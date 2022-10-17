ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Stanton Fire and Rescue discusses personnel shortages

STANTON, Neb. – First responders in Stanton met Tuesday night to discuss emergency personnel and equipment…and how to get more of both. The Stanton Volunteer Fire Department held its monthly meeting, at which conversations were held about the department’s need for additional EMTs. County and city officials...
STANTON, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Burt County attorney says fatal northeast Nebraska shooting was in self-defense

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After an investigation, the Burt County attorney and Nebraska State Patrol ruled that a fatal northeast Nebraska shooting was self-defense. The patrol released additional information on the shooting on Wednesday, nearly a month after it took place in downtown Oakland. On Sept. 27, authorities responded...
LINCOLN, NE
albionnewsonline.com

Fire Department responds to field fire

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 3:30 p.m., the Petersburg Fire Department was alerted to a fire approximately a mile east of Petersburg along Highway 32 in a field farmed by Adam Seier. A spark from a combine harvesting corn ignited dry material and the winds quickly spread the flames. Fortunately,...
PETERSBURG, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk Catholic looks to stay unbeaten against Cedar Catholic

NORFOLK, Neb. -- “You better be at your best because the playoffs are right around the corner,” said Norfolk Catholic Head Coach, Jeff Bellar. That was the overall message from Bellar at Wednesday’s practice as the team prepares for a showdown come Friday night against Cedar Catholic.
NORFOLK, NE
North Platte Post

Fatal Nebraska shooting ruled self-defense

The Nebraska State Patrol can release additional details regarding the investigation into a shooting that occurred in Oakland on September 27. The Oakland Police Department and Burt County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a domestic disturbance and shooting in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue, in Oakland at approximately 9:00 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject with a gunshot wound. The person, identified as Ryan Schuman, 32, was transported to the hospital where he died.
OAKLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk teen has been found

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A teen from Norfolk that was missing for over a week has been found. The family of 18-year-old Makayla Wheeler said she was found Saturday. Wheeler was reported missing on Oct. 8 after she was last seen at Arby's.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Ewing man sentenced to two years in prison for gun-related charge

EWING, Neb. -- A 43-year-old man from Ewing was sentenced to prison for 24 months for an unregistered gun. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said Jared Hoerle, of Ewing, was sentenced in Omaha's federal court to 24 months' imprisonment. He was sentenced for receiving and possessing an unregistered firearm, a "short shotgun." Hoerle will be put on a three year term of supervised release when he finished his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
EWING, NE
WOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - Windy and cool Monday, record cold Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Beautiful blue skies this afternoon with lots of sunshine, but gusty northwest winds kept temperatures quite a bit cooler than yesterday. Highs only reached the mid and upper 50s around town, about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Those winds continue to be gusty this evening, but should back off a little bit after sunset. Temperatures cool quickly, falling into the mid and low 40s by 10pm. A light freeze is expected tonight, with lows in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

No arrests or charges pending in Oakland shooting after NSP investigation suggests self-defense

OAKLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol released more information following a September shooting in Oakland, with the shooter declaring self-defense. Officers with the Oakland Police Department and the Burt County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the 300 block of N Oakland Ave. on the night of Sept. 27 for a reported domestic disturbance and shooting.
OAKLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy