CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Walker will make his second straight start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Interim head coach Steve Wilks said Jacob Eason will serve as the backup. Walker struggled last week, completing just 10 of 16 passes for 60 yards in a 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. This is the first time in his career that Walker has started consecutive games. The news comes after Sam Darnold returned to practice on Wednesday after being designated to return from injured reserve. However, Wilks indicated that he wants to give Darnold more time to recover. Baker Mayfield was held out of practice with ligament damage in his ankle. He started the first five games this season for Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO