Cincinnati, OH

Athlon Sports

Saints Get Concerning Injury News On Monday

The New Orleans Saints will not be at full strength when they play the Arizona Cardinals this Thursday evening.  The NFC South franchise, coming off a crushing 30-26 loss to the Bengals of Cincinnati, will likely be down few key players vs. the Cardinals.  According to a report, the ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Saints receiver Olave expects to play against Cardinals

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints leading receiver Chris Olave said he expects to play in Arizona on Thursday night after missing last Sunday's game because of a recent concussion. “I'm ready to get back to it,” Olave, who was drafted 11th overall last spring, said after practice...
METAIRIE, LA

