Top Speed
Say Cheese: Honda Africa Twin Flaunts New Front Camera System
Radar systems are becoming more and more common on touring/adventure motorcycles. The Yamaha Tracer 9 GT was recently spotted with a radar, and the Ducati Multistrada V4 already employs one. Honda, however, is trying to do things a bit differently as it has filed patents for a front-facing camera system on the Africa Twin instead of going the usual radar way.
Top Speed
Why the 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R Is Not Really Worth All the Hype
In typical Ducati fashion, the Bolognese factory has pushed the superbike boundary once again by introducing the fierce 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R. While the V4 R has truckloads of upgrades over the V4, the new 998cc, V4 engine with a claimed 240 horsepower has made all the headlines so far. But as impressive as this sounds, there is a reasonable arguement the Panigale V4 R is not really worth all this hype, at least in the United States.
BMW M5 Spied Preparing To Become PHEV Performance Sedan
The next-gen BMW M5 will adopt a plug-in hybrid powertrain. This fresh batch of spy shots catches one testing in Munich. This M5 wears a full-body camouflage wrap but has the production-ready lights at the front. The concealment thoroughly covers the nose, but a portion of the wide grille is visible. A panel is riveted to the center of the hood. It's not clear what the company might be hiding there.
Top Speed
The Audi RS3 Performance Is 406 Horsepower of Pure Insanity
The fourth generation Audi A3 was unveiled in 2020, and the RS3 followed shortly after. While the next generation will be all electric, the current RS3 is still offered with a five-cylinder engine that delivers a total of 401 horsepower, making it the most powerful RS3 to date. Well, that was true until now, as Audi just launched the special edition RS3 Performance model that ups the power to 407 horsepower. While it may not seem like much, it is enough to dethrone the standard RS3. The model will be limited to only 300 units, but unfortunately, none of them are coming to the States.
Top Speed
Here Are The Top 10 Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Ever Built
You’d expect any motorcycle manufacturer that has been in existence since 1904 to have built its share of important models, and Harley-Davidson has certainly done that, even if detractors will argue that every Harley has simply been a development of the last one and there is a dearth of completely ‘new’ models to come out of the Milwaukee factory. Despite remaining true to one type of engine and each subsequent engine being merely a development of the last, there have been many significant Harley-Davidson models from the company’s inception right up to the present day. This list could simply be a list of the different versions of the V-twin engine Harley has produced over the years but, despite the differentiation between models being largely down to the engine fitted, there have also been some significant motorcycles in their own right.
CNBC
Why convertible cars are declining in popularity
Gaining popularity in the 1950s and 1960s, the convertible car is an automotive American icon. As a symbol of leisure and fun, some history's iconic models were convertibles, such as the Chevrolet Corvette and the Ford Mustang. However, convertibles have been steadily losing popularity among car buyers and make up only 0.46% of new car sales in 2021. Buyers value practicality and functionality over looks and leisure, leading their interests elsewhere. Can the iconic design stand the test of time?
Top Speed
Manhart Gives The Mercedes-AMG G63 800 Buff Horses
The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is perhaps one of the most highly-tuned luxury SUVs out there. Despite its boxy old-school profile and off-road-focused demeanor, a plethora of tuners have invested in the on-road performance aspect of the G-Class, usually at the expense of off-road capability. One such tuning company is Manhart, which has introduced its new G800 Inferno kit to replace the previous G700 Inferno.
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The SV650 Is Suzuki’s Best Bike
Recent spy shots have suggested that Suzuki is about to drop the aging but bulletproof V-twin engine as found in the V650 and the V-Strom DL650 for a much more modern parallel twin design, following the lead of Yamaha, BMW, and KTM. For Suzuki diehards, this will be sad news as the SV650’s engine was something pretty unique in the world of lightweight roadster motorcycles. Suzuki has said nothing about when the V-twin engine will be phased out so let’s enjoy it while we still can and celebrate this iconic engine and the brilliance of the SV650.
Top Speed
Top 10 Most Affordable Sport Bikes
There was a time when motorcycles were an affordable transportation alternative. These days, not so much. Bikes on the market can cost as much as a car. The bigger the engine and the more technology a bike has, the more expensive it becomes. All is not lost if you don’t have 20, 30, or 40 thousand to spend on a bike. There are some great affordable bikes that you can buy for less than $10,000. They may not have the biggest engines and might not be the fastest bikes on the road. However, they are still fun and get you where you need to go.
Top Speed
Here's Why The BMW M3 Competition Is Better Than The Hybrid Mercedes AMG C63 S
The 2023 Mercedes AMG C63 S is one of the most controversial performance vehicles to come out lately. Although AMG wants to keep the V-8 around until 2030, the new C63 relies on the A45’s inline-four and F1 tech. To many, this is no longer an AMG in the traditional sense. There is, however, another high-performance German sedan that stays true to tradition (for now) – the BMW M3. While BMW’s approach to performance is slightly different from AMG’s typical bravado, the two cars have had decades-worth of rivalry. Here’s why the BMW M3 might be the better performance sedan despite lacking the Mercedes C63’s Formula One tech.
