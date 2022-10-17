Read full article on original website
Best smoothie recipes for seniors
When it comes to meal planning, smoothies can be a secret weapon of sorts for a caregiver of an older adult. Not only can they be served throughout the day, they’re an excellent way to hide important nutrition so you can ensure your older adult is getting the health benefits they need from their food—and keep their immune system strong.
Easy Rhubarb Cake Recipe
Rhubarb's tart and tangy flavor lends itself to being paired with copious amounts of sugar in dessert recipes — offering a balance of tart and sweet, not unlike lemon and lime. But while rhubarb pies, bars, and crumbles are fairly common summertime desserts, rhubarb cake is a little more novel. But that's exactly why you should add it to your list of recipes worth trying. "This is such a wonderful recipe for rhubarb season," says recipe developer and registered dietitian Jaime Shelbert. "The sweetness of the cake contrasts so nicely with the tartness of the rhubarb. The lemon glaze adds a little something extra special, and its subtleness complements rather than overpowers the rhubarb."
Quick & Easy Dinner: Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
Photo Courtesy of The Blond Cook/Chicken Broccoli AlfredoThe Blond Cook. After a long work day, most people want a good home-cooked meal that does not take several hours in the kitchen to prepare. One weekend I decided to spend more time cooking a meal I have never cooked before. If you love pasta you will love this three-step recipe. The best place to search for quick meals is right on your favorite pasta box or pasta sauce. I love Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo at Olive Garden, but I wanted to be able to cook this meal at home as well.
Healthy Recipe: Black Bean & Sautéed Veggie Tacos
When in doubt, make tacos. It’s a mantra that home cooks everywhere have successfully applied to turn pretty good meals and leftovers into something a little more special. These tacos have a shock of color thanks to a fabulous assortment of veggies, but they’re also the total package in terms of immune-boosting phytonutrients, fiber and plant-based protein. And to go off book for a moment, we also think these would be delicious for breakfast topped with a beautifully fried egg!
Cheesy Mexican Cornbread Recipe
Cornbread is the ultimate Southern comfort food. It's the perfect addition to all types of dishes including barbecue, pot pie, and beef stew. While most recipes call for the inclusion of sugar or honey, this recipe eliminates both and instead pursues a more savory route with flavors from the Southwest and Mexico. This recipe has it all with green chiles for a sweet and tangy touch, jalapeños for a bit of heat, and shredded cheddar cheese for that cheesy melty goodness!
Delish
24 Cookie Bar Recipes
It’s no secret we LOVE chocolate chip cookies. We’ve got all the classics, from Toll House to Mrs. Fields, and love baking them and sharing them with everyone that we can. To make that even easier on ourselves, we’ve come up with a number of cookie bar recipes that bake all at once in one pan—there's no rolling or scooping dough, no juggling multiple sheet pans, and they can stay in the pan they were baked in for easy transport. 😍 We’re in love with these 24 cookie bar recipes and think you will be too. Make them for everything from bake sales to cookie exchanges and every occasion in between.
thecountrycook.net
Chicken Enchilada Soup
Take your favorite Mexican dish and turn it in to this tasty and easy Chicken Enchilada Soup. A filling soup full of delicious enchilada flavors!. It's officially soup season! There is just something about soup that is so comforting when you get those first few chilly days of fall. So I start thinking of different soup ideas. My Chicken Tortilla Soup recipe is so popular that I thought I'd try to make another soup based on another favorite Mexican meal - enchiladas! It has very simple ingredients that easily come together to make a fabulously flavored and filling soup!
The Daily South
Chicken And Stuffing Casserole
For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!
Epicurious
Does Dried Pasta Go Bad?
All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Several years ago, when the public repartee between a certain former US president and a certain East Asian dictator had many people wondering if nuclear war would kick off any day, I interviewed a half-dozen manufacturers of luxury doomsday bunkers for an article about riding out the end of the world in style. When I asked them what kinds of food one should stock in these lavish disaster shelters, the professional preppers invariably mentioned the same three things: cereals such as rice and oats, dried beans, and dried pasta.
Allrecipes.com
Remembering 'The Lasagna Guy,' Creator of the Internet's #1 Lasagna Recipe
John Chandler submitted one of our most popular recipes, World’s Best Lasagna, in 2001. He passed away unexpectedly this year at age 53 — read what his loved ones have to say about his life, legacy, and lasagna. Plus, learn how you can support his family as they grieve.
How To Make The Perfect Roasted Cauliflower
This Roasted Cauliflower recipe gives this diverse vegetable a quick and easy way to become super-flavorful and rich in texture. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Real Simple
Creamed Spinach Casserole
Look no further for an easy creamed spinach recipe that everyone will love. A supermarket shortcut is the secret to this Thanksgiving side dish that is ready in just 30 minutes. Herb and garlic soft cheese, such as Boursin, imparts lots of flavor with minimal effort. It melts beautifully into an onion and garlic mixture before thawed frozen spinach and a handful of parmesan are stirred in. Be sure to really squeeze the spinach dry after thawing to avoid a watery casserole. The sprinkling of buttery cracker crumbs on top is just the cherry on top.
Aldi Is Selling a Pumpkin Casserole Dish, and It’s Under $15
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Halloween is almost here, which means everyone’s getting dressed up for the season — and by everyone, that includes your kitchenware.
Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad: Recipes Worth Making
This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad is an easy recipe that is fresh, light, and very healthy. A delicious side that is ideal to accompany most mains. This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad only takes 10 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake
Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
NBC4 Columbus
Delicious recipes that are quick & easy
Every day we have that one question that runs through our heads, What am I having for dinner? You have your go to recipes, but we can always add new ideas to our arsenal!
Martha Stewart’s Boozy Baked Cheese Appetizer Is a Thanksgiving Must-try
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Thanksgiving is on its way, and while we’re busy doing recipe research, plotting the best way to cook our turkey, and dreaming up new pies, there’s one thing we don’t want to be overlooked: Thanksgiving appetizers. After all, guests will need something to munch on while the scintillating smells waft from the kitchen as the turkey roasts — especially if you’re serving cocktails before the big meal. Leave it to Martha Stewart to come up with a solution so elegant, guests will feel like you went out of your way to make their appetizer special, but little will they know that it only took about 10 minutes to put it together.
housebeautiful.com
Natural Christmas Decorations for a Winter Wonderland-Worthy Celebration
Everyone has their reasons for considering the winter holidays to be the most wonderful time of the year. For us, it’s all about natural Christmas decorations. From evergreen wreaths dotted with fresh cranberries to pinecones-turned-ornaments, decor made from nature is often as deliciously scented as it is aesthetically pleasing.
rsvplive.ie
TikTok user goes viral as she shares anti-ageing eye cream that instantly smooths fine lines
We're all looking for a miracle product that will instantly smooth anything we need smoothing and blur anything we want blurred. However, such a product seems too good to be true, right?. But one TikTok user has absolutely blown up as she showed an eye cream that had instant results.
