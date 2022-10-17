Read full article on original website
money.com
Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation
As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
US inflation could halve within 6 months thanks to falling prices for oil and used cars, Moody's economist says
Inflation will fall to 4% within six months, according to Moody's economist Mark Zandi. Zandi said that stagnant oil prices and progress in supply chains will pull the rate lower. That will let the Federal Reserve halt hikes when interest rates hit between 4.5% and 4.75%, he said. US inflation...
thecentersquare.com
Prices continue to rise with food costs soaring, inflation data shows
(The Center Square) – Prices continued to soar in September, newly released federal inflation data shows, as Americans struggle to afford rising food and other consumer prices. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its consumer price index data Thursday, which showed consumer prices rose 0.4% in September, contributing...
wallstreetwindow.com
Wholesale Prices in September Rise 8.5 Percent, Pointing to Continued Price Hikes – Ryan McMaken
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released new Producer Price Index (PPI) data today, and it’s more bad news for both business owners and consumers. The PPI is a measure of prices at the production phase of goods and services, and is often an indicator of where consumer prices are headed. Prior to 1978, the index was known as the Wholesale Price Index.
A CEO says he's been 'praying for inflation' because it means he can raise prices
Iron Mountain CEO William Meaney told investors that inflation is a good excuse to raise prices. For months, companies have reassured shareholders that they are able to pass inflation along to customers. However, some companies such as Iron Mountain and FedEx are still posting lackluster profits amid record-high inflation. One...
Where home prices in your local housing market are headed in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised forecast
Of course, just weeks later, the Pandemic Housing Boom began to fizzle out. Each forecast since, Zillow slashed its 12-month home price outlook. In April, Zillow revised it down to 14.9%. In May, it was revised down to 11.6%. In July, it was revised down to 7.8%. In August, it was revised down to 2.4%. In September, it was revised down to 1.2%.
Economists think one key inflation measure is headed back to a 40-year high, much to the chagrin of the Fed
Economists expect core inflation — which removes food and energy costs — to rebound in September. The median forecast sees the one-year rate rising to 6.5%, matching the 40-year high seen in March. An increase would make it even harder for the Fed to fight inflation without pulling...
Mortgage Rates Are So High That Buyers Are Looking at Smaller Homes
Homebuyers in many U.S. markets are being forced to settle for smaller homes as they confront the realities of rising mortgage rates and high asking prices. The median-size home considered affordable to buyers with $3,000 monthly housing budgets shrunk in the past year by more than 100 square feet in most of the 50 largest markets, according to a new analysis by real estate brokerage Redfin.
Here's Why Prices Are Still Going Up and What Keeps Driving Inflation
What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything. Supply chain snarls and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods when the economy rocketed out of the pandemic recession two years ago. Then it was a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks. Then Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted gas and food supplies and sent those prices skyward.
Why isn’t inflation slowing?
Here are five reasons why inflation keeps rising even as the economy slows.
On The Money — Why grocery prices keep going up
We explain why the price of food keeps rising — and it’s not just inflation. We’ll also look at how high price growth is giving Democrats low hopes of keeping the House and how mortgage rates are putting home purchases out of reach. But first, Europe is...
When to expect used car prices to bottom out
But lately, with interest rates rising, recession fears mounting, and the supply of new vehicles in the U.S. slowly returning to normal levels, the once red-hot used car market is beginning to cool. On Thursday, the consumer price index (CPI) showed that used car and truck prices fell 1.1% in...
msn.com
Some good news: One key driver of inflation is finally showing signs of easing
Rent growth is beginning to cool. But it’s descending from a heck of a peak. Rental prices climbed 7.2% between September 2021 to September of this year, the largest annual increase since 1982, according to consumer price data released Thursday. Overall, shelter costs were also among the most significant drivers in rising consumer prices, along with the cost of food and medical care, the Labor Department said.
dallasexpress.com
Food Costs Drive Yet Another Inflation Increase
Wholesale inflation rose higher than predicted in September, led by surging food prices. The Producer Price Index (PPI) — a measure of the change in selling prices domestic producers obtain for their output — rose 0.4% from the previous month. Compared to 12 months earlier, the PPI was up 8.5% in September, higher than the 8.4% economists had predicted.
Soaring food prices push UK inflation back to 40-year high
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The biggest jump in food prices since 1980 pushed British inflation back into double digits last month, matching a 40-year high hit in July in a new blow for households grappling with a cost-of-living crisis.
US News and World Report
Nestle Sales Soar as Price Rises Drive Growth
ZURICH/LONDON (Reuters) -Nestle posted its strongest nine-month sales growth in 14 years on Wednesday and raised its full-year guidance as the world's largest packaged food company lifted prices without losing many customers. The maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafe reported organic sales, which cut out the impact of currency...
Inflation set to return to double-figures as food prices surge
Inflation is expected to have returned to double-figures in September due to rising food prices, according to economists. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) will reveal the latest increase in the cost of living for UK households on Wednesday morning. Economists have predicted that it will show Consumer Price Index...
dallasexpress.com
Bitcoin Price Caves Amid Rising Inflation
The price of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) is barely holding onto the psychologically sensitive $20,000 level as economic numbers are released this month. The latest inflation data is out, with the Consumer Price Index climbing a higher-than-expected 0.4% in September versus estimates for 0.3%. For the year, the economy is looking at an inflation rate of 8.2%.
The Jewish Press
Israeli Consumer Prices to Skyrocket Starting This Week
Consumer prices for essential goods in Israel are continuing to rise and this week they are expected to skyrocket, Israel’s Channel 12 News reported Tuesday night. Among the items targeted for price hikes are cereals, chocolate, toiletries and hygiene products, cleaning products, dairy products and canned goods. One supermarket...
Canada’s largest grocer to freeze prices amid profiteering accusations
Loblaw Companies says it will lock in prices of ‘no name’ amid looming parliamentary investigation into food retail industry
