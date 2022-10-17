Read full article on original website
Volleyball Results vs. Harrison 10-18-22
Tiger Volleyball traveled to Harrison High School for league matchups on Tuesday, Oct. 18th. Canon City swept all three matches. C-team won in two sets 25-1 and 25-12, JV also won in two sets, 25-12 and 25-10. The varsity team won in three straight sets 25-12, 25-15, and 25-11. The...
CCHS Mountain Biking Club
The Canon City High School Mountain Biking club has set out and took advantage of their official title. After competing in the last race of the regular season on October 9th they were able to send two athletes, Sophomores Elijah Anderson and Lewis Mestas to the state championship, which is taking place on October 22nd and 23rd at Glenwood Springs.
