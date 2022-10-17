ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

waer.org

Baldwinsville school board member resigns

A Baldwinsville school board member is leaving his position, citing the recent actions of the superintendent among other factors. In his resignation letter, Frank Matus said superintendent Jason Thompson exercised poor judgment while crowd surfing during a homecoming game two weeks ago. Thompson was arrested later that night on a DWI charge.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Local: American Red Cross Aids Seven After Rome Fire

UTICA, NY, October 19—Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to seven people in two families, after a fire Monday on Floyd Avenue in Rome, Oneida County. The Red Cross provided financial assistance which can be used for...
ROME, NY
Big Frog 104

‘Patrick Did More Than Try’ – Utica Remembers Local Leader’s Fight For Justice, Change

The community continues to mourn the loss of a longtime force for positive change in the Utica-area. After having quietly fought lung cancer for the last few years, Patrick Johnson lost his battle with the disease over the weekend. Johnson, 60, worked for decades to bring understanding to inner city issues and racial justice. That included his time with the YWCA of the Mohawk Valley, his Hoops and Dreams project, serving as a speaker and host of forums on sensitive community issues, and most recently as the director of Save Our Streets - which was administered through the Oneida County District Attorney's Office.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Mohawk Valley DOT hiring 48 full-time positions

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica and the surrounding area is no stranger to Central New York’s harsh winter weather. And with temperatures dropping and snow on the way, the State Department of Transportation (DOT) needs plow drivers. In the Mohawk Valley there are usually about 350 employees who help...
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

New additions coming to Lights on the Lake

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — Despite Halloween being two weeks away, Onondaga County is already preparing for the Christmas season. County leaders joined Galaxy Media on Wednesday to announce what’s ahead for the 33rd season of Lights on the Lake. CNY Central is a media partner for this annual event...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Free car care clinic in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – AAA will be hosting a free car care clinic for both members and non-members, on Thursday, Oct. 20. With winter on the way it’s important to make sure your car is going to be safe and reliable. AAA will have trained technicians on site to provide an inspection including tire pressure, fluids and a battery test. No appointment is necessary.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Terrified Mother and Daughter Have Haunted Syracuse Road For Over a Century

A terrified mother has been running with her daughter on a road in Central New York for over a century. Seneca Hill, on Route 57 in Oswego, is home to a young woman and her 6-year-old daughter who many believe are the ghosts of William Cooper's family. Legend has it, Cooper came home drunk in the spring of 1898. He shot at his wife during an argument but missed. She grabbed her daughter and ran to a nearby home, according to Seeks Ghosts. Cooper tracked his wife down, shot the neighbor, Charles Smedley, missed his wife, and then committed suicide.
OSWEGO, NY
whcuradio.com

Brown, DeFendini seek $2 million in reparations for Black Ithacans

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two members of the Ithaca Common Council are seeking reparations for Black Ithacans. Alderperson Phoebe Brown tells WHCU a conversation is past due. Brown tells us what they’re looking for. Alderpersons Brown and Jorge DeFendini are asking for reparations to be added to the...
ITHACA, NY

