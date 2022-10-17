Read full article on original website
IGN
Apex Legends Mobile: Champions - Gameplay Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Apex Legends Mobile: Champions to see what to expect, including gameplay, see Ash in action, new weapons, and more. Apex Legends Mobile: Champions event is available today, October 18, 2022.
Apex Legends Adds New Trans Hero Catalyst
Respawn have revealed the next Legend to join Apex Legends — defensive hero Catalyst. Revealed through an Apex Legends Stories from the Outlands trailer, new hero Catalyst is a defensive hero and the first transgender woman to join the Apex line-up. Catalyst, who's real name is Tressa Smith, is described as an "experienced terraformer and defensive conjurer." She uses her "remarkable control of ferrofluid to manipulate the battlefield."
ComicBook
Avatar Legends Release Date Revealed
Magpie Games has announced the release date for its Avatar Legends tabletop roleplaying game. Pre-orders for Avatar Legends opened earlier this week, with digital copies of the Core Rulebook officially going on sale on October 26th and physical copies going on sale on January 25, 2023. Two books will initially be made available – the Core Rulebook and the Wan Shi Tong's Adventure Guide book, which provides players with five adventures and several new character options. Pre-orders for digital and physical copies are available now. Additionally, Magpie Games also announced that they would release a special Avatar Legends Starter Set at Target in Q1 2023.
IGN
Rendezvous: Shadows of the Past - Official Trailer
Rendezvous: Shadows of the Past is the prologue to the upcoming 2.5D Cyber-Noir pixel art puzzle-action adventure game by Pendopo Studios. This free adventure takes place in Bay City, following security guard Setyo starting another day of his mundane job — until a familiar face from his past resurfaces.
Resident Evil Village DLC makes unforgivable change to Lady Dimitrescu
The Mercenaries: Additional Orders, the DLC for the time trial mode in Resident Evil Village, is letting players step into the shoes of Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg and Lady Dimitrescu. However, Capcom has had to make an unforgivable change to our fearsome femme fatale in order for her to be playable: she's now shorter than she was.
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Reward Players for Finishing Campaign; Details About Postpaid SMS Verification Out, and More
Players who finish the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign will receive in-game rewards and more, according to an announcement on the game’s site. The campaign will offer “a multitude of rewards” that can be used in the multiplayer and special ops modes. These can even be used in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 when it launches. If you digitally pre-order Modern Warfare 2, you can earn all the rewards through Campaign Early Access, before the game is released. The pre-order is listed for Rs. 4,999, and the Vault Edition for Rs. 6,699 across all platforms in India. The game is set to release on October 28.
NME
Epic Games reveals ‘Fallout 3’ and more as next week’s free titles
Epic Games has unveiled the games that will be going free-to-play on its platform next week, and the collection includes Fallout 3. Starting from October 20 and running through to October 27, players will be able to grab Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Evoland Legendary Edition for free on Epic’s PC platform.
IGN
Her Name Was Fire - Release Trailer
Watch the launch trailer for Her Name Was Fire to see action-packed gameplay and more from this twin-stick action roguelike game with deckbuilding elements. In Her Name Was Fire, progressively unlock spells and upgrades to defeat hordes of void creatures. Survive the 5 stages of grief and vanquish the Major Allegories.
IGN
Overwatch 2 Hero Tips: Kiriko
Learn to balance the cleansing power of Kiriko's healing with her precise and deadly Kunai with these tips to master Overwatch 2's newest Support hero. For more on Overwatch 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://in.ign.com/overwatch-2/175007/wiki/overwatch-2.
IGN
World Boss - Launch Trailer
World Boss is a free-to-play first-person shooter from PlaySide Studios. In order to become the World Boss, players will need to delete their enemies, unlock powerful perks and weapons, and use their wits and skills to rise to the top – and stay there.
The next Apex Legends character is the game's first trans hero
Catalyst will join the Apex Legends ranks on November 1.
IGN
Rocket League - Official Haunted Hallows 2022 Trailer
Rocket League is starting the spooky season off with Haunted Hallows running from October 19th - November 1st! The Limited Time Event for 2022 is hosted in the Farmstead Spooky Arena and kicks off with the Spooky Cube game mode, followed by Heatseeker on October 26th. You'll also be able to unlock Challenge Rewards throughout the event. Horror Villain Player Anthems will also be available in the Item Shop.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access details announced
If you preordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you will soon be able to preload the campaign and access it up to one week before the official launch. Details on how and when to preload have been announced on the eve of the soft launch.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Reward You For Beating the Campaign
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will reward those who beat the game's action-packed campaign. Call of Duty campaigns are often one of the most overshadowed parts of the game as many focus solely on the multiplayer or zombies/co-op modes. It's understandable, most people want to play with their friends, but the campaigns are pretty solid. They're like big budget action movies with twisty stories and iconic characters. That's especially true for the Modern Warfare games and it looks like the latest entry will be no exception thanks to another big globetrotting adventure.
IGN
Silent Hill f - Official Announcement Trailer
Silent Hill f is a completely new story set in 1960's Japan. Get a brief look at the game's beautiful, yet horrifying world in this mysterious announcement trailer. Developed by Neobards Entertainment, Silent Hill f is written by Ryukishi07, known for Japanese visual novels dealing with murder mysteries, psychological, and supernatural horror. The upcoming game is produced by Motoi Okamoto and its creature and character designer is kera.
IGN
A Plague Tale: Requiem - The First 21 Minutes (4K Gameplay)
The sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence has arrived with A Plague Tale: Requiem. Enjoy these first minutes in 4K as Hugo and Amicia de Rune enjoy a rare moment of sunshine and play in 14th-century France.
IGN
The Walking Dead: Last Mile - Act 3 Launch Trailer
The Walking Dead: Last Mile - Act 3 is available to play now on Facebook. Check out the trailer for The Walking Dead: Last Mile Act 3, where you experience and influence a constantly evolving coastal Alaskan community through an Instant Game with new story content available daily. New features available in Act 3 of The Walking Dead: Last Mile include an updated survival mode, a new grave-digging mini-game, faction choices, new maps, and more.
IGN
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons Official Clip
Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the PG-13 rated Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons begins as 11-year-old Jonathan Kent discovers he has superpowers, thrusting the half-Kryptonian into the complicated world of Super Heroes and Super-Villains – who are now under attack by a malevolent alien force known as Starro! It’s a race against time as Jonathan must join forces with assassin-turned-Boy-Wonder Damian Wayne to rescue their fathers (Superman & Batman) and save the planet by becoming the Super Sons they were destined to be! Jack Dylan Glazer (Shazam!, Luca, It) and Jack Griffo (The Thundermans) lead the voice cast as Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne, respectively. Matt Peters (Justice League Dark: Apokolips War) directs Battle of the Super Sons from a script penned by Jeremy Adams (Mortal Kombat Legends franchise). Supervising Producer is Rick Morales (Injustice, Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders).
IGN
Silent Hill 2 Remake Announced From Bloober Team, First Look at Pyramid Head
It's official: after months of rumors and speculation, Konami is remaking Silent Hill 2. During today's Silent Hill Transmission event, Konami showcased a three-minute trailer that provided a look at the famously foggy town in 4K. In addition to providing glimpses of Pyramid Head and other notable elements from the original game, the trailer confirmed that Bloober Team will handling development and that it will utilize the Unreal Engine. It will be a PS5 console exclusive.
IGN
How to Get Destiny 2 Spectral and Manifested Pages
It is time to don your Festival Masks and participate in the Festival of the Lost 2022 in Destiny 2, which runs from October 18, 2022 to November 8, 2022. Candy is not the only reward you can reap during Destiny 2's Halloween Event. By collecting Spectral Pages during in-game events and converting those into Manifested Pages during Haunted Sectors runs, you can complete the Book of the Forgotten to earn secret rewards.
