Nebraska voters will decide on airport amendment in November
The amendment was the focus of a meeting held at the Norfolk Municipal Airport Monday. The measure would authorize local governments to spend revenue to develop commercial air travel service at local airports.
News Channel Nebraska
Stanton Fire and Rescue discusses personnel shortages
STANTON, Neb. – First responders in Stanton met Tuesday night to discuss emergency personnel and equipment…and how to get more of both. The Stanton Volunteer Fire Department held its monthly meeting, at which conversations were held about the department’s need for additional EMTs. County and city officials...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
kscj.com
RECYCLING PICKUP DELAYED FOR LOCAL GILL HAULING CUSTOMERS
DUE TO A STAFF SHORTAGE GILL HAULING IS TEMPORARILY NOT PICKING UP RECYCLING IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY. SIOUX CITY’S RECYCLING PICKUP IS DELAYED TODAY FOR THAT REASON,. SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS SHOULD STILL PUT THEIR CARTS OUT.
klkntv.com
Burt County attorney says fatal northeast Nebraska shooting was in self-defense
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After an investigation, the Burt County attorney and Nebraska State Patrol ruled that a fatal northeast Nebraska shooting was self-defense. The patrol released additional information on the shooting on Wednesday, nearly a month after it took place in downtown Oakland. On Sept. 27, authorities responded...
albionnewsonline.com
Fire Department responds to field fire
On Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 3:30 p.m., the Petersburg Fire Department was alerted to a fire approximately a mile east of Petersburg along Highway 32 in a field farmed by Adam Seier. A spark from a combine harvesting corn ignited dry material and the winds quickly spread the flames. Fortunately,...
albionnewsonline.com
Construction starts on new county ambulance garage
Construction began early this week on the new County Ambulance garage located southeast of Boone County Health Center. Half of the garage space will be shared by the BCHD Maintenance Department.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Catholic looks to stay unbeaten against Cedar Catholic
NORFOLK, Neb. -- “You better be at your best because the playoffs are right around the corner,” said Norfolk Catholic Head Coach, Jeff Bellar. That was the overall message from Bellar at Wednesday’s practice as the team prepares for a showdown come Friday night against Cedar Catholic.
News Channel Nebraska
Admissibility of evidence discussed in case of mother accused of performing, concealing abortion
MADISON, Neb. – Attorneys discussed the admissibility of certain evidence the case of a northeast Nebraska woman accused of helping illegally terminate her daughter's pregnancy and concealing the fetus. The potential evidence was put in front of Judge Mark Johnson Tuesday morning in Madison County Court, with 41-year-old Jessica...
Fatal Nebraska shooting ruled self-defense
The Nebraska State Patrol can release additional details regarding the investigation into a shooting that occurred in Oakland on September 27. The Oakland Police Department and Burt County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a domestic disturbance and shooting in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue, in Oakland at approximately 9:00 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject with a gunshot wound. The person, identified as Ryan Schuman, 32, was transported to the hospital where he died.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk teen has been found
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A teen from Norfolk that was missing for over a week has been found. The family of 18-year-old Makayla Wheeler said she was found Saturday. Wheeler was reported missing on Oct. 8 after she was last seen at Arby's.
KETV.com
News Channel Nebraska
Ewing man sentenced to two years in prison for gun-related charge
EWING, Neb. -- A 43-year-old man from Ewing was sentenced to prison for 24 months for an unregistered gun. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said Jared Hoerle, of Ewing, was sentenced in Omaha's federal court to 24 months' imprisonment. He was sentenced for receiving and possessing an unregistered firearm, a "short shotgun." Hoerle will be put on a three year term of supervised release when he finished his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
WOWT
David’s Evening Forecast - Windy and cool Monday, record cold Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Beautiful blue skies this afternoon with lots of sunshine, but gusty northwest winds kept temperatures quite a bit cooler than yesterday. Highs only reached the mid and upper 50s around town, about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Those winds continue to be gusty this evening, but should back off a little bit after sunset. Temperatures cool quickly, falling into the mid and low 40s by 10pm. A light freeze is expected tonight, with lows in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.
News Channel Nebraska
