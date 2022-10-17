ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiplinger

Holiday Deals: Bargains for Shoppers as Retailers Shed Overstock

By David Payne
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49R4cY_0icIh9zQ00

Inflation has been the watchword for 2022, but as holiday shoppers go to the mall or order online (yes, it’s on, whether you like it or not), discounting will brighten their prospects, even as it cuts into retailers profit potential.

Amazon.com has wrapped up its attempt to duplicate the magic of its Prime Day sale, a traditional midsummer event, with its “Early Access Sale” that ran Oct. 11-12 and was – according to Amazon, at least – a big success . There was competition, too, from Target, Walmart and others. Eighty of the top 100 retailers, in fact, held sales events to compete with Amazon in early October. Discounts averaged 21%, which likely pulled sales forward from later in the season.

Many vendors, you see, have more inventory than they’d like. That spells opportunity, not just for customers, but for discount brands  like T.J. Maxx and Burlington and even liquidators such as Channel Control Merchants. Higher-end brands may be forced to sell off much of their unwanted inventory to the bargain chains, boosting the latter’s sales.

Last-minute Deals This Christmas

Shoppers who procrastinate will also be in luck this year. Last-minute deals will multiply as the season winds down. With Christmas Eve on a Saturday this year, expect plenty of deep discounts for those doing their last-minute holiday shopping.

And expect those October sales to become an annual tradition, eating into Black Friday and Cyber Monday a bit, though both of those established sales days remain key.

By the numbers, then, all this discounting and persistent inflation means – for retailers – only a so-so season in terms of overall sales growth. Rising prices will account for most of the gain in revenues, rather than actual volume increases. Figure on nominal sales growing by 7%. Factoring in inflation, just a 1% increase from last year. Retailers with strong pricing power stand to do better than that. Those forced to discount or dump inventory, as we mentioned, may fare much worse.

Some hot sellers this holiday season, based on an early read of import data:

  • Apple’s AirPods Pro noise-canceling earbuds
  • The new Apple Pencil, an electronic device for taking notes on touchscreens.
  • Footwear, everything from fancy leather shoes to winter boots.
  • Pickleball gear – paddles and more for America’s new paddle sport rage
  • Luggage, as people take up post-COVID  travel.
  • Watches and jewelry.
  • For kids, toy kitchens.

Whatever sells, more of it will be sold on social media platforms like TikTok.

Comments / 2

Related
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former JCPenney Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers

By No machine-readable author provided. Dwaynep2010 assumed (based on copyright claims). - No machin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
FOX 16 News

2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling the Cutest Holiday Rugs That Come in 4 Festive Styles

Christmas is just around the corner, and we could not be more excited. Decorating for the holiday season is a blast, from trimming the tree to stringing lights outside. And Costco is putting up in the holly jolly mood a little earlier with their new seasonal welcome mats, and we are absolutely in love. “The NEW 2022 Holiday Rugs are out at Costco and they’re ADORABLE!!!” Instagram user @costcohotfinds posted, along with a video of the new selections. “They’re also super plush and just beautiful.” All four styles are festive, including the black-and-red plaid “Merry Everything” complete with mistletoe and the black...
AL.com

2 more major retailers closing on Thanksgiving: What about Walmart?

Two more major retailers have announced plans to once again close for Thanksgiving day. Best Buy and Target are joining Kohl’s in closing on Thanksgiving day (Thursday, Nov. 24). Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, has not announced its Thanksgiving plans but has also closed for the holiday in recent years.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Discontinuing Brand Name Items

From food to drink, long-term brand name items will no longer be sold by the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MacroTrends.net, EatThis.com, and Google.com.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
disneyfoodblog.com

Southwest Is Offering $29 Flights for a Limited Time!

Air travel hasn’t been super great lately, but airlines are trying to make up for it with great deals!. a lot of delays and cancelations on flights over the past several months, along with route cancelations, and more. But, we’ve also been seeing airlines offering some really awesome deals with low airfare. And right now, you could save BIG on your upcoming flights!
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Costco is Selling $25 Holiday Lanterns That’ll Light Your Way to The Holidays

First, Costco released a bunch of different Disney Holiday decorations and now, they are moving onto more traditional holiday decor. Just a few days ago I noticed Costco released these gorgeous Holiday Lanterns that come in 3 different designs: A Christmas Tree, A Snowman and Santa. Honestly, it’s hard not...
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy