Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress
Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
Recap: Lockheed Martin Q3 Earnings
Lockheed Martin LMT reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lockheed Martin beat estimated earnings by 2.84%, reporting an EPS of $6.87 versus an estimate of $6.68. Revenue was up $555.00 million from the same...
Recap: Bank of New York Mellon Q3 Earnings
Bank of New York Mellon BK reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of New York Mellon beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.1. Revenue was...
What 25 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About NVIDIA
Over the past 3 months, 25 analysts have published their opinion on NVIDIA NVDA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Q3 Earnings Season Starts With a Bang: Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade Apple, Opendoor, Petrobras and More
Monday’s additional top analyst upgrades and downgrades were on Albertsons Companies, Apple, Clorox, Cloudflare, Fox, Kroger, Opendoor Technologies, Petroleo Brasileiro and more.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 47.44%, 80.42% and 40.61% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
Jim Cramer Cut Back On This Tech Giant's Stock Even Though 'It Was Painful To Do'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he will hold Cisco Systems Inc CSCO stock in his Charitable Trust. Benzinga analyst ratings data shows a Neutral consensus rating on CSCO. Cramer said, although "it was painful to do," but he had to cut back QUALCOMM Inc QCOM...
Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Bank Of America At Great Recession Lows Would Be Worth Today
With an extremely volatile market, the S&P 500 has lost significant ground from its all-time-high in late December 2021. The market is now retesting early 2021 levels. Buying the dip was a great move during the 2008 Great Recession, when the S&P 500 lost roughly 50% of its value, ultimately bottoming at 666.79 on March 9, 2009.
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment
It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
rigzone.com
Transocean to Report Q3 Earnings In Early November
Offshore drilling services provider, Transocean, is set to release its third-quarter earnings at the start of November, the company informed only days after it released its Fleet Status Report. The company said that it will report earnings for the third quarter of 2022, after the close of trading on the NYSE on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Blackstone Group
Blackstone Group BX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Blackstone Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00. Blackstone Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
East West Bancorp Earnings Preview
East West Bancorp EWBC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that East West Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09. East West Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the company...
JPMorgan And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq gained around 100 points on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Benzinga
Knight-Swift's Earnings: A Preview
Knight-Swift KNX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Knight-Swift will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32. Knight-Swift bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Zurn Elkay Water ZWS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
A Preview Of BankUnited's Earnings
BankUnited BKU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that BankUnited will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02. BankUnited bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga
Earnings Preview For Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare THC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Tenet Healthcare will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24. Tenet Healthcare bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview: Associated Banc
Associated Banc ASB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Associated Banc will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58. Associated Banc bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
