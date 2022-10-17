Read full article on original website
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
Former Astros pitcher Zack Greinke was unrecognizable at Houston's ALDS clincher, his wife says
Mariners fans never got to see a win against the Astros this postseason, and they also didn't get to see a superstar pitcher in the stands with them either.
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners: What the ALDS exposed about the M’s
The Seattle Mariners broke their playoff drought but lost in the Division Series. Here are some of the things Houston exposed about the M’s. Well, it was fun while it lasted. The Seattle Mariners fell short in the American League Division Series against Houston. Although they got swept, the...
The Crawfish Boxes
The World Series may well be the Astros’ to lose
The Astros are eight wins away from capturing a World Series title, and based on how the postseason has played out thus far, the defending American League champions could not be better positioned to collect those eight victories. Though the Mariners went down swinging in the ALDS, the Astros were...
Two Astros Nominated for 2022 Hank Aaron Award
Houston Astros stars Jose Altuve and Yordan Álvarez have been nominated for the 2022 Hank Aaron Award.
Scenes from Petco Park as Padres fall to Phillies
The San Diego Padres faced off against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLCS at Petco Park.
Padres' bats go silent against Phillies in NLCS opener
Juan Soto, Manny Machado and unlikely star Trent Grisham went silent for the San Diego Padres, giving the Petco Park faithful little to get loud about in the city’s first NLCS since 1998.
What Ex-Red Sox Christian Vázquez Said About Possible Return
While the Boston Red Sox didn’t punch their ticket to October playoff contention this season, former catcher Christian Vázquez, now a member of the Houston Astros, will play in his second consecutive American League Championship Series. Vázquez, who previously spent the entirety of his big league career with...
MLB Playoffs: Yanks-Astros open ALCS; Phils lead SD in NLCS
Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and their teammates hardly had time to party at Yankee Stadium. They had a game to play in Houston, and soon. Judge and Stanton hit home runs as the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the deciding Game 5 of the AL Division Series.
FOX Sports
2022 MLB Playoffs: Yankees no match for Astros' power, pitching in ALCS Game 1
HOUSTON — On Wednesday, the Astros exposed two flaws in this Yankees team: the holes in their lineup and the unreliability of their bullpen. Credit starter Jameson Taillon for limiting the Astros to one run and keeping them in the park. He pitched better than many expected across 4⅓ innings and 67 pitches. Then the merry men from the Yankees bullpen showed up and, to the enjoyment of Houston’s lineup, threw batting practice.
Texans Trade? Trio of Houston Linebackers Could Be Available at Deadline
As the league gets closer to the trade deadline, could the Houston Texans move on from several veterans as they continue their youth movement?
Bob Costas will not announce ALCS between Yankees and Astros
The New York Yankees advanced past the ALDS by defeating the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday, but Bob Costas will not be moving onto the ALCS with them.
iheart.com
Yanks Drop Game 1 to Astros ; Padres Beat Phillies; NBA Knicks, Nets Lose
In MLB, the Yankees lost to the Astros 4-2 in Game 1 of the ALCS. Harrison Bader and Anthony Rizzo homered for New York. Clarke Schmidt was the losing pitcher. Justin Verlander was the winning pitcher. He had 11 strikeouts. Game 2 of the ALCS will be Thursday night in...
Watch: Astros legend Roger Clemens throws out Game 1 first pitch
Clemens won seven Cy Young awards during his career, with his last coming in 2004 in Houston.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Astros take ALCS lead vs. Yankees; Padres-Phillies NLCS tied
The LCS round is in full swing in the 2022 MLB playoffs. The Houston Astros grabbed a 1-0 series lead against the New York Yankees on Wednesday night, and will try to take Game 2 at home on Thursday night. In the National League, the San Diego Padres tied the Philadelphia Phillies at 1-1 thanks to a Game 2 win. NLCS Game 3 is set for Friday night in Philadelphia.
MLB playoffs: Padres? Phillies? Follow NLCS Game 1 as Yu Darvish, Zack Wheeler duel for upstarts in San Diego
OK, be honest, you didn't see this one coming. The San Diego Padres are hosting the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. The matchup of wild-card teams made good will see major stars — and friendly free agency rivals — Manny Machado and Bryce Harper attempt to lift their chosen franchises to the World Series.
The Crawfish Boxes
Astros open ALCS with 4-2 win against Yankees behind Verlander, three homers!
Some things never change, do they? The Astros seem to own the Yankees in the postseason as they opened the ALCS with a 4-2 win on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park. Justin Verlander was the key man on the mound, along with three homers from Yuli Gurriel, Chas McCormick, and Jeremy Peña.
Click2Houston.com
Source: Texans work out C.J. Moore
HOUSTON – The Texans worked out former Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore, according to a league source. Moore is the twin brother of former Texans safety and special-teams standout A.J. Moore. C.J. Moore played collegiately at Mississippi. Moore has 36 career tackles and one pass deflection with one quarterback...
