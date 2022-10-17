ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress

Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
Benzinga

Recap: Lockheed Martin Q3 Earnings

Lockheed Martin LMT reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lockheed Martin beat estimated earnings by 2.84%, reporting an EPS of $6.87 versus an estimate of $6.68. Revenue was up $555.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Bank of New York Mellon Q3 Earnings

Bank of New York Mellon BK reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of New York Mellon beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.1. Revenue was...
NEW YORK STATE
Benzinga

What 25 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About NVIDIA

Over the past 3 months, 25 analysts have published their opinion on NVIDIA NVDA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Benzinga

A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment

It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
rigzone.com

Transocean to Report Q3 Earnings In Early November

Offshore drilling services provider, Transocean, is set to release its third-quarter earnings at the start of November, the company informed only days after it released its Fleet Status Report. The company said that it will report earnings for the third quarter of 2022, after the close of trading on the NYSE on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Blackstone Group

Blackstone Group BX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Blackstone Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00. Blackstone Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

East West Bancorp Earnings Preview

East West Bancorp EWBC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that East West Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09. East West Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

JPMorgan And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq gained around 100 points on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Benzinga

Knight-Swift's Earnings: A Preview

Knight-Swift KNX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Knight-Swift will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32. Knight-Swift bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Zurn Elkay Water ZWS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Benzinga

A Preview Of BankUnited's Earnings

BankUnited BKU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that BankUnited will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02. BankUnited bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare THC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Tenet Healthcare will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24. Tenet Healthcare bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Associated Banc

Associated Banc ASB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Associated Banc will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58. Associated Banc bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...

