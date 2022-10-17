Read full article on original website
Related
waer.org
Baldwinsville school board member resigns
A Baldwinsville school board member is leaving his position, citing the recent actions of the superintendent among other factors. In his resignation letter, Frank Matus said superintendent Jason Thompson exercised poor judgment while crowd surfing during a homecoming game two weeks ago. Thompson was arrested later that night on a DWI charge.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Local disabilities advocate has been pushing Syracuse's accessibility forward for decades
One local advocate is pushing local businesses and government officials to go beyond the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Agnes McCray — who has Cerebral Palsy— says the City of Syracuse is in a pretty good spot when it comes to accessibility for individuals with disabilities — but there is always room for improvement.
cnycentral.com
Board member resignation letter: Superintendent showed "lack of professional judgment"
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Frank Matus' resignation is now approved by the Baldwinsville School Board, and the letter he submitted was read out loud at the board's latest meeting on Monday night. We've obtained a copy of the letter through a Freedom of Information request through the district. "My decision...
uticaphoenix.net
Release: Free Virtual Job Fair; Businesses and Job Seekers in 11 Counties are Invited
Utica, NY – A free virtual job fair will be held on Wednesday, October 26th, from 11:00am to 1:00pm. Businesses and job seekers from across an eleven-county region are invited to attend: Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Fulton, Montgomery, Schoharie, Onondaga and Cortland counties. The online event is...
spectrumlocalnews.com
I-81 project in Syracuse to have heavy focus on jobs for underrepresented communities
Interstate 81 in Syracuse as we know may never look the same a few years down the road. While the project to transform a span of the highway through downtown into a community grid has been polarizing, one specific aspect is drawing praise. “This is going to be thousands of...
Hey East Syracuse Minoa families: We’ve got your school kids covered
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has expanded its coverage of high school activities beyond sports this season. In districts such as East Syracuse Minoa, we’ve covered marching band, academic achievement, athletes in college and fun classroom extras. Below are a few examples of that effort.
Cornell Daily Sun
Jodi Anderson Jr. Shares His Path from Prison to Stanford Through the Help of Cornell
In the summer of 2014, Jodi Anderson Jr. attended his first Cornell classes through the Cornell Prison Education Program as an inmate at Auburn prison, hoping to change his life inside the dark cell room. Six years later, Anderson completed his bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Government and master’s...
Syracuse awards $2M in federal pandemic relief funds to 43 businesses, nonprofits
Syracuse, N.Y – Na’Donte Jones plans to use a $50,000 federal grant to renovate a two-story building at 1418 Grant Boulevard that will house his plumbing business, two new commercial storefronts and new apartments on the second floor. “This will revitalize the neighborhood and help me build a...
uticaphoenix.net
Local: American Red Cross Aids Seven After Rome Fire
UTICA, NY, October 19—Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to seven people in two families, after a fire Monday on Floyd Avenue in Rome, Oneida County. The Red Cross provided financial assistance which can be used for...
This Was Rated the Best College Town in New York…Do You Agree?
Ah man, I remember college like it was yesterday. I graduated with a Bachelors Degree from Morrisville State College. Do you remember your college experience? What was it like? Did you live on campus or did you commute? Did you have a great time in college or was it iffy like mine?
‘Patrick Did More Than Try’ – Utica Remembers Local Leader’s Fight For Justice, Change
The community continues to mourn the loss of a longtime force for positive change in the Utica-area. After having quietly fought lung cancer for the last few years, Patrick Johnson lost his battle with the disease over the weekend. Johnson, 60, worked for decades to bring understanding to inner city issues and racial justice. That included his time with the YWCA of the Mohawk Valley, his Hoops and Dreams project, serving as a speaker and host of forums on sensitive community issues, and most recently as the director of Save Our Streets - which was administered through the Oneida County District Attorney's Office.
$100K shuttle for Syracuse city workers: waste or way to keep good employees?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The city of Syracuse wants to spend $100,000 per year on a shuttle that would take city employees six blocks from the city-owned parking garage on Washington Street to City Hall each day. It took a syracuse.com reporter 8 1/2 minutes walking at a comfortable pace to...
WKTV
Mohawk Valley DOT hiring 48 full-time positions
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica and the surrounding area is no stranger to Central New York’s harsh winter weather. And with temperatures dropping and snow on the way, the State Department of Transportation (DOT) needs plow drivers. In the Mohawk Valley there are usually about 350 employees who help...
Micron’s jobs: Tech giant would need engineers -- and an army of HVAC, assembly and machine workers
Syracuse, N.Y. – The giant computer chip fabrication plant that Micron Technology Inc. plans to build in Clay could create thousands of jobs, many which would require high-level scientific and engineering training. But those aren’t the only requirements for many of the 9,000 jobs the semiconductor maker says it’s...
cnycentral.com
New additions coming to Lights on the Lake
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — Despite Halloween being two weeks away, Onondaga County is already preparing for the Christmas season. County leaders joined Galaxy Media on Wednesday to announce what’s ahead for the 33rd season of Lights on the Lake. CNY Central is a media partner for this annual event...
WKTV
Free car care clinic in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – AAA will be hosting a free car care clinic for both members and non-members, on Thursday, Oct. 20. With winter on the way it’s important to make sure your car is going to be safe and reliable. AAA will have trained technicians on site to provide an inspection including tire pressure, fluids and a battery test. No appointment is necessary.
Terrified Mother and Daughter Have Haunted Syracuse Road For Over a Century
A terrified mother has been running with her daughter on a road in Central New York for over a century. Seneca Hill, on Route 57 in Oswego, is home to a young woman and her 6-year-old daughter who many believe are the ghosts of William Cooper's family. Legend has it, Cooper came home drunk in the spring of 1898. He shot at his wife during an argument but missed. She grabbed her daughter and ran to a nearby home, according to Seeks Ghosts. Cooper tracked his wife down, shot the neighbor, Charles Smedley, missed his wife, and then committed suicide.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Historians from Scotland detail rescue and recovery efforts from Pan Am 103 at Remembrance Week
It’s Remembrance Week at Syracuse University, an annual event that honors the memory of Syracuse students and dozens of other people killed in the Lockerbie bombing nearly 35 years ago. Historians from Scotland are spending the week on campus to see how the university is honoring the victims, as...
whcuradio.com
Brown, DeFendini seek $2 million in reparations for Black Ithacans
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two members of the Ithaca Common Council are seeking reparations for Black Ithacans. Alderperson Phoebe Brown tells WHCU a conversation is past due. Brown tells us what they’re looking for. Alderpersons Brown and Jorge DeFendini are asking for reparations to be added to the...
Bobbie Long, wife of Syracuse radio host Ted Long, dies after health battle
Bobbie Long, the wife of Syracuse radio host Ted Long, has died after a health battle that he shared with the Central New York community. She was 62. “Bobbie passed away peacefully last night at Francis House, Inc.,” 93Q (WNTQ-FM) announced Wednesday. “Ted is okay and thanks everyone for surrounding them with your love and prayers.”
Comments / 0