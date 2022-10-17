For the second time in three weeks, LSU has an opportunity to make a statement. The Tigers welcome their second consecutive top 10 opponent to Baton Rouge and it’s a team that according to Brian Kelly is starting to show the growth in preparation that it takes to compete with a team of Ole Miss’ caliber on Saturday afternoon. It’s a game that Kelly says the the purple and gold must have heightened senses considering the ranking and undefeated start Ole Miss is off too.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO