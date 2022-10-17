Do you want a front-wheel drive small electric Jeep? Well, if you live in the United States you won’t be able to get one, but if you live in Europe, South America or Japan, then you will soon be able to order the new Jeep Avenger, the company’s smallest offering, which will slot in below the Renegade. It’s going to be built in Poland at the Tychy factory and exported to several markets, and even though at first it will be a front-wheel drive vehicle, a dual-motor all-wheel drive variant will be added later.

3 DAYS AGO