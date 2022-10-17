TIFTON, GA – The City of Tifton and Tift County have taken great strides toward a final agreement in Local Option Sales Tax distributions, agreeing to keep the distributions of the revenues the same for the next 10 years. While Tifton has declined the county’s demand that it hand over its water system to a county water authority as part of the agreement to continue the Local Option Sales Tax, the city has offered that, upon termination of the water agreement with the County, the City will pay the County dollar for dollar its investment in the water and sewer system and provide bulk water to the new county system into the future as the City has done in the past.

TIFTON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO