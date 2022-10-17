ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: An Important Inflation Update Comes Out This Week

It's information you'll want to look out for. Inflation has been hurting consumers for well over a year. Later this week, we should get a big update on inflation levels. There's a reason so many consumers have been calling for stimulus checks this year. Inflation has been making it very difficult to keep up with standard living costs, and many people feel they need a lifeline to avoid depleting their savings and racking up scores of credit card debt just to stay afloat.
Markets Insider

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the housing market is distorting high inflation readings, and expects home prices to fall up to 15%

Jeremy Siegel believes lagging housing market data is distorting the true rate of inflation. Siegel said if September's CPI report used more current housing data, inflation would have dropped. "Housing prices by every indicator are going down, not up," Siegel told CNBC on Thursday. Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel sees downside...
The Hill

Here’s why inflation isn’t slowing

Inflation accelerated again in September, defying the expectations of economists and lingering at the highest levels in decades. Despite rapid rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, an unraveling global economy and slowing U.S. growth, prices have kept rising at rapid rates. Prices rose 0.4 percent in September, according to consumer...
CoinTelegraph

UK inflation rate hits 10.1%, British Bitcoin community responds

Prices in the United Kingdom continue to rise, hitting another 40-year high of 10.1%. According to figures from the U.K’s Office for National Statistics, the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 10.1% in the 12 months to September 2022, up from 9.9% in August. The 10.1% figure mirrors July’s recent high.
Fox Business

Inflation gave millions of workers a 3% pay cut in September

The tightest labor market in decades is fueling rapid wage growth for millions of Americans, but painfully high inflation has quickly eroded those gains. The Labor Department reported last week that average hourly earnings for all employees actually declined 3% in September from the same month a year ago when factoring in the impact of rising consumer prices. On a monthly basis, average hourly earnings dropped 0.1% last month, when accounting for the inflation spike.
nationalinterest.org

Bloomberg: Recession Is Guaranteed to Hit Within a Year

Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi struck a similarly pessimistic tone, warning that a recession might come in the second half of 2023. The latest models released by Bloomberg economists signal that a recession in the United States is effectively certain within the next twelve months. The data revealed...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNBC

Dollar gains with Treasury yields, sterling tumbles on hot inflation

The dollar bounced from two-week lows on Wednesday as Treasury yields rose to 14-year highs, while sterling weakened after hotter-than-expected UK consumer price inflation and fears of a deeper recession in Britain bolstered expectations of a less aggressive rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE) in November. The greenback...
NASDAQ

FOREX-Dollar rides Treasury yields higher, yen flirts with key 150 level

SINGAPORE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The dollar loomed over major peers on Thursday as Treasury yields peaked at multi-year highs, while the yen slid to a fresh 32-year low and kept markets on high alert for any signs of an intervention. The surging greenback also pushed the Chinese offshore yuan...

