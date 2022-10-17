Read full article on original website
A US housing recession has arrived and it could lead to a 20% decline in home prices and Fed interest rate cuts by 2023, chief economist says
A recession in the US market has already arrived as mortgage rates soar, according to ING chief economist James Knightley. Demand for mortgages has fallen 30% year-to-date and sale transactions are beginning to slow. "A housing market downturn will weaken the US growth story, but it is also important to...
Top economist David Rosenberg predicts US inflation will plummet below 3% next year - and warns the Fed's rate hikes are courting disaster
The Fed is fighting inflation too hard as price pressures are fading, David Rosenberg said. The central bank's rapid interest-rate hikes are paving the way for an economic disaster, he said. The Rosenberg Research chief expects inflation to drop from over 8% to below 3% in the next year. The...
US inflation could halve within 6 months thanks to falling prices for oil and used cars, Moody's economist says
Inflation will fall to 4% within six months, according to Moody's economist Mark Zandi. Zandi said that stagnant oil prices and progress in supply chains will pull the rate lower. That will let the Federal Reserve halt hikes when interest rates hit between 4.5% and 4.75%, he said. US inflation...
Government data proves ‘corporate greed’ isn’t causing inflation, contrary to Dem claims: economists
Data from the Biden administrations shows "corporate greed" is not the main cause of inflation and that companies are sparing customers from some price hikes.
Republicans hammer Biden for failed prediction that inflation had peaked last December
President Biden found himself on the receiving end of Republican fire over his failed prediction last December that the high inflation facing Americans had peaked.
Economists think one key inflation measure is headed back to a 40-year high, much to the chagrin of the Fed
Economists expect core inflation — which removes food and energy costs — to rebound in September. The median forecast sees the one-year rate rising to 6.5%, matching the 40-year high seen in March. An increase would make it even harder for the Fed to fight inflation without pulling...
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: An Important Inflation Update Comes Out This Week
It's information you'll want to look out for. Inflation has been hurting consumers for well over a year. Later this week, we should get a big update on inflation levels. There's a reason so many consumers have been calling for stimulus checks this year. Inflation has been making it very difficult to keep up with standard living costs, and many people feel they need a lifeline to avoid depleting their savings and racking up scores of credit card debt just to stay afloat.
Investing legend Mark Mobius sees interest rates climbing to 9% as the Fed battles against scorching inflation
Interest rates could hit 9% as part of the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring down inflation, Mark Mobius told Bloomberg TV. if inflation is 8%, "the playbook says you've got to raise rates higher than inflation," he said. Investors are pricing in expectations for the fed funds rate to reach...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the housing market is distorting high inflation readings, and expects home prices to fall up to 15%
Jeremy Siegel believes lagging housing market data is distorting the true rate of inflation. Siegel said if September's CPI report used more current housing data, inflation would have dropped. "Housing prices by every indicator are going down, not up," Siegel told CNBC on Thursday. Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel sees downside...
Here’s why inflation isn’t slowing
Inflation accelerated again in September, defying the expectations of economists and lingering at the highest levels in decades. Despite rapid rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, an unraveling global economy and slowing U.S. growth, prices have kept rising at rapid rates. Prices rose 0.4 percent in September, according to consumer...
CoinTelegraph
UK inflation rate hits 10.1%, British Bitcoin community responds
Prices in the United Kingdom continue to rise, hitting another 40-year high of 10.1%. According to figures from the U.K’s Office for National Statistics, the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 10.1% in the 12 months to September 2022, up from 9.9% in August. The 10.1% figure mirrors July’s recent high.
Inflation gave millions of workers a 3% pay cut in September
The tightest labor market in decades is fueling rapid wage growth for millions of Americans, but painfully high inflation has quickly eroded those gains. The Labor Department reported last week that average hourly earnings for all employees actually declined 3% in September from the same month a year ago when factoring in the impact of rising consumer prices. On a monthly basis, average hourly earnings dropped 0.1% last month, when accounting for the inflation spike.
nationalinterest.org
Bloomberg: Recession Is Guaranteed to Hit Within a Year
Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi struck a similarly pessimistic tone, warning that a recession might come in the second half of 2023. The latest models released by Bloomberg economists signal that a recession in the United States is effectively certain within the next twelve months. The data revealed...
Americans' inflation expectations dropped again in September, New York Fed says
Consumer expectations for where inflation will be one year from now eased again in September, according to a key Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey published Tuesday, a potentially reassuring sign for the U.S. central bank as it tries to cool surging prices. The median expectation is that the...
Biden's Economic Advisers See Signs 'Fed Actions Are Having Effect' Amid Inflation Woes
Economic advisers in the Biden administration have reportedly stated the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hikes to rein in inflation is beginning to work, while President Joe Biden is doing everything possible to support the central bank. On Inflation: Cecilia Rouse, chair of Biden’s council of economic advisers, said on...
Biden economic adviser touts Inflation Reduction Act, blames Putin for high cost of food
Council of Economic Advisers Chair Cecilia Rouse touted the Inflation Reduction Act on Sunday and said Russian President Vladimir Putin was to blame for the high cost of food following the release of September's inflation numbers. CNN's "State of the Union" host Dana Bash pressed Rouse on September's inflation numbers...
Latest US inflation data raises questions about Fed’s interest rate hikes
Experts say raising rates ‘isn’t working’ and that the real culprits are corporate pricing, energy costs and supply chain
New Zealand inflation near record high as wisdom of interest rate rises questioned
New Zealand’s latest inflation data defied widespread predictions it would fall on Tuesday, as it barely budged from a 30-year high, prompting alarm among economists and raising fresh questions over the effectiveness of interest rate hikes. Prices rose 2.2% in the last quarter, bringing annual inflation to 7.2% –...
CNBC
Dollar gains with Treasury yields, sterling tumbles on hot inflation
The dollar bounced from two-week lows on Wednesday as Treasury yields rose to 14-year highs, while sterling weakened after hotter-than-expected UK consumer price inflation and fears of a deeper recession in Britain bolstered expectations of a less aggressive rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE) in November. The greenback...
NASDAQ
FOREX-Dollar rides Treasury yields higher, yen flirts with key 150 level
SINGAPORE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The dollar loomed over major peers on Thursday as Treasury yields peaked at multi-year highs, while the yen slid to a fresh 32-year low and kept markets on high alert for any signs of an intervention. The surging greenback also pushed the Chinese offshore yuan...
