Seattle, WA

Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners: What the ALDS exposed about the M’s

The Seattle Mariners broke their playoff drought but lost in the Division Series. Here are some of the things Houston exposed about the M’s. Well, it was fun while it lasted. The Seattle Mariners fell short in the American League Division Series against Houston. Although they got swept, the...
SEATTLE, WA
The Crawfish Boxes

The World Series may well be the Astros’ to lose

The Astros are eight wins away from capturing a World Series title, and based on how the postseason has played out thus far, the defending American League champions could not be better positioned to collect those eight victories. Though the Mariners went down swinging in the ALDS, the Astros were...
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

What Ex-Red Sox Christian Vázquez Said About Possible Return

While the Boston Red Sox didn’t punch their ticket to October playoff contention this season, former catcher Christian Vázquez, now a member of the Houston Astros, will play in his second consecutive American League Championship Series. Vázquez, who previously spent the entirety of his big league career with...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: Yankees no match for Astros' power, pitching in ALCS Game 1

HOUSTON — On Wednesday, the Astros exposed two flaws in this Yankees team: the holes in their lineup and the unreliability of their bullpen. Credit starter Jameson Taillon for limiting the Astros to one run and keeping them in the park. He pitched better than many expected across 4⅓ innings and 67 pitches. Then the merry men from the Yankees bullpen showed up and, to the enjoyment of Houston’s lineup, threw batting practice.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Yanks Drop Game 1 to Astros ; Padres Beat Phillies; NBA Knicks, Nets Lose

In MLB, the Yankees lost to the Astros 4-2 in Game 1 of the ALCS. Harrison Bader and Anthony Rizzo homered for New York. Clarke Schmidt was the losing pitcher. Justin Verlander was the winning pitcher. He had 11 strikeouts. Game 2 of the ALCS will be Thursday night in...
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Astros take ALCS lead vs. Yankees; Padres-Phillies NLCS tied

The LCS round is in full swing in the 2022 MLB playoffs. The Houston Astros grabbed a 1-0 series lead against the New York Yankees on Wednesday night, and will try to take Game 2 at home on Thursday night. In the National League, the San Diego Padres tied the Philadelphia Phillies at 1-1 thanks to a Game 2 win. NLCS Game 3 is set for Friday night in Philadelphia.
HOUSTON, TX
960 The Ref

MLB playoffs: Padres? Phillies? Follow NLCS Game 1 as Yu Darvish, Zack Wheeler duel for upstarts in San Diego

OK, be honest, you didn't see this one coming. The San Diego Padres are hosting the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. The matchup of wild-card teams made good will see major stars — and friendly free agency rivals — Manny Machado and Bryce Harper attempt to lift their chosen franchises to the World Series.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Click2Houston.com

Source: Texans work out C.J. Moore

HOUSTON – The Texans worked out former Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore, according to a league source. Moore is the twin brother of former Texans safety and special-teams standout A.J. Moore. C.J. Moore played collegiately at Mississippi. Moore has 36 career tackles and one pass deflection with one quarterback...
HOUSTON, TX

