Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
All-Pro Running Back Is "Done" With Football At 28
Former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley has unofficially called it a career. During an interview with Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, Gurley announced that he's done playing football. "I don’t think there’s any question about that one," Gurley said when asked if his recent Twitter activity hints at him calling...
Blackhawks escape two-goal hole, top Red Wings in OT
Max Domi scored an unassisted goal at 2:16 of overtime as the Chicago Blackhawks rallied from a two-goal deficit to
Last Chance to Win Iowa-Wisconsin Football Tickets With Houlihan’s and Q Casino
Q 107.5, Q Casino, and Houlihans want to send you to the Iowa-Wisconsin football game in Iowa City on Saturday, November 12th. Join us for our outdoor tailgate and giveaway party at Houlihan's, next to Q Casino this Saturday, October 22nd. We'll be hanging out on the patio at Houlihan's starting at 9 am.. Enjoy great drink specials on the patio starting at 9 am. You can sign up to win the tickets anytime between 9 am and the kickoff of the Iowa-Ohio State game at 11 am. The party is free to attend and open to all ages. You must be 21 or older to win the Iowa-Wisconsin football tickets.
Q107.5
Dubuque, IA
833
Followers
2K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT
Q 107.5 is the Tri-States station for the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and more! We play the fun, upbeat music that you love, so its easy to sing along wherever you are! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://myq1075.com
Comments / 0