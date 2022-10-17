ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
wqcs.org

Brightline Begins 110 MPH Testing TODAY Through Martin and St. Lucie Counties

Martin & St. Lucie Counties - Monday October 17, 2022: Brightline begins 110 miles-per-hour testing of its passenger trains today in Martin and St. Lucie Counties. The private rail carrier had previously announced the start of testing would be Monday, October 17, but they delayed it one day, according to Katie Mitzner, Director of Brightline Public Affairs. She said training of crossing guards and implementation of other safety measures took place yesterday.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

DeSantis-Crist Debate Re-Scheduled for Monday Oct. 24 in Fort Pierce

Florida - Monday October 17, 2022: The gubernatorial debate between GOP Governor Ron DeSantis and his democratic challenger Charlie Crist has been re-scheduled. It was originally set to take place at the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce on Wednesday October 12 however Hurricane Ian forced a postponement until Monday October 24 at the same venue.
FORT PIERCE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy