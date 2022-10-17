This Is Washington's Best Regional Fast Food Joint

Photo: Getty Images

When we think about fast food restaurants , big names like McDonald's, KFC, and Taco Bell come to mind. Many Americans don't know about the niche, neighborhood spots serving up their own delicious burgers, fries, and everything else that can be sold as fast food .

With so many local chains expanding every year, Food & Wine decided to revisit its list of the best regional fast food in every state. Writers looked at restaurants with several locations, mostly in their home state, as well as their counter and takeout service, and, of course, the food.

According to the popular magazine, Dick's Drive-In is the best one in Washington! Here's why this beloved spot was chosen:

"Few places get you quite so close to the sensation of eating an indulgent, hot, and fresh chocolate glazed donut like the hand-cut, locally-grown, flavor-packed potato fries cooked in sunflower oil and served in paper pouches for $2.65 a pop at this affordable Puget Sound institution... Eight neon-lit locations now serve the Seattle area, from Edmonds down to Kent, and soon Federal Way gets their own Dick's as well. As essential to late nights out in the region as In 'N Out is in Southern California, the first Dick's opened up in the mid-1950s. Their little burgers remain something of a steal, selling for as little as $2.20 each, depending on what you want on top, and you don't need much — the beef itself actually tastes pretty great."

Visit Dick's website for all its locations .

Check out Food & Wine 's full list of amazing fast-food restaurants on its website.