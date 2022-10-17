Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200khoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Alexander Hamilton is the latest to endorse Beto for Texas Gov.Ash JurbergTexas State
NFL Kicker Released Following Team's Loss Sunday
The Arizona Cardinals announced a couple of roster moves on Monday afternoon. Both moves are pleasing to the fan base. Arizona has activated wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins following his suspension, while cutting kicker Matt Ammendola. The Cardinals kicker has been extremely frustrating for the fan base. Ammendola, who played collegiately...
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears Cornerback cut by Houston Texans
The Houston Texans made some roster moves this week, including one that involved a former Chicago Bears cornerback. The Texans were looking to add help at safety earlier in the week. According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC in Houston, the Texans signed safety C.J. Moore to the team’s practice squad. The Texans cut BoPete Keyes from the practice squad to make room for Moore.
Here's Who Will Start At Quarterback For The Commanders With Carson Wentz Sidelined
The Washington Commanders learned Monday that they will be without starting quarterback Carson Wentz for the next several weeks due to a finger injury. It sounds like Taylor Heinicke will take Wentz's place behind center. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Heinicke, who started 15 games for ...
Texans Trade? Trio of Houston Linebackers Could Be Available at Deadline
As the league gets closer to the trade deadline, could the Houston Texans move on from several veterans as they continue their youth movement?
Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. NFL Week 7 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 1:25 p.m. MST on Fox. The Chiefs are a 3.5-point favorite in the game. NFL Week...
WANE-TV
Shaq Leonard back on practice field for Colts
INDIANAPOLIS – Shaquille Leonard has embarked on his second comeback in two months. The Indianapolis Colts’ All-Pro linebacker was back on the practice field Wednesday, 17 days after suffering a concussion and a broken nose in week 4 against the Tennessee Titans. The fractured nose was “significant,’’ according to coach Frank Reich, and required surgery.
Idaho8.com
Browns RG Teller likely out against Ravens with calf injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns Pro Bowl right guard Wyatt Teller is expected to miss Sunday’s game in Baltimore with a left calf strain. Teller is a vital part of the NFL’s leading rushing attack. He got hurt in the first quarter of last week’s 38-15 loss to New England. During the open locker room period Wednesday, Teller was in a walking boot and said he would sit out this week. Teller doesn’t think the injury is as severe as similar one in 2020, when he missed three games. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski would not rule out Teller but said it’s doubtful he’ll be available this week.
Idaho8.com
Chiefs see defenses vary from norm in preparing for them
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Perhaps no other team in the NFL sees a greater variety of defenses, and vast departures from an opponent’s norm, than the Kansas City Chiefs. And while part of it has to do with Patrick Mahomes running the plays, and part of it Andy Reid calling them from the sideline, the biggest factor may be the fact that they’ve been working so seamlessly for so long. So defenses have learned they have no choice but to do things out of their own comfort zone, in effect throwing Reid and the Chiefs a curveball in their game prep. And that leads to interesting in-game chess matches.
Idaho8.com
DeSean Jackson hopes to bring ‘spark’ after joining Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — DeSean Jackson has resurfaced with the Baltimore Ravens and the veteran receiver says he still has plenty to offer. Jackson is on the practice squad for now, and coach John Harbaugh was noncommittal about the possibility of him being activated for Sunday’s game against Cleveland. The 35-year-old Jackson hasn’t played this season after spending 2021 with the Rams and Raiders. Jackson had 20 catches for 454 yards and two TDs last season for Los Angeles and Las Vegas. He hasn’t had a 1,000-yard receiving season since 2016.
Idaho8.com
The perfect, unbeaten ’72 Dolphins knew how losses felt
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The only 17-0 team in NFL history was the 1972 Miami Dolphins. The perfect season. Except that team actually knew what it was like to lose games. The Dolphins lost three games in the preseason. They fell to Detroit and Green Bay in the first two exhibitions. They then lost to Washington in the fifth of their six preseason games. They wound up facing Washington again and winning in the Super Bowl.
Idaho8.com
49ers get key players back at practice before game vs Chiefs
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The banged-up San Francisco 49ers got some key pieces back on the practice field before their Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs. All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, star edge rusher Nick Bosa and safety Jimmie Ward all returned to practice and could play Sunday against the Chiefs. Williams missed the last three games with a high ankle sprain, and Bosa sat out last week with an injured groin. Ward has played only one defensive snap all season after being sidelined by a hamstring injury and then breaking his hand in his return two weeks ago.
