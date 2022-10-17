ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

Popular airline announces 4 new, non-stop destinations from Orlando

If you're looking to escape Orlando at an economical cost, Breeze Airways has adopted four new, non-stop destinations leaving from the Orlando International Airport. The low fare airline which currently has flights to Charleston, South Carolina and Hartford, Connecticut from Orlando has added four new destinations starting at $39 one way.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orlando International Airport sets date for JetBlue’s move to Terminal C

ORLANDO, Fla. – JetBlue’s “complete move” to Terminal C at Orlando International Airport is scheduled for Oct. 25, according to Greater Orlando Aviation Authority spokesman Rod Johnson. JetBlue international arrivals have already since moved to Terminal C, Johnson said. [TRENDING: JAWS: Large alligator soaks up sun,...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Walt Disney World announces additional restaurant reopening dates

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has announced more exciting reopening dates for several of its popular dining locations. In the coming weeks, guests will get to experience new additions at Tusker House Restaurant at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Kona Café at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Akershus Royal Banquet Hall at EPCOT.
BAY LAKE, FL
click orlando

Free trees are back for Orlando residents

ORLANDO, Fla. – In an effort to create a more sustainable community, the City of Orlando is giving free trees to residents. This initiative is part of “Energy-Saving Trees,” a program supported by The City of Orlando Arbor Day Foundation, the Orlando Utilities Commission and the Florida Forest Service.
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

Popular Eatery Leaves Disney Springs

If you’re looking for the perfect dining, shopping, and entertainment destination at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Springs is the place to be. While there are many dining options, one popular eatery has officially left the property. The growing West Side of Disney Springs is full of exciting experiences,...
ORLANDO, FL
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Central Florida Top November Family Events 2022

Central Florida Top November Family Events 2022- Beginning the month before, we look for fun family events that happen seasonally. Below are some of the events we could find for you to look forward to. As we enter November, be sure to check the Daily Calendar of Events as last minute events pop up after we’ve produced this look ahead! If you think we’ve missed something, email us at Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfanatic.com

Tragic Report: Man Dies After Riding Disney World’s PeopleMover

An 83-year-old man–whose name has been omitted from this report since its original publication out of respect for his family–was enjoying a day at the Walt Disney World Resort with his wife when he passed away of natural causes. According to the Orange County Sherrif’s Report, the octogenarian...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
scottjosephorlando.com

Enzo's on the Lake has been sold

Enzo’s on the Lake, the venerable Longwood Italian restaurant that has been a special occasion destination for Central Floridians for 42 years, has been sold. The new owner is John Khalil, an Orlando dentist with University Dental Group, who is expected to close the deal next week and greet the staff on Tuesday.
LONGWOOD, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

All-New Route from Melbourne Orlando International Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul On Sun Country Airlines Set Next February

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) announced the addition of an all-new route to Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, onboard Sun Country Airlines. Flights to and from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will begin in February 2023 onboard the airline’s fleet of 737s.
MELBOURNE, FL
orangeobserver.com

Norigami opening in Plant Street Market next week

The sushi and hand roll bar will be run by head chef David Tsan. The newest addition to Plant Street Market is opening next week. Norigami, a sushi and hand roll bar, will offer a classic and simple menu "to highlight the quality of the fish and ingredients," according to the eatery's Instagram page.
click orlando

Celebrate National Pasta Day with these Orange County restaurants

ORLANDO, Fla. – National Pasta Day is Oct. 17, and for those with a taste for carbs will have plenty of ways to celebrate in Orlando (not that you ever need an excuse to enjoy a good pasta dish!). Whether it’s ravioli, spaghetti, linguini, tortellini, fettucine or any other...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Denver

Winter Park makes progress on 330+ bed housing project

Winter Park is about halfway through a project that will add more than 300 beds within walking distance to the ski hill, which is expected to put a dent in the affordable housing issues facing many ski areas in Colorado. Monday marked the near completion of the first phases of construction, which includes groundwork and foundations. "Yes you could call this a halfway point, we broke ground earlier in the summer and then laid the foundation and did all the utility work, you know, all the un-sexy stuff, and then of course we are in the mountains so we have winter....
WINTER PARK, FL
Orlando Weekly

Reggae legends Inner Circle headline the Florida Jerk Festival in Apopka this weekend

"Honestly, I really don’t remember the first time we played in Florida,” says Roger Lewis, the leader of Inner Circle, speaking remotely from Miami. “We used to do it a long time ago, come up from Pensacola, go up to Tallahassee, that club down there — it’s still there.” Inner Circle is still here, too, a remarkable feat of longevity in an industry that is completely different than it was when they first started, or even just a few years ago. “Brevard County,” interjects his younger brother Ian; his thick patois imparts a level of class and sophistication to those two words, unlike anything such a place deserves.
APOPKA, FL

