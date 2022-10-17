Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'
Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
House of the Dragon: Confused viewers question ‘bizarre’ episode 9 ending
House of the Dragon’s big ninth episode ended on a moment that has left many viewers feeling confused.The HBO show’s predecessor,Game of Thrones, traditionally reserved some of each season’s biggest moments for the penultimate episode.Appearing to follow suit, the prequel’s latest instalment dealt with the fallout of the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) from the previous episode. *Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Alicent (Olivia Cooke), incorrectly believing Visery’s dying wish was for their son Aegon to succeed him as ruler, informs her father Otto (Rhys Ifans), who jumps to action in order to prevent Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy)...
Queen's Sister Called Reaction to Diana's Death 'as Hysterical as She Was'
Queen Elizabeth II's sister, Princess Margaret, referred to the public outpouring of grief following the death of Princess Diana as being "as hysterical as she was," and called the mountains of flowers left outside the royal palaces "floral fascism," according to a new biography. In an advance copy of his...
‘Days of Our Lives’ Fans Livid as Network Loses 750,000 Viewers After Move From NBC to Peacock: “A Huge Mistake”
Perhaps moving Days of Our Lives to streaming was not the best idea for NBC. The network, which officially moved the long-running soap opera to Peacock earlier this month, is reported to have lost nearly 750,000 viewers since replacing it with NBC News Daily. According to ShowBiz 411, the soap...
mailplus.co.uk
Fury as Netflix refuses to back down in Crown storm
NETFLIX last night refused to add a disclaimer to The Crown amid a furious row over ‘malicious’ storylines. The hit show is to depict King Charles as a disloyal schemer who plotted against his own mother in a new series to be aired next month - nine weeks after the Queen’s death.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen
Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
Big Brother host Julie Chen reveals that the long-running reality series has been renewed for a 25th season
Big Brother host Julie Chen announced that the iconic reality series had been renewed once again in a Twitter video posted on Sunday. The 52-year-old anchor-turned-reality host revealed that the long-running series would be back to mark a major milestone — its 25th season. 'A big thank you to...
‘Arrogant, Rude, Sexist’: MSNBC Viewers Meltdown Over Chris Matthews’ Return To Network Two Years After He Stepped Down From 'Hardball '
Chris Matthews returned to MSNBC for an appearance on Morning Joe but the very sight of him caused viewers to lose it, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Thursday, the 76-year-old ex-talk show host — who stepped down as host of Hardball in 2020 after harassment allegations by a reporter —was a surprise guest to talk about the NY attorney general’s fraud lawsuit against Trump and his family. His appearance set off a firestorm on Twitter with viewers upset he was allowed back on the air. “Get that serial harasser and his s— eating grin off my TV,” one viewer said.In March 2020,...
Sunny Hostin Clashes With Whoopi Goldberg For Defending Success of People Without a College Education on ‘The View’: “But You’re an EGOT”
During today’s Hot Topics segment on The View, Whoopi Goldberg had to keep reminding co-host Sunny Hostin that a college education isn’t necessary for a successful life. While discussing a Reddit post where a mother refused to give her daughter, who was pregnant with her third child, the college fund she saved to use on a wedding or a house instead, Hostin talked about the importance of a college education. Agreeing with the mother’s decision to withhold the money should it not be used on college, Hostin told the panel, “That’s her mother’s money. She set that aside for an education. I’ve said it over...
Wait, Whose House Was Burning in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 9?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 9 on HBO — as well as spoilers for George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. War is brewing following the death of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). The Green faction, led by Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), act quickly, determined to install Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the throne before Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) finds out what's going on.
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Episode 9 Ending Explained: Let's Talk About the Dragon in the Coronation Room
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of House of the Dragon. After the death of Viserys (Paddy Considine), Episode 9 of House of the Dragon, "The Green Council," kicks off with subterfuge and treason. Misinterpreting Viserys’ final words, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) tells her father Otto (Rhys Ifans) that with his dying breath Viserys wanted Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to be king. Knowing that one single person hearing Viserys’ final words can be questioned and not wanting word to get out to Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) about her father’s death, Otto begins to shut down the palace. He replaces members of the Goldcloaks who are still loyal to Daemon (Matt Smith), Criston (Fabien Frankel) kills Lord Beesbury (Bill Paterson), the only member of the small council who is loyal to Rhaenyra still, servants who know the truth about Viserys’ death are locked up by Larys (Matthew Needham), and Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) is locked in her room until Aegon is crowned.
dexerto.com
House of the Dragon Episode 10 trailer teases Vermithor in epic fiery finale
The finale of House of the Dragon Season 1 is almost here with Episode 10, with its trailer setting the stage for an epic closer – with one of the fiercest dragons in all of Westeros, Vermithor. Episode 9 revolved around one of the most important events in the...
