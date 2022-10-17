Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WALB 10
Bundle up, cold and frosty tonight
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Fall chill kept highs in the 60s Wednesday afternoon. Tonight, temperatures tumble to and slightly below freezing. A Freeze Warning and a Frost Advisory are in effect as the frigid temperatures may damage sensitive plants and exposed pipes. It’s the kind of weather that calls for extra warmth. Albany may tie it old record 33° set in 1967.
wrbl.com
Another cold morning tomorrow; freeze warnings extended
COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Thanks to some cold air being pushed down from the artic, we will continue to see near-freezing conditions tomorrow and into Friday. With temperatures expected to drop into the low to mid-30s across the area tomorrow morning, another round of FREEZE WARNINGS has been issued for east Alabama, north Georgia, and central Georgia until Thursday at 9 AM CDT.
wrbl.com
Freeze Warnings extended further south
COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Thanks to some cold air being pushed down from the artic, we are looking at even colder conditions tomorrow and throughout the next few days thanks to a secondary cold front moving through tonight. With temperatures expected to drop into the low to mid 30s across the area tomorrow morning, FREEZE WARNINGS have been issued for east Alabama, north Georgia, and central Georgia until Wednesday at 9 CDT. The freeze warnings have been extended south to include Chattahoochee, Harris, Marion, Muscogee, Schley, Talbot, and Taylor counties.
WALB 10
First Alert Forecast - Cold front arrives Monday to drop temperatures
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s time to say goodbye to our high-pressure system and get ready for a cold front that is approaching from the northwest. The effects from this front will not arrive until Monday, so for the rest of Sunday, winds will become light and lows will be mild in the low 60s. However, calm winds and increased dew points tonight will help lead to some fog in the early morning hours.
Albany Herald
SAM Shortline celebration right on track
CORDELE — In October, the SAM Shortline Excursion Train is celebrating 20 years of bringing tourists and economic development to southwest Georgia. The train made its first public trip from Cordele through Leslie, Americus, and Plains to Archery on Oct. 26, 2002. That run capped two years of planning and fulfilled the desire of former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn to maintain the prosperity of their hometown of Plains.
WALB 10
Mark’s Melon Patch continues decades long tradition
SASSER, Ga. (WALB) - Mark’s Melon Patch’s fall activities are now 41 years and going. Mark Daniels is the owner of Mark’s Melon patch off of HWY 82 in Terrell County and said at Mark’s Melon Patch, it’s all about fall family fun. This weekend...
WALB 10
1 killed in Slappey Boulevard collision
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a Tuesday collision that happened on Slappey Boulevard, according to officials. A truck collided with a moped, officials said. This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.
Motorcyclist dies in early-morning accident
ALBANY — Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler has identified the victim of a fatal early Tuesday-morning accident as Lashala Deann Worthy. Worthy, 40, died at the scene of a wreck at the junction of Pine Avenue and Slappey Drive around 7 a.m. The motorcycle she was driving was left in a heap, with pieces scattered along the scene, including Worthy’s helmet and a shoe.
Tickets for North Pole Express go on sale Nov. 1
TIFTON — Children of all ages can ride the North Pole Express to see Santa Claus Dec. 1-3 and Dec. 8-10 at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture. North Pole Express tickets will be available beginning Nov. 1 at 9 a.m. online at https://northpoleexpress2022.eventbrite.com. Tickets are...
WALB 10
Controversial costume photo making rounds at Southland Academy
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A controversial photo is making rounds through Southland Academy and on social media. The photo shows a student dressed as a law enforcement officer. The student appears to be kneeling on someone’s neck. Southland Academy officials told WALB News 10 that the photo was taken...
WALB 10
Tifton church helps Hurricane Ian victims
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - North Side Baptist Church leaders in Tifton spent the past two weeks collecting donations to take to victims of Hurricane Ian in parts of Florida. Lead Pastor Stacy Phillips and members of the congregation teamed up with a church in the Fort Myers area to show their love and support to their community which is in need of some restoration.
WALB 10
Albany continuing work on new development projects
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany is continuing to see more growth with some new developments. The city has many projects in the works to create a more modern, efficient and appealing look for Albany. Barbara Rivera-Holmes, who is the president and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, said...
WALB 10
Milk demo program pushing for more dairy education in Ga. classrooms
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - At the Sunbelt Ag Expo, a milking demo called for visitors to bring more education about the dairy industry into classrooms across the state. Georgia dairy farmers found a need for education in the state and the classrooms, which is why the Georgia Mobile Dairy classroom was formed.
WALB 10
Elderly couple dies in Cairo structure fire
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An elderly couple in Cairo tragically dies following a structure fire early Monday morning. According to the Cairo/Grady County Fire Marshal, Stephen McKinnon, the call came in around 2:30 am; however, an exact address was not provided to first responders immediately. In a statement, McKinnon says by the time firefighters received the address and arrived on the scene, the structure had already begun to collapse as a result of the fire.
Albany Herald
Dougherty Trojans football could claim a share of region title Thursday night
ALBANY — The No. 4- ranked Dougherty Trojans will host Thomasville on Thursday night at Hugh Mills Stadium and the winner will claim at least a share of the Region 1-AAA championship with only one football game remaining on the regular season schedule. It would be Dougherty’s first region...
Tifton, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Crisp County High School football team will have a game with Tift County High School on October 18, 2022, 13:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WALB 10
ASU homecoming parade back To Pre-Pandemic Size
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany State University (ASU) homecoming parade was back in downtown Albany Saturday with a huge crowd to watch. More than 100 floats were a part of this year’s parade. People at the parade said the past few years, it hasn’t been the same because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
WCTV
Pedestrian killed after getting hit by a car in Thomas County
THOMAS COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A deadly crash involving a pedestrian has officials urging the community to be aware of their surroundings. The crash took place just a few feet from a Circle K gas station in a busy part of Thomas County on Saturday. There are still markings on...
southgatv.com
Find the ‘Farmer of the Year’
MOULTRIE, GA – Back to today’s opening of the 44th annual Sunbelt Ag Expo. Where we found this year’s Swisher Southeastern Farmer of the Year. This year’s Swisher Luncheon was packed. Members of the Sunbelt Ag Expo committee welcomed Georgia’s Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black,...
southgatv.com
Tifton’s watery olive branch
TIFTON, GA – The City of Tifton and Tift County have taken great strides toward a final agreement in Local Option Sales Tax distributions, agreeing to keep the distributions of the revenues the same for the next 10 years. While Tifton has declined the county’s demand that it hand over its water system to a county water authority as part of the agreement to continue the Local Option Sales Tax, the city has offered that, upon termination of the water agreement with the County, the City will pay the County dollar for dollar its investment in the water and sewer system and provide bulk water to the new county system into the future as the City has done in the past.
Comments / 0