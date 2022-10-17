ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

insideevs.com

2023 Jeep Avenger EV Debuts In Paris With FWD, 249-Mile Range

Do you want a front-wheel drive small electric Jeep? Well, if you live in the United States you won’t be able to get one, but if you live in Europe, South America or Japan, then you will soon be able to order the new Jeep Avenger, the company’s smallest offering, which will slot in below the Renegade. It’s going to be built in Poland at the Tychy factory and exported to several markets, and even though at first it will be a front-wheel drive vehicle, a dual-motor all-wheel drive variant will be added later.
electrek.co

Tesla launches home charging station that works with other electric cars

Tesla has launched a home charging station, or Wall Connector as it calls it, that works with other electric cars and not just Tesla vehicles. Unlike all other electric automakers, Tesla uses its own proprietary connector for vehicles produced for the North American market. This means the company’s charging network and products, like home chargers, only work with its own electric vehicles.
electrek.co

Komatsu’s first electric mid-size hydraulic excavator packs a Proterra battery

US battery maker Proterra and multinational Komatsu partnered in January 2021 to develop electric mid-sized hydraulic excavators, and today they announced that Komatsu’s first 20-ton class lithium-ion battery electric machine is ready for debut. Komatsu will officially launch the electric excavator next week at bauma2022, a construction equipment trade...
Aviation International News

Airbus Delivers First U.S. ACH130 Helicopter

Airbus Corporate Helicopters (ACH, Static AD_107) has delivered the first ACH130 Aston Martin Edition to a U.S. customer. The helicopter features a special interior and exterior livery created by the sports car maker. In May, ACH committed to producing a second batch of 15 ACH130 Aston Martin Editions of the single-turbine helicopter.
Aviation International News

HondaJet Elite II Adds Range and Automation

Honda Aircraft has unveiled upgrades to the HondaJet that add range, new cabin designs, ground spoilers, and a stabilized approach feature. Dubbed HondaJet Elite II, deliveries of the upgraded jet are expected later this year, following FAA certification in the next few weeks. The company will also add an autothrottle system to the twinjet in the first half of next year, along with Garmin Autoland in the second half.
MotorBiscuit

5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000

A Luxury SUV makes a commute easier and more fun, but finding one for less than $40,000 is hard. These five from BMW, Lincoln, Buick, Infiniti and Lexus could fit the bill. The post 5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
notebookcheck.net

LIVALL PikaBoost electric bike converter with regenerative battery will soon crowdfund on Kickstarter

LIVALL will begin a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for the PikaBoost electric bike converter shortly. The product is described as an electric bike booster which can be mounted tool-free between your bicycle’s seat post and wheel to power the bike. The gadget is suitable for various surfaces, with an IP66 waterproof rating and an integrated terrain change detection system. The device can auto-maintain an average speed determined by the terrain and your power output, providing additional assistance during steep inclines.
Good News Network

Mini Wind Turbines For Rooftops: ‘Up to 50% More Power’ and No Spinning Blades’

A company has shrunk the wind turbine from being as tall as the Statue of Liberty to a 10-foot bladeless box that provides more power than 15 solar panels. They are designed for small-scale, commercial use, as they’re noise free, and incapable of killing birds. Because they sit on the edge of roofs, they pair well with solar panels. If a building also has batteries to store the energy, it could be near to total self-sufficiency.
electrek.co

Tesla is working on next-gen electric car platform for half the price

Elon Musk announced that Tesla’s engineering team had turned its focus on a next-generation electric car platform that will be half the price of the Model 3/Y platform. For years now, Tesla has been talking about making cheaper electric vehicles, but inflation and high demand for electric cars have led to prices going up instead.
Carscoops

Toyota Fortuner GR Sport Turned Into An Off-Road Monster In The Philippines

The Toyota Fortuner is the SUV sibling of the Hilux, which means it can be pretty capable off road thanks to its ladder-frame underpinnings. An owner from the Philippines though dialed the Fortuner’s off-road prowess up to 11 with the help of a local tuner. We came across this...
electrek.co

Razor relaunches its ankle-smashing iconic 2000s kick scooter as a low-cost electric scooter

Remember that shiny aluminum Razor kick scooter from your childhood that somehow every kid on the block had? You know, the one that would inevitably swing around at some point and smack you right in the ankle? Well, now the company has relaunched it as an electric scooter for adults known as the Razor Icon. And it’s headed for a store near you.