'The Daily Show' roasts Kamala Harris with satirical video comparing her to the main character in 'Veep'
The famous Comedy Central show lampooned Vice President Kamala Harris' jumbled rhetoric with a Twitter video comparing her to the main character in "Veep."
‘They Try To Keep Her Away’: ‘Agitated’ Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Legendary Anchor From Watching The News To Avoid Outbursts As Health Problems Worsens
Stricken with advanced dementia TV icon Barbara Walters is a prisoner in her own apartment and kept from watching news broadcasts because they upset her too much, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Walters, 93, has been spending her final days inside her New York apartment being taken monitored by caregivers. Fans voiced concern this week after The View gave Walters a shoutout on her birthday, but the famous newswoman failed to make an appearance or call in. Sources said the news legend spends most of her days in bed, has difficulty recognizing her caretakers, and rarely has lucid...
‘Not what I expected’: House of the Dragon viewers stunned by ‘unexpected’ Alicent and Larys scene
House of the Dragon viewers were thrown by a scene involving Alicent and Larys in the latest episode of the hit HBO series.In the first season’s penultimate episode, which was broadcast on Sunday (16 October), the fallout from the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) was explored.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Alicent (Olivia Cooke), incorrectly believing Visery’s dying wish was for their son Aegon to succeed him as ruler, informs her father Otto (Rhys Ifans). He then jumps to action in order to prevent Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) from taking her rightful place on the Iron Throne.Otto wants Rhaenyra...
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: who is Mysaria, aka the White Worm?
Who is Mysaria, aka the White Worm? Warning spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon. One of the more enigmatic characters in the fantasy series House of the Dragon is Mysaria, who, despite not being a Targaryen, a noble, or a great warrior, is one of the most influential people in Westeros.
A hat worn by King Henry VIII is the oldest piece of clothing owned by the British Royal Family
Painting of King Henry VIII by Hans Holbein the YoungerCredit: National Portrait Gallery; Public Domain Image. The Bristowe Hat is a plum-colored hat with a green ostrich feather. It is constructed from silk tufting and contains a silver braid button. The hat is said to be from the Tudor era and was most likely worn by King Henry VIII of England (1491 -1547).
netflixjunkie.com
Where Are ‘The Watcher’ Couple Now? Here’s What Happened to Derek and Maria Broaddus
In this rapidly growing world of OTT, Netflix has chosen true crime documentaries as its weapon of choice. While there is variety in the content on every OTT platform, Netflix is focusing on making brilliantly horrifying true crime documentaries to continue its reign as the OTT Mughal. And boy, is it doing the trick. Adding to its intriguing catalog of true crime documentaries and drama series is The Watcher. The series revolves around the true events that took place with Derek and Maria Broaddus right after they moved into the new house.
‘The Watcher’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far
Even though it only premiered days ago, The Watcher has already taken audiences by storm. At the time of publication, the spooky series had already overpowered Dahmer as the most-watched show on Netflix in the United States. No matter what the critical opinion may be, The Watcher is a hit. That leaves room for one inevitable question: Will The Watcher have a Season 2?
‘Lock him up’: House of the Dragon fans call for justice after Criston Cole’s latest actions
House of the Dragon fans are calling for Ser Criston Cole’s head after episode nine aired Sunday (16 October).*Warning – Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode nineThe knight has undergone quite a character arc since the beginning of the series where he wore Princess Rhaenyra’s favour during a jousting tournament.Since being spurned by the princess, Cole – played by Fabien Frankel – has allied with Alicent Hightower who intends to install her son Aegon II as king against her late husband, King Viserys’ wishes.At the beginning of episode nine, Cole nonchalantly slammed Lord Lyman Beesbury’s head into...
Comments / 0