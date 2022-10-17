ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Jobs increase again while the supply of workers shrinks, DWD reports

Wisconsin employers added 7,000 jobs in September, bringing the total number of new jobs to 63,000 in the last year, the state labor department reported Thursday. With that, the state has recovered “99% of the jobs lost during the COVID recession,” said Dennis Winters, chief economist at the Department of Workforce Development, in a monthly briefing on the state’s jobs picture.
WISCONSIN STATE
Alaska regulators will hear complaint against national Republican group on Friday

In this screenshot from the Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 meeting of the Alaska Public Offices Commission, attorney Scott Kendall (at right) speaks to members of the commission, including chair Anne Helzer (left). Kendall was requesting a speedy hearing for a complaint against the Republican Governors Association. (Screenshot) The Alaska Public...
ALASKA STATE
Alaska elections official says agency doesn’t plan to investigate House candidate’s eligibility

The Alaska Division of Elections has no plans to investigate the residency of Anchorage Democratic state House candidate Jennie Armstrong, a division official said Monday. Last week, political writer Jeff Landfield identified social media posts by Armstrong that appeared to indicate that she moved to Alaska in June 2019. Landfield later published copies of fishing licenses that also dated her residency to June 2019. The state’s voter registration database indicates she registered to vote here in August 2019.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Louisiana panel dives into medical marijuana workplace issues

A new state panel is looking into the repercussions of medical marijuana for Louisiana employers and the workforce. Laws in other states protect employees from discrimination and being fired for medical marijuana use. (Canva image) With medical marijuana now available to Louisiana’s workforce, employees have raised concerns that they could...
LOUISIANA STATE
Virginia elections offices hiring PR pros to fight misinformation and more headlines

• “To battle misinformation, more elections offices are hiring PR pros.”—WVTF. • Officials said a deadlier form of fentanyl, which is responsible for three-quarters of all overdose deaths in the state, has arrived in Virginia. The lab-made opioids known as nitazenes are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl.—Richmond Times-Dispatch.
VIRGINIA STATE
Student attendance, graduation rates down since pandemic, state analysis finds

A new analysis of data from Oregon schools during the 2021-22 school year shows statewide school staffing levels are rebounding from pandemic declines, but on-time graduation rates have dropped and chronic absenteeism remains a problem. (Rachel Parsons/Malheur Enterprise) A new analysis of data from Oregon schools during the 2021-22 school...
OREGON STATE
State education meetings forecast tumultuous school policies in upcoming gubernatorial debate

Members of the public attend Florida's State Board of Education meeting on Oct. 19, 2022. A second meeting was held on Oct. 20, 2022. Credit: Screenshot/Florida Channel. In a fell swoop, Florida’s State Board of Education has approved a swath of rules that claim to improve transparency in education and bolster so-called parental rights. But LGBTQ+ advocates say the new rules are discriminatory.
FLORIDA STATE
VOTE 2020: Drazan stands alone in anti-abortion views

People gather on the Ashland Plaza in June 2022 to protest the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. (Morgan Rothborne/Mail Tribune) Voters have a choice this November between abortion rights-backers Betsy Johnson and Tina Kotek for Oregon governor, or anti-abortion candidate Christine Drazan. The long-simmering topic of abortion erupted...
OREGON STATE
Dunleavy defends record against Gara and Walker attacks in rapid-fire Alaska debate for governor

The four candidates for Alaska governor are seen in this composite image. From left to right are Republican incumbent Gov. Mike Dunleavy, independent former governor Bill Walker, Democratic candidate Les Gara, and Republican candidate Charlie Pierce. (Photo composite) Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, defended his record against a barrage...
ALASKA STATE
VOTE 2022: Candidates for governor diverge in views on tackling Oregon’s mental health crisis

Emergency rooms, like the one at Oregon Health & Science University, end up boarding mental health patients who have no where else to go. (Christine Torres Hicks/OHSU) With a recent national report putting Oregon 50th in the nation for mental health care, major candidates for governor advocate divergent ways to improve the situation: Tina Kotek sees implementing Measure 110 as part of the solution, Betsy Johnson wants local agencies to find fixes the state can back, and Christine Drazan is ready to suspend regulations she sees as getting in the way of delivering care.
OREGON STATE
No Iowa counties have ‘high’ COVID risk as spread continues to wane

The spread of the coronavirus has slowed worldwide, but Europe is bracing for a winter surge. (Image via National Foundation for Infectious Diseases) Iowa’s COVID-19 infection rate is about half what it was a month ago as the number of documented cases continues to wane, according to state data.
IOWA STATE
Threats to democracy are the ‘most comprehensive’ in Arizona

Arizona has the most comprehensive threats to democracy after new laws passed this year and because of GOP candidates who have endorsed lies about the 2020 election. Photo by Drew Angerer | Getty Images. Election denial. Ballot initiatives that would make voting more difficult. Extremist groups watching ballot drop boxes....
ARIZONA STATE
State energy group takes cautious approach in industry transition to renewables

An Indiana energy task force on Wednesday approved several legislative recommendations for the 2021 session. (Sirisak Boakaew/Getty Images) A state panel tasked with charting Indiana’s energy future on Wednesday approved recommendations that at times pit budget-friendliness and reliability against a shift toward alternative fuel sources that is already in progress.
INDIANA STATE
U of M service workers set strike dates as negotiations stall

Marissa Bremer-Roark, a building and grounds worker at the University of Minnesota, leads her fellow workers in a chant calling for higher wages on Aug. 30, 2022. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. The union representing 1,500 service workers across the University of Minnesota announced workers will strike at the university’s...
DULUTH, MN

