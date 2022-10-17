ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City Police Identifies Suspect Shot, Killed By Officers In SW OKC

 2 days ago
Oklahoma City police released the names of two officers and a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to a disturbance at a home around 2:30 p.m. near Southwest 25th Street and South Blackwelder Avenue.

When they arrived, police said they found a man in front of the home with a knife in hand. Authorities said the man, identified as 21-year-old Sergio Gruver, ignored the officers' pleas to drop the weapon. Police then deployed a taser, which did not have any effect.

Authorities said Gruver then turned around and was shot by two police officers. The officers have been identified as Sergeant Dustin Wright and Jesus Hernandez. Gruver was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Prior to their arrival, OCPD said Gruver stabbed one person near the home and threatened to harm his own family members.

Wright and Hernandez have been placed on administrative leave.

This is a developing story.

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

