Previewing and predicting LSU's home battle with No. 7 Ole Miss
For the second time in three weeks, LSU has an opportunity to make a statement. The Tigers welcome their second consecutive top 10 opponent to Baton Rouge and it’s a team that according to Brian Kelly is starting to show the growth in preparation that it takes to compete with a team of Ole Miss’ caliber on Saturday afternoon. It’s a game that Kelly says the the purple and gold must have heightened senses considering the ranking and undefeated start Ole Miss is off too.
Fearless Forecast | Who wins and by how much Saturday in Baton Rouge? Our picks are in.
No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC) will visit the LSU Tigers (5-2, 3-1 SEC) at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday in Baton Rouge. The game will be nationally televised on CBS. The Rebels enter the contest as 2.5-point road underdogs to the Tigers. Lane Kiffin, meanwhile, will attempt to keep...
Ole Miss volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth suspended
Apparently, Ole Miss head volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth has been suspended from her duties. The Ole Miss sports information department said as much in a short, two-sentence statement sent to the media late Thursday afternoon. Assistant coach Bre Henry will serve as acting head coach while a "review" of the program is being conducted.
Lane Kiffin shares reactions to Tennessee's breakout 2022, victory over Alabama
Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss undefeated at 7-0, but he paid attention to his former program Saturday when Tennessee upset Alabama. Kiffin was the head coach in Knoxville in 2009 before departing for USC. Kiffin also ran Nick Saban's offense at Alabama. He tweeted a picture of himself in the Tennessee football offices.
Mississippi State announces passing of walk-on lineman Sam Westmoreland
(From Mississippi State Athletics Media Relations) Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland, 19, of Tupelo, Mississippi. Westmoreland, a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. "One...
