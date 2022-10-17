ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Toddler Overdoses on Fenantyl, Oakland Park Mother Arrested: BSO

A 16-month-old is in the hospital, the mother is charged with child neglect, and the Broward Sheriff’s Office was looking for the child’s father after the infant ingested a potentially deadly drug, according to court officials. Antwanette Shambria Davis, 30, told her public defender attorney she was fighting...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
NBC Miami

Man Accused of Killing Woman on Rollerblades in Pompano Beach Re-Arrested

A 28-year-old Lauderdale Lakes man has been re-arrested more than two years after a woman was killed while rollerblading in Pompano Beach. Endail Thomas was going an estimated 96 miles per hour on a 35 MPH street when he lost control of the 2007 Nissan Murano and struck Aline Palla Acosta, 27, on a recreation path before the SUV hit a tree and split in half, according to the original arrest report.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
wsfltv.com

Gas pump explosion caught on camera near West Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A video surveillance camera was rolling the moment a gas pump exploded Friday morning in Palm Beach County. Flames and billowing smoke can be seen on the video before a loud explosion. Subsequent photos show red barrier posts bent and a damaged building structure.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Center opens for victims of human trafficking in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County ranks third in the state for situations involving human trafficking, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A new center opened Wednesday in West Palm Beach to help victims. It's called the FLITE Center — or Fort Lauderdale Independence, Training...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS: SEVEN BRIDGES, BOCA BRIDGES, DAKOTA, LOTUS RESIDENTS “LOCK YOUR CARS”

AGAIN! ANOTHER CAR STOLEN FROM GATED WEST DELRAY BEACH, BOCA RATON COMMUNITIES… POLICE STILL NOT INVITED TO PATROL… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — They live in million dollar homes, they drive Teslas and BMWs, Mercedes and Maseratis, but several of the homeowners […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Witnesses describe fiery Martin County crash that killed 4 people

A crash that killed four people in Martin County Tuesday had good Samaritans jumping into action to help the victims. The crash involving a Tesla sedan and a minivan occurred just after 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of southbound Federal Highway and Northwest Baker Road. According to the Florida Highway...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy