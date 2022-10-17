Hans Zimmer didn’t want to score ‘The Lion King’, but his 6-year-old daughter changed his mind

Read full article on original website
purewow.com
Emma Thompson Is Completely Unrecognizable as Miss Trunchbull in Netflix’s New ‘Matilda the Musical’ Trailer
Gather around, children: The official trailer for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical has been released by Netflix. In this new iteration of the classic tale, actress Emma Thompson takes on the role of the sinister headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. (And her striking appearance made us do a double take.) The two-minute...
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
EW.com
Tom Hanks contends that, out of his 80-plus films, 4 of them are 'pretty good'
Veteran screen actor Tom Hanks has starred in more than 80 films throughout the course of career and we'd wager the majority of filmgoers would say his hits outnumber any misses. But what does Hanks himself think of his track record?. The Oscar winner said he considered four of his...
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are shedding light on the upcoming Deadpool film, in which Jackman will once again play his iconic X-Men role, Wolverine. In a video the pair each posted on social media Wednesday, one of the issues they made clear was that Deadpool 3 would not undo the events of Logan, the gritty, Oscar-nominated 2017 film in which Logan, aka Wolverine, died. Most fans — and even likely Jackman, 53 — assumed that would be his last time playing the character.
People Are Freaking out Over Fan Art of a Live-Action Flounder for the 'Little Mermaid' Adaptation
The live-action adaptations of beloved Disney animated films have already sparked plenty of controversies. Historically, the films have been criticized or flat-out panned for failing to capture the magic of the initial films in lieu of corrective storytelling and shallow attempts at inclusivity. Recently, Disney's live-action Pinocchio was lambasted for...
purewow.com
Queen Consort Camilla and Younger Sister Annabel Enjoy Night Out Together (And They Look So Much Alike)
Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles got all dressed up to attend the Booker Prize Awards on Monday, which took place at London’s Round House. Camilla (a fellow book lover) had a chance to meet other admirers of literature, chatted with authors and presented the winner with their award at the end of the night.
Patti LuPone Gives Up Actors’ Equity Card, Won’t Be On Stage “For A Very Long Time”: “No Longer Part Of That Circus” – Update
UPDATE, with LuPone statement Triple Tony winner and stage icon Patti LuPone says she’s given up her Actors’ Equity card, a move that could signal an end – or at least a long break – to her celebrated Broadway stage career. “Quite a week on Broadway, seeing my name being bandied about. Gave up my Equity card; no longer part of that circus. Figure it out,” writes LuPone in an apparent reference to last week’s controversy over Hadestown star Lillias White reprimanding an audience member from the stage. “When the run of Company ended this past July, I knew I wouldn’t be...
‘Corsage’ Star Vicky Krieps & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Dacre Montgomery To Lead Ghost Story ‘Went Up The Hill’ For ‘The Babadook’ & ‘The Nightingale’ Outfit — AFM
EXCLUSIVE: Corsage and Phantom Thread star Vicky Krieps has been set to lead ghost story Went Up The Hill with Stranger Things actor Dacre Montgomery. Currently in pre-production, the film will chart how after being abandoned as a child, Jack (Montgomery) ventures to remote New Zealand to attend the funeral of his estranged mother and there meets her grieving widow, Jill (Krieps). His search for answers becomes dangerous when his mother’s ghost returns to inhabit both Jack and Jill, using each of their bodies to speak to the other, and instigating a life-threatening nocturnal dance between the three of them. Bankside...
Don't Blow Away! 'Twister' Is Finally Getting a Sequel Film
The original 1996 film Twister included an ensemble cast of Hollywood superstars playing amateur storm chasers. The project was the second-highest-grossing film of the year and cemented in film history for its special effects. Now, fans of the original are getting a Twister sequel film, according to Deadline. Article continues...
Paul Dano Got All The ‘Special’ Materials To Play The Batman’s Riddler. Then He Got A Tracking Device
Paul Dano talks about the secrecy involved when he played the Riddler in The Batman, and apparently production gave him a tracker.
Paul Dano Can’t Believe He Gets to Play (a Version of) Steven Spielberg’s Dad in The Fabelmans
From playing The Riddler in The Batman to a disaffected dork in Little Miss Sunshine, Paul Dano’s had a long and diverse presence on screen. The actor recently sat down to break down a few of his most well-known roles for GQ’s Iconic Characters series. On his instantly...
classicfm.com
This choirboy ‘cat duet’ is a masterpiece in musical humour, and in keeping a straight face
A masterclass in both the classical and comical. Here's the Rossini-esque opera duet where the lyrics consist entirely of the word ‘meow’. This hilarious ‘Duetto buffo di due gatti’ (‘Funny duet for two cats’) is said to be the work of Italian opera maestro Gioachino Rossini – a composer who loved his tunes, his pasta, and very possibly, his mischievous cats.
Woman furious at BF's sister for showing her that he doesn't love her
Honesty is an admirable trait that is a sign of maturity and self-acceptance. Not only can being honest inspire others to be honest but also guide them to do the right things. This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman gets angry at her boyfriend’s sister for showing her that he doesn’t love her.
ComicBook
Wednesday Addams: From the Mind of Tim Burton Featurette Released by Netflix
Filmmaker Tim Burton has been celebrated for decades for the ways in which he can bring together the worlds of the macabre and worlds of whimsy, which is exactly why it had fans excited that he would be directing Wednesday, a spinoff from The Addams Family, for Netflix. In a new featurette for the upcoming series, audiences can go behind the scenes to see how the new spinoff was brought to life, which sees members of the cast and crew reflecting on what makes Burton's creativity so important when it comes to telling this story. Check out the featurette below before Wednesday debuts on Netflix on November 23rd.
EW.com
Jessica Chastain reveals toe-tapping 'Macarena' prank she pulled on James McAvoy on Dark Phoenix set
Beware, fellow actors: The odds of Jessica Chastain pranking you mid-take are low, but never zero. The actress, who starred as Vuk in 2019's Dark Phoenix, revealed the hilarious way she got the film's cast and crew to help her pull a toe-tapping prank on her X-Men costar James McAvoy. Better yet? It involved Los del Río's '90s dance craze the Macarena.
That Time Peter Jackson Lost It And Dropped An F-Bomb To A Studio Head During The Making Of The LOTR Movie
Peter Jackson admits he had to use some strong language with the studio while filming The Lord of The Rings trilogy.
Collider
10 'Les Misérables' Movie Adaptations, Ranked According to IMDb
It might surprise you to learn just how many Les Misérables films there are. Victor Hugo's epic novel about the law, crime, social inequality, and revolution is a timeless one, and certainly one that filmmakers continually return to again and again. There are quite simply too many adaptations to count, with some existing as early as the 1910s (though these are generally lost films now, due to their age.)
