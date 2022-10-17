Read full article on original website
You'll Be Surprised Where the Most Expensive Hotel in the U.S. Is
Glass walls and personal chefs or private pools and on-call helicopter rides--while everyone's vision of the hotel high life differs, a number of resorts truly go all out with how much luxe they can throw at those willing to pay five or sometimes even six figures for a stay. Hotels...
Just 2 years on from hotel armageddon, Hilton’s CEO says we’re beginning a new’Golden Age of travel’
Hilton president and CEO Chris Nassetta speaks during the grand opening of Resorts World Las Vegas hotel and casino on June 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The hotel industry was hit particularly hard by COVID-19. As the world shut down, people stopped traveling, and millions of workers lost their...
travelnoire.com
This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America
Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
Thrillist
Southwest Is Offering One-Way Flights Starting at $29
It's time for another Southwest sale. The airline is offering one-way flights starting at just $29 until October 6. You'll have until 11:59 pm to book for travel dates between November 19, 2022 to February 15, 2023. Blackout dates for flights will be for December 16 to January 9. Here...
Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort To Get $1 Billion Upgrade
Built in 1999, the Venetian Las Vegas isn’t one of Sin City’s oldest resorts, by any means--though it certainly is one of the biggest, as it boasts 36 stories and is more than 475 feet. It also houses the world’s second-largest hotel, with 4,049 rooms, 3,068 suites, and a 120,000-square-foot casino.
This Airline Is Offering Flights From NYC To London For Under $200
Looking for a trip across the pond but not wanting to break the bank? You no longer have to with new low-cost routes between NYC and London on Norse Atlantic Airways. Norse Atlantic Airways officially launched last year, priding themselves in affordable transatlantic travel, with their first flights between London Gatwick and New York JFK Airport starting at £255 ($249) for a return ticket. Recent regulation changes from the US Department of Transport has cleared the UK branch of Norwegian Airlines for direct trips between the US and UK, rather than having to route all flights through Norway—and at a rather agreeable price tag. Current one-way flights are available between NYC to London starting as low as $120 for select dates. Travelers are also able to explore cities from NYC like Berlin and Oslo for prices just around $200.
The New Lufthansa First-Class Suite Is Ridiculous
Late last week, German carrier Lufthansa announced a new product generation — “Allegris” — which is set to include new experiences in all classes…but none more so than first class. “For the very first time in the company’s history, the Lufthansa First Class is receiving...
Ritz-Carlton's new luxury 'yacht' will begin sailing this week with fares starting at $4,600 per person — see what it'll be like sailing aboard the floating hotel
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's first cruise ship is setting sail on October 15 after years of delay. The 623-foot Evrima "yacht" will have 149 suites to accommodate almost 300 travelers. The luxury cruise market has been "off the charts" as more companies continue to unveil high-end cruise brands. Ultra-luxury cruise...
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
tripsavvy.com
United Airlines Will Fly to Three New International Cities in 2023
It looks like Delta Air Lines isn't the only airline prepping for international travel next year. On Wednesday, United Airlines announced its summer 2023 schedule, and it's excellent news for those seeking a European vacation. Starting next year, the Chicago-based airline will expand its transatlantic service by offering flights to...
United Airlines Gives Passengers a Luxury Treat, Even in Coach
Relentless airline cost-cutting has turned bad plane food into a punchline and a stereotype. It is often taken as a given that those flying in economy will either have to pay for their food or, if it is included, eat congealed pasta or rubbery chicken. Business class is a different...
tripsavvy.com
Hong Kong Is Giving Away 500,000 Free Flights
Hong Kong's tourism board has announced that it has 500,000 free air tickets it's planning to give away—but only when the territory's government lifts its COVID-19 restrictions. The tickets, worth more than $254 million, were bought at the height of the pandemic in support of Hong Kong airlines and are set to be distributed sometime next year.
News On 6
Company Develops 'Work From Hotel' Concept In Post-COVID World
COVID may be subsiding, but hybrid work and working from home have become the norm for some employees, and Americans are increasingly combining travel with their workday life. Entrepeneur Obatalia Yemoshunya is one of the many Americans changing the meaning of WFH. For them the acronym doesn’t just mean work from home but work from hotel. The former Los Angeles resident now lives in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, and has started spending some of her workdays inside new pods at the family friendly, all-inclusive Sensira Resort & Spa south of Cancun, renting a remote office for $30 a day.
Thrillist
United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot
Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
Business Insider
Capital One will launch the Premier Collection luxury hotel booking program, plus new culinary-focused Capital One Landing airport lounges
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Capital One will offer its own...
FodorsTravel
Save Big on Your Next Mexico Vacation at Popular Beach Resorts
Book your next vacation at a discount with these incredible hotel deals. Every week, Fodor’s brings you the best deals on hotels, all-inclusives, and vacation packages. Check back here each Monday for new limited-time offers. Disclaimer: As a heads up, although Fodor’s fully endorses these deal, we receive a...
aeroroutes.com
British Airways Resumes London – Buenos Aires Nonstop Service From late-Nov 2022
British Airways in the last few weeks accelerated planned service resumption on London Heathrow – Buenos Aires Ezeiza nonstop flight. The oneWorld member will now be operating nonstop flight from 29NOV22, with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, with 3 weekly flights scheduled. BA previously planned to resume nonstop sector from 26MAR23.
aeroroutes.com
Air Tahiti Nui Confirms Seasonal Seattle – Paris Service June – Sep 2023
Air Tahiti Nui on Wednesday 19OCT22 announced service launch of planned Seattle – Paris CDG sector, first highlighted on AeroRoutes last week on 13OCT22. Reservation is expected to open soon, as bookings remain unavailable since last week’s schedule update. The 2 weekly Papeete – Seattle service will be...
igamingplayer.com
BetMGM Presents NY Jets, Bellagio Slots
Games designed exclusively for customers of MGM Resorts online casinos offer unique themes and great features. MGM Resorts International is known as one of the top online casino operators through its main site, BetMGM.com. In New Jersey, MGM also runs the online site branded to its Borgata casino in Atlantic City, BorgataCasino.com.
