Mind your DVRs, FBI fans, because one of Season 5’s new, upcoming episodes will air on a Sunday. TVLine has learned exclusively that even though CBS’ FBI and the spinoffs FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted will all be preempted on Tuesday, Nov. 8 by Election Night news coverage, fans of the mothership series will still get a new episode earlier that week, on Sunday, Nov. 6. The original FBI, after all, has an “extra” episode in inventory, since it aired its postponed Season 4 finale a few weeks into the current season. As such, CBS’ lineup for Sunday, Nov. 6 will be...

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO