Emmy nominated comedy legend Jason Alexander zoomed into the show this week to talk about his brand new TV movie 'Out Of Office' which just premiered over on Comedy Central. That is a comedy about modern day workplaces with some people working from home and some working in the office still and the hilarity that takes place because of that. Check out the trailer for that below and be sure to stream it now on Paramount+! Plus Jason also talked about 'Seinfeld' of course, missing working on Broadway in NYC and his campaign to help get people vaccinated for the yearly flu.

19 HOURS AGO