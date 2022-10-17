Read full article on original website
Look: Veteran NASCAR Driver Is Furious With Bubba Wallace
NASCAR veteran Joey Logano is no fan of Bubba Wallace's retaliation against Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this past weekend. Hopping on SiriusXM NASCAR radio, Logano gave his take on the incident, saying "there's no room" for what Wallace did. Bubba got squeezed ... the retaliation is not...
NASCAR Official Explains Bubba Wallace Punishment Decision
NASCAR has suspended Bubba Wallace from the next Cup Series Championship race after intentionally hitting Kyle Larson's car last Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Following the decision, NASCAR chief operation officer Steve O'Donnell explained their rationale during an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. O'Donnell called the decision "specific to...
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Wild Car News
Earlier this week, the NASCAR world was surprised by some news from Dale Earnhardt Jr. The legendary driver found an animal in the engine of one of the JRM teams racecars over the weekend. "The JRM teams unloaded the cars from Vegas today and found a possum in the engine bay of one of the cars. I kid you not," Earnhardt Jr. tweeted.
Breaking: NASCAR Announces Punishment For Bubba Wallace
Over the weekend, Bubba Wallace found himself in hot water after intentionally hitting Kyle Larson in an act of retaliation during Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Wallace was squeezed into the wall by Larson during the race and responded by intentionally crashing the other driver. After taking a few days to review the incident, NASCAR has made an official decision on Wallace.
NASCAR driver Joey Logano rips Bubba Wallace over seemingly intentional wreck that could lead to a suspension
Bubba Wallace's apparent retaliation against Kyle Larson could have been much worse, but he got lucky when he clipped another car before the wall.
NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Breaks Silence After Shoving Kyle Larson at Las Vegas
It’s been a day since the NASCAR drama blew up between Bubba Wallace and Kyle… The post NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Breaks Silence After Shoving Kyle Larson at Las Vegas appeared first on Outsider.
Bubba Wallace’s Replacement Revealed for Homestead-Miami Speedway Amid Suspension
NASCAR has handed Bubba Wallace a one-race suspension and that means that another driver will step up and fill his seat at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The suspension comes after Wallace appeared to deliberately wreck Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. After NASCAR reviewed the data, the organization came to its conclusion.
Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Pretty Wild Car News
Dale Earnhardt Jr. had some pretty fascinating car news on Monday afternoon. The former legendary NASCAR driver took to Twitter to announce that a possum was found in the engine bay of one of the cars that got delivered. "The JRM teams unloaded the cars from Vegas today and found...
Bubba Wallace Suspended from NASCAR Series After Las Vegas Altercation
Bubba Wallace has been suspended from an upcoming NASCAR event after he was involved in an altercation during a race in Las Vegas on Sunday. NASCAR announced the news on Twitter Tuesday. The suspension comes after Wallace's altercation with fellow racer Kyle Larson during the NASCAR playoffs. In a clip...
NASCAR team set for big announcement in October 2022
NASCAR is nearing the end of the 2022 season as silly season starts to ramp up. Which organization is ready for an announcement and who might be the driver?
LDiShips.com to Sponsor Young’s Motorsports at Homestead Miami Speedway
Young’s Motorsports announced today that LDiShips.com will be the primary sponsor of their No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST driven by Kaz Grala for Saturday afternoon’s Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway. Logistics Dynamics Inc. (LDi) specializes in transportation management and freight broker-related services. They provide...
Las Vegas race alters NASCAR Cup playoff standings
Josh Berry’s victory at Las Vegas sends him to the championship race for the first time. Justin Allgaier holds the final transfer spot. He leads Austin Hill by 15 points and AJ Allmendinger by 16 points. The series races Saturday at Homestead (4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). The...
Racing on TV, October 19-23
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
PRI Trade Show Release
INDIANAPOLIS (Oct. 19, 2022) – Motorsports icon, championship-winning driver, and team owner Tony Stewart will help kick off the three biggest business days in racing as the headline guest at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Trade Show’s annual Grand Opening Breakfast, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Indianapolis. The...
Thomas Schrage blog: The perfect weekend!
Thanks to the Team USA Scholarship, I have made two trips across the pond to England in the last three weeks. It’s been busy, for sure, and even though my last blog was only just over a week ago, there’s so much has happened that I need to tell you all about!
NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings: Joey Logano Advances to Championship 4
This has been a wild NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and the standings are indicative of that. Joey Logano won the South Point 400 on Sunday. He is now locked into the Championship 4 at Phoenix. This is major for the Team Penske driver as he searches for his second Cup Series title.
On the LMDh testing trail with Porsche
If all goes well, as you read this, a Porsche 963 is circulating Sebring International Raceway for 36 hours, or until it breaks. Porsche and Penske Motorsports are testing the new LMDh car (pictured at Daytona last month) destined for IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s new GTP class and the World Endurance Championship Hypercar class in its biggest endurance test yet after having accumulated more than 16,000km of testing so far.
Spire Motorsports to run LaJoie and Ty Dillon in 2023
Spire Motorsports on Tuesday announced a two-car lineup with drivers Corey LaJoie and Ty Dillon for 2023, the first season the team will run both its Chevrolets with full-time drivers. LaJoie will return to the No. 7 for a third season and remain paired with crew chief Ryan Sparks, who...
2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year: The Finalists
You may have already seen the contenders for the 2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year (if you haven't, you can check them all out here). Now, it's time to showcase the group of SUVs and crossovers that advanced past the others and made it to the final round of judging. Among the 33 different SUV nameplates and 45 variants that participated in the 2023 competition, this is the batch of SUVs that survived after an extensive evaluation process at California's Honda Proving Center. The SUVs that make the finals are subjected to an even closer inspection, highlighted by real-world road drives. Once that's complete, our judges enter a sealed room, where they debate each of the finalists ahead of a secret ballot. The vehicle that will take home the Golden Calipers this year will be revealed on Thursday, October 20.
OPINION: Despite the travails of 2022, there's still plenty to come from Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton is on target to be outscored by his Formula 1 teammate for only the third time in 16 seasons. It’s not a foregone conclusion, with George Russell 37 points ahead with four races (and a sprint at Interlagos) remaining, but with a maximum of 112 points to play for and the Mercedes not strong enough to allow heavy scoring, it’s likely that their relative positions will remain the same.
