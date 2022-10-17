ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knott County, KY

Kentucky court operations resume in Knott County after flooding

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky county’s court operations that have been closed since historic flooding in July will resume this month.

The Knott County Office of Circuit Court Clerk will reopen on Oct. 31 in the County Judicial Center. Circuit and district court proceedings will be conducted remotely due to ongoing repairs to the center.

Proceedings may be heard in person in another county if all parties agree, according to the Administrative Office of the Courts in Frankfort.

How to support eastern Kentucky flood victims

The Supreme Court issued an administrative order amending the emergency order that suspended court operations after the flooding. The order clarifies that the clerk’s office was legally closed from July 28 to Oct. 30 for time computation purposes and allows the presiding judge to grant additional time extensions.

Gov. Andy Beshear said last week that 43 people from six counties died in the flooding that hit parts of eastern Kentucky in late July. He said one person remains missing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

