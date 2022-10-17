Read full article on original website
wqcs.org
Third Delay in Testing for Brightline; 110 MPH Speeds Now Set for Friday
Martin & St. Lucie Counties - Wednesday October 19, 2022: For the third time this week Brightline has delayed the start of testing its passenger trains in Martin and St. Lucie Counties at speeds up to 110 miles-per-hour. The private rail carrier initially announced the start of testing would be...
wqcs.org
Brightline Begins 110 MPH Testing TODAY Through Martin and St. Lucie Counties
Martin & St. Lucie Counties - Monday October 17, 2022: Brightline begins 110 miles-per-hour testing of its passenger trains today in Martin and St. Lucie Counties. The private rail carrier had previously announced the start of testing would be Monday, October 17, but they delayed it one day, according to Katie Mitzner, Director of Brightline Public Affairs. She said training of crossing guards and implementation of other safety measures took place yesterday.
wqcs.org
Florida Medical Examiners Commission Confirms 109 Deaths from Hurricane Ian, as of Oct. 14
Florida - Tuesday October 18, 2022: As of Friday October 14th, the Florida District Medical Examiners Commission (MEC) had confirmed that 109 deaths were caused by Hurricane Ian. The MEC report is based on physical examinations of the victims which, in each case, concluded that the death was storm related.
wqcs.org
DeSantis-Crist Debate Re-Scheduled for Monday Oct. 24 in Fort Pierce
Florida - Monday October 17, 2022: The gubernatorial debate between GOP Governor Ron DeSantis and his democratic challenger Charlie Crist has been re-scheduled. It was originally set to take place at the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce on Wednesday October 12 however Hurricane Ian forced a postponement until Monday October 24 at the same venue.
wqcs.org
Governor DeSantis Makes 18 Appointments to Various State Boards, Councils, and Commissions
Florida - Monday October 17, 2022: Governor Ron DeSantis has made 18 appointments to various state boards, councils, and commissions. Fourteen Appointed to the Florida Rehabilitation Council for the Blind. Sead Bekric - Bekric is the former President of All American Canteen, Inc. Proficient in assistive technology, he has served...