Top Speed
The 2024 Maserati GranTurismo Is Elegantly Mediocre And Still Overpriced
Maserati is at a point where it is trying to reinvent itself. For this to happen, the Italian brand needs entirely new models, at least some of which need to be BEVs. The 2024 GranTurismo is Maserati’s attempt at making a luxury two-door GT for everyone, and while the new model is brand new underneath, it looks like little more than a facelift of the model we have known since 2007. In the past, the Trident boasted an illustrious racing history and some of the most exquisite grand tourers, despite financial difficulties. The new generation of Maserati models, the GranTurismo included, have the uneasy task to make up for a continuous record of inconsistent build quality, reliability, and mediocre sales. Here’s where Maserati’s new GT is brilliant and where it falls short.
Audi TTS And Porsche Cayman Drag Race Against… Hennessey TRX Mammoth
Everyone likes a fast vehicle – regardless if it is a sports car, an SUV, or a pickup truck. The basic logic is that sports cars should be the most enjoyable to drive, though that’s not always the case with the technology we have today. You can easily beat a sports coupe with a modified truck, for example. Celebrating that, Carwow decided to see what’s quicker in a standing-start race, featuring two sports cars from Germany and a heavily tuned truck from the United States.
Top Speed
The New 3.0 CSL Is BMW's Best Kept Secret
Recent BMW models like the first fully-electric M-car – the BMW iX or the BMW G87 M2 Performance Parts arrived with polarizing appearances, but spy footage of an iconic blast from the past is illustrating when automaker's design is right, the results are epic. BMW is bringing back one of its most legendary nameplates, the 3.0 CSL, back to life. By the looks of it, it not only has all the right design elements of the original, 1972 3.0 CSL, but it also looks like what the current M4 should have been from the beginning. This is all the more reason to ask why BMW has kept a tight lip about it.
Top Speed
Top 10 Skills to Learn on Your Dual Sport Motorcycle
Just because you know how to ride a motorcycle on the road does not mean you know how to ride one on the dirt. Purchasing a dual sport motorcycle opens a whole new world of riding opportunities. But, before you head out on the trail, you need to learn some valuable skills. These are skills that will help you maintain control of the bike and prevent a crash. Some have value on and off the road, while others differ significantly from your road riding habits. Learn these 10 skills on your dual sport and become a better rider.
Top Speed
The McLaren Solus GT Hasn't Completely Won Over the Man Behind the Design of the P1 and Escort Cosworth RS
Now 63 years old, Frank Stephenson is a famous automobile designer who has worked for companies like BMW, Mini, Ferrari, Maserati, Fiat, Lancia, Alfa Romeo, and McLaren. Some of his most famous designs are the Ford Escort RS Cosworth, the Ferrari F430, the Maserati MC12, the Ferrari FXX, and the McLaren P1 - just to name a few. So, what does one of the biggest designers in the world think about McLaren's latest Solus GT supercar? The answer to that question might surprise you.
Top Speed
Toyota's GR Performance Arm Remains Devoted to Internal Combustion Engines
During a recent press conference launching the new Corolla Cross Hybrid, Toyota Australia’s Sales and Marketing Vice President Sean Hanley had some choice words for those who view electrification as the sole path forward for the automotive industry. The Corolla Cross Hybrid is the newest hybrid to debut in the Australian market, but many are clamoring for more full electric models despite constraints in proper vehicle development. While outlining Toyota's electrified assets since the debut of the Prius, Hanley also suggested that internal combustion engines will live on through the GR brand, which offers performance versions of the Corolla, Supra, and 86.
Top Speed
Top 10 Longest Range Motorcycles
The Long Haul. The Iron Butt Challenge. The Walkabout. Whatever you call it, sometimes a rider pushes the limits of the road for days on end, searching for meaning on two wheels. The only limitations are the aerodynamics of the bike, the power delivery, and the gas tank. Over time a few interested manufacturers developed their entries into this long-road competition, each worthy of a healthy Cannon Ball Run attempt. Here are our favorite long-range, two-wheeled machines.
Top Speed
Everything You Need To Know About The Polestar 3
The Polestar 3 is an amazing piece of Swedish engineering. Here we have a vehicle crafted by a company that understands the importance of reducing emissions for a brighter future. It also understands what it takes to make a driver and the passengers feel comfortable and connected at the same time. Even more exciting is its high-tech AI computer that makes this SUV feel like something out of a sci-fi movie! Let's take a look at all the wonderful things this SUV has to offer.
Top Speed
Behold, the Harley-Davidson Pan America 975 Is Coming to Rock the Trails
Harley-Davidson’s foray into the adventure world with the Pan America 1250 came as a pleasant surprise in 2021. Little did we know, the ADV would become the company’s highest-selling product in the USA, establishing itself not just as a good motorcycle, but as a hit for the firm. Now, Harley is all set for round two as it is preparing a more accessible Pan America 975 to take on the mid-capacity ADV segment which features the Ducati Multistrada V2 and the Triumph Tiger 900.
Top Speed
McLaren M6 GT: The Supercar that Came Before the F1
Before the legendary McLaren F1, the British outfit was, almost exclusively, involved in building race cars and competing in various racing series like Formula One and Le Mans. While many believe the record-holding F1 to be the first road-going McLaren model, there was another, much more obscure car that was built in 1969. The McLaren M6 GT was a road-going version of the M6B race car, and like the F1 GT, it was, essentially, a homologation special, or at least it was supposed to be, given enough units were produced. More importantly, it was the brainchild of legendary racing driver and designer, Bruce McLaren himself.
