of its members, Atom Smasher, has already been the subject of much discussion though as people have been comparing the suit to Deadpool. (For context though, Atom Smasher debuted in September 1983 and Deadpool in February 1991.)
Netflix adds disclaimer to The Crown season 5 trailer following Judi Dench complaint
Netflix has added a disclaimer to its trailer for The Crown season five, following complaints about the series. Unlike previous seasons of the royal drama, the description beneath the official trailer reads: "Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign."
Torchwood fans beg Russell T Davies to revive Doctor Who spin-off as he posts throwback clip
Russell T Davies has delighted Torchwood fans after he shared a throwback clip of the Doctor Who spin-off. The returning Doctor Who showrunner and It’s a Sin creator sent fans into a frenzy as he shared a snippet from the fourth and final series, Torchwood: Miracle Day, to his Instagram on Wednesday (October 19).
