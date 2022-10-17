Read full article on original website
Outlander WOLFE
3d ago
Obama is now a once was, and should be remembered that way. His words should make no difference about who. to vote for. He is now part of the problem and has nothing to do with any solutions!
Reply
4
geewhiz
4d ago
So they have to call on the past President because the present one is useless. No one wants Biden's help, wonder why? No I don't, I know.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine CreekDeanLandDallas, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Major discount retail store opening another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
Val Demings' Chances of Beating Marco Rubio in Florida, According to Polls
Representative Val Demings, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Florida, is closing in on incumbent Republican Senator Marco Rubio, though Rubio still maintains a lead over his challenger in some polls. A recent poll conducted by Progress Florida shared by Political Polls, a non-partisan group that conducts political polls, predictions...
There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump
Ever since Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The theme is clear: Look what you made us do. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own.
Kyrsten Sinema to 'Switch Parties' After 2024 Election, Bannon Predicts
Steve Bannon, the ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump, predicted Thursday that Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, will change her political affiliation following the 2024 election. Bannon's comments came after Sinema attended an event with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier this week during which she praised the...
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
Ron DeSantis Trails Democrat Charlie Crist in New Poll After Migrant Flight
A new poll out of Florida shows that the recent move by Governor Ron DeSantis to transport migrants from Texas to the Northeast could come back to haunt him in his re-election bid against Democrat Charlie Crist. After months in the lead, DeSantis trails Crist by 6 points in a...
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022
The race for the Senate is in the eye of the beholder less than six weeks from Election Day, with ads about abortion, crime and inflation dominating the airwaves in key states as campaigns test the theory of the 2022 election.
Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling
Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
AOL Corp
2022 poll: Less than half of Trump voters say losing candidates should concede elections
Nearly two years after Donald Trump launched his relentless and baseless assault on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election — a scheme that culminated in his supporters’ Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol — a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that less than half of Americans (46%) now believe that candidates "should commit in advance to accepting the results" of this year's midterm elections.
Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says
Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
Vote no on Amendment #2 like your life depends on it. Because it does.
Pro-lifers have understandable reasons and rights for abhorring abortion. But they can still cherish a free democratic society that prevents politicians, zealous prosecutors, and morality police from harassing women and medical providers. Vote “No” on Amendment 2 to ensure that women are free to make deeply personal decisions in private consultation with their doctors, families, and spiritual guides.
CNN warns of possible backlash against Democrats' strategy to back Trump GOP candidates in midterms
Democrats are concerned that their party’s strategy to back Trump GOP candidates ahead of the midterms could have "serious consequences" and cause backlash, according to a new CNN piece. Focusing on the Michigan’s battleground 3rd congressional district, CNN writers Eric Bradner, Omar Jimenez, and Donald Judd reported that Democratic-leaning...
Distraught host of 'The View' slams Kamala criticism: 'Democrats need to have her back!'
"The View" co-host Ana Navarro complained Kamala Harris had been unfairly attacked by the GOP and unsupported by the Democratic Party since she took office.
Marjorie Taylor Greene announces bill to put a four-year moratorium on immigration and completely revoke the DACA and DAPA programs to shield migrants
Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a complete four-year pause on immigration to the United States in a new bill the Georgia lawmaker announced on Thursday. The legislation also aims to end programs that grant legal residency to people who came to the US illegally. 'My Protect America...
Why Kamala Harris is already among the most consequential vice presidents in history
On May 11, Vice President Kamala Harris cast the deciding vote in favor of Alvaro Bedoya’s nomination to serve on the Federal Trade Commission. This brought Harris to number three on the list of most tiebreaking votes by a vice president in American history. Since then, Harris has cast a six tiebreaking votes and is just five away from tying John C. Calhoun for the record. Yet Harris’s accomplishment also stands out for the fact that she has cast her tiebreaking votes at a faster rate than any of her predecessors.
Republicans are starting to realize their anti-abortion stance might lose them elections
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. During former president Donald Trump’s rally in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday, he aired his normal grievances about how the 2020 presidential election was supposedly stolen — even though North Carolina voted for him twice. He also spoke with voracious enthusiasm of cities in chaos amid crime waves and the US-Mexico border being overrun by an “invasion” of criminals.
Washington Examiner
Obama judge destroys Stacey Abrams’s voter suppression myth
The clear legal rebuke of Stacey Abrams’s “voting rights” group marks a stunning blow to the phony voter suppression narrative embraced by virtually every major national Democrat who has proudly heralded Abrams as the rightful governor of Georgia. The ruling by an Obama-appointed federal judge affects much...
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
146K+
Followers
16K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 37