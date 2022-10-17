Read full article on original website
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, OhioIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks OutBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
How to watch Yankees vs. Astros in the ALCS
Following the New York Yankees’ Game 5 ALDS win over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, the battle for the American League pennant is down to two clubs. On one side are the Houston Astros, making a sixth straight ALCS appearance, and on the other are the Yankees, looking to book their first trip to the Fall Classic since 2009.
CBS Sports
Yankees vs. Guardians weather forecast: ALDS Game 5 could be impacted by rainy night in New York
NEW YORK -- Monday night, the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will finish up their ALDS matchup with Game 5 at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx. The Yankees won Game 4 on Sunday night to force the winner-take-all Game 5. The winner will take on the Houston Astros in the ALCS. The loser goes home. Here's how you can watch Game 5.
ALDS Odds: Guardians vs. Yankees Game 5 prediction, odds and pick – 10/17/2022
The Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will face off in a decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Monday night at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Guardians-Yankees prediction and pick, laid out below.
What channel is the Astros game on tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Yankees vs. Astros in ALCS, Game 1
The New York Yankees, led by right fielder Aaron Judge, face the Houston Astros, led by Yordan Alvarez, in Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 (10/19/22) at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans can watch the game...
New York Yankees ALCS gear now available; Here’s how to get it
Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge staggered Cleveland with early homers, and the New York Yankees rocked past the Guardians 5-1 in the decisive Game 5 of their AL Division Series to set up another rematch with Houston for the pennant. Yankees’ ALCS gear is now available at Fanatics. Yankees...
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Schedule, game times, TV channel, live stream as Yankees-Astros ALCS starts Wednesday
Major League Baseball's 2022 postseason continues Wednesday with both the NLCS and ALCS in action. First, the Phillies look to take a 2-0 lead against the Padres after winning Game 1 on the road on Tuesday night. Then, on Wednesday night, the Yankees open their ALCS matchup with the Astros in Houston. It's a quick turnaround for New York, which ousted the Guardians in ALDS Game 5 on Tuesday.
Sporting News
Yankees vs. Guardians postponed: Rain forces deciding Game 5 of 2022 ALDS series to be played Tuesday
The tightest divisional series of the postseason was supposed to conclude Monday night. But Mother Nature had other ideas. The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians were ready to go for a pivotal Game 5 before an extended rain delay, called even before the first pitch, eventually led to postponing the game until Tuesday.
NBC Sports
Yankees-Guardians Game 5 ALDS Odds, Start Time, and TV Channel
Following a rainout Monday night, the Yankees and Guardians will reconvene at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday to play for a spot in the 2022 American League Championship Series. The winner advances and heads south to face the Houston Astros, loser goes into the MLB offseason with lingering questions of what could have been and what needs to change.
Yankees Will Have Gerrit Cole Available in Relief for Game 5 vs. Guardians
The New York Yankees may go to their ace at some point during tonight’s Game 5 against the Cleveland Guardians if they need to. According to National baseball reporter for the Washington Post, Chelsea Janes, manager Aaron Boone has confirmed Gerrit Cole could be available for the series clincher.
26th ever 'Sports Equinox' to take place on Thursday
According to Jeff Tracy of Axios, there wasn't a single "Sports Equinox" from 1985 to 2001, but now with "Thursday Night Football," a later World Series start time, and an earlier NBA regular season tipoff, the occurrences are significantly more frequent. In the past five years alone, there were a pair of "Sports Equinoxes" in 2017 (Oct. 19, Oct. 29), two in 2018 (Oct. 18, Oct. 28), one in 2019 (Oct. 27), and even three in 2020 -- the first full year of the COVID-19 pandemic (Sept. 10, Sept. 13, Sept. 17).
