4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
Gatorland in Orlando reopens after Hurricane Ian for its annual Halloween eventRickyOrlando, FL
This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in FloridaEvie M.Orlando, FL
Colombian Nightclub and Restaurant to Debut in Kissimmee
“Chief, this place will be the best of the best. This is going to be an incredible experience, with lights, special effects, with key details in place to make this a true Colombian experience.”
fox35orlando.com
Popular airline announces 4 new, non-stop destinations from Orlando
If you're looking to escape Orlando at an economical cost, Breeze Airways has adopted four new, non-stop destinations leaving from the Orlando International Airport. The low fare airline which currently has flights to Charleston, South Carolina and Hartford, Connecticut from Orlando has added four new destinations starting at $39 one way.
click orlando
Orlando International Airport sets date for JetBlue’s move to Terminal C
ORLANDO, Fla. – JetBlue’s “complete move” to Terminal C at Orlando International Airport is scheduled for Oct. 25, according to Greater Orlando Aviation Authority spokesman Rod Johnson. JetBlue international arrivals have already since moved to Terminal C, Johnson said. [TRENDING: JAWS: Large alligator soaks up sun,...
Chef-Owned Café to Open Within New Orlando Wellness Center
Founded and funded by organization such as AdventHealth, Orlando Health, Florida Blue, Dr. Phillips Charities and the Truist Foundation, the center is sure to be a unique new presence in Central Florida, offering spaces for fitness, healthcare, dining, and co-working.
disneytips.com
Tragic Death After Riding Disney’s PeopleMover Revealed in Theme Park Injury Report
The state of Florida releases a theme park injury report largely focused on Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, and other Orlando-area Parks throughout the year, and sadly the latest report notes the death of an 83-year-old man following a ride on a Magic Kingdom attraction. According to the Florida Department...
Capital Tacos to Open Clermont Location
What Now Orlando briefly reached out to franchisee Jim Kerr, who states that the team anticipates an opening sometime in February 2023.
click orlando
Walt Disney World announces additional restaurant reopening dates
BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has announced more exciting reopening dates for several of its popular dining locations. In the coming weeks, guests will get to experience new additions at Tusker House Restaurant at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Kona Café at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Akershus Royal Banquet Hall at EPCOT.
click orlando
Free trees are back for Orlando residents
ORLANDO, Fla. – In an effort to create a more sustainable community, the City of Orlando is giving free trees to residents. This initiative is part of “Energy-Saving Trees,” a program supported by The City of Orlando Arbor Day Foundation, the Orlando Utilities Commission and the Florida Forest Service.
disneydining.com
Popular Eatery Leaves Disney Springs
If you’re looking for the perfect dining, shopping, and entertainment destination at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Springs is the place to be. While there are many dining options, one popular eatery has officially left the property. The growing West Side of Disney Springs is full of exciting experiences,...
How this local food truck park became one of the largest in the U.S.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. World Food Trucks park in Kissimmee -- already among the largest in the country -- plans to grow even more. The food truck park at...
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Central Florida Top November Family Events 2022
Central Florida Top November Family Events 2022- Beginning the month before, we look for fun family events that happen seasonally. Below are some of the events we could find for you to look forward to. As we enter November, be sure to check the Daily Calendar of Events as last minute events pop up after we’ve produced this look ahead! If you think we’ve missed something, email us at Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here.
Hottest neighborhoods: Homes sell the fastest in these 10 Central Florida areas
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Central Florida homes take longer to sell as the U.S. housing market slows -- but that’s not the case everywhere. Metro Orlando houses spent...
disneyfanatic.com
Tragic Report: Man Dies After Riding Disney World’s PeopleMover
An 83-year-old man–whose name has been omitted from this report since its original publication out of respect for his family–was enjoying a day at the Walt Disney World Resort with his wife when he passed away of natural causes. According to the Orange County Sherrif’s Report, the octogenarian...
scottjosephorlando.com
Enzo's on the Lake has been sold
Enzo’s on the Lake, the venerable Longwood Italian restaurant that has been a special occasion destination for Central Floridians for 42 years, has been sold. The new owner is John Khalil, an Orlando dentist with University Dental Group, who is expected to close the deal next week and greet the staff on Tuesday.
spacecoastdaily.com
All-New Route from Melbourne Orlando International Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul On Sun Country Airlines Set Next February
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) announced the addition of an all-new route to Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, onboard Sun Country Airlines. Flights to and from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will begin in February 2023 onboard the airline’s fleet of 737s.
orangeobserver.com
Norigami opening in Plant Street Market next week
The sushi and hand roll bar will be run by head chef David Tsan. The newest addition to Plant Street Market is opening next week. Norigami, a sushi and hand roll bar, will offer a classic and simple menu "to highlight the quality of the fish and ingredients," according to the eatery's Instagram page.
click orlando
Celebrate National Pasta Day with these Orange County restaurants
ORLANDO, Fla. – National Pasta Day is Oct. 17, and for those with a taste for carbs will have plenty of ways to celebrate in Orlando (not that you ever need an excuse to enjoy a good pasta dish!). Whether it’s ravioli, spaghetti, linguini, tortellini, fettucine or any other...
Winter Park makes progress on 330+ bed housing project
Winter Park is about halfway through a project that will add more than 300 beds within walking distance to the ski hill, which is expected to put a dent in the affordable housing issues facing many ski areas in Colorado. Monday marked the near completion of the first phases of construction, which includes groundwork and foundations. "Yes you could call this a halfway point, we broke ground earlier in the summer and then laid the foundation and did all the utility work, you know, all the un-sexy stuff, and then of course we are in the mountains so we have winter....
Reggae legends Inner Circle headline the Florida Jerk Festival in Apopka this weekend
"Honestly, I really don’t remember the first time we played in Florida,” says Roger Lewis, the leader of Inner Circle, speaking remotely from Miami. “We used to do it a long time ago, come up from Pensacola, go up to Tallahassee, that club down there — it’s still there.” Inner Circle is still here, too, a remarkable feat of longevity in an industry that is completely different than it was when they first started, or even just a few years ago. “Brevard County,” interjects his younger brother Ian; his thick patois imparts a level of class and sophistication to those two words, unlike anything such a place deserves.
WDW News Today
New ‘Harry Potter’ Honeydukes Loungefly Wallet Available at Universal Orlando Resort
If you’re looking for a sweet wallet, check out the latest Loungefly release at Universal Orlando Resort, which features the magical treats of Honeydukes. This wallet pays homage to the exterior and interior of Honeydukes, but also has a nice nod to the treats you can purchase there with the Chocolate Frog.