Idaho8.com
Pro Picks takes Cardinals to snap 8-game home losing skid
A pair of underachieving 2-4 teams face off on Thursday night when the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints. Maybe, the winner can turn its season around. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals get DeAndre Hopkins back for the first time since a knee injury sidelined him for the final three games of last season and a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs delayed his return. Arizona is 3-9 in its past 12 games since a 10-2 start in 2021. Hopkins’ injuries and absence from the lineup coincided with that slide. The Cardinals are only a 1 1/2-point favorite, per FanDuel Sportsbook, at home, where they have lost eight straight games. Arizona’s most recent home win was against Houston last Oct. 24.
NFL QB Rankings: Josh Allen outdoes Patrick Mahomes to solidify status as NFL’s best quarterback
The 2022 NFL season is finally here. Despite the regular season only now beginning, the debates never end. Who’s the
Idaho8.com
AP source: Panthers would trade McCaffrey for right price
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — According to a person familiar with the situation, the Carolina Panthers are considering trading 2019 All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey if they get something significant in return. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team does not discuss trade conversations. It’s unclear how many other NFL teams have inquired about McCaffrey. The Panthers are 1-5 this season and have struggled to find stability at the quarterback position. McCaffrey is fourth in the NFL in yards from scrimmage this year after missing 23 games over the previous two seasons with injuries. The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 1.
Idaho8.com
Panthers’ Walker will start at QB against Bucs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Walker will make his second straight start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Interim head coach Steve Wilks said Jacob Eason will serve as the backup. Walker struggled last week, completing just 10 of 16 passes for 60 yards in a 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. This is the first time in his career that Walker has started consecutive games. The news comes after Sam Darnold returned to practice on Wednesday after being designated to return from injured reserve. However, Wilks indicated that he wants to give Darnold more time to recover. Baker Mayfield was held out of practice with ligament damage in his ankle. He started the first five games this season for Carolina.
Idaho8.com
Jets’ Quinnen Williams off to dominant start in 4th season
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Quinnen Williams is off to the best start of his four-year career as a dominant force in the middle of the New York Jets’ defensive line. He showed flashes of this his first three seasons but he, his coaches and teammates believe he’s just scratching the surface of the type of player he can become. It was on display in the Jets’ 27-10 victory at Green Bay on Sunday when he had two sacks, three tackles, a forced fumble, two quarterback hits, a tackle for loss and a blocked field goal. It resulted in him being selected the AFC defensive player of the week.
Idaho8.com
Rodgers remains upbeat amid thumb injury, Packers’ slump
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers insists he’s still having fun even as he plays through a thumb injury while trying to lead a slumping offense on a .500 team. Rodgers didn’t practice for a second straight Wednesday because of an injured right thumb but said afterward that it’s feeling better. He hurt the thumb while getting hit before he could attempt a desperation pass on the final play of a 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London on Oct. 9.
numberfire.com
Texans' Brandin Cooks (coach's decision) DNP on Wednesday
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (coach's decision) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 7's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Asked about Cook's absence from practice on Wednesday, Lovie Smith said it was a "coach's decision". A missed practice coming out of a bye is a bit strange, but if Cooks return to practice on Thursday, he should be on track to face the Raiders on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 9.2 targets against Las Vegas.
Idaho8.com
Tua Tagovailoa glad to be back after clearing protocols
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he is glad to be back after a long process to clear concussion protocols. Tagovailoa is expected to start against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night after missing the past two games. Tagovailoa last played in a Sept. 29 loss at Cincinnati, when his head slammed to the turf and he suffered a concussion. He missed the next two games and the Dolphins fell to 3-3 after winning their first three. Tagovailoa said he remembers everything from that night up to the point he got tackled. He doesn’t remember being stretchered off the field.
Fox5 KVVU
Raiders return from bye week, prepare for Texans
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Raiders returned to the practice field on Wednesday after taking a few days off in the bye week. The Silver and Black started their preparations for the Houston Texans. Head coach Josh McDaniels was happy with the demeanor of his team as they returned...
