Few Missouri school districts used a COVID testing program. Vendor was paid over $16 million
Ginkgo Bioworks was originally contracted by the state last year to operate a screening COVID testing program backed by federal funds (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent). A Boston biotech company was paid over $16 million in Missouri for its work operating a little-used COVID testing program that only 25 school districts opted into.
Jobs increase again while the supply of workers shrinks, DWD reports
Wisconsin employers added 7,000 jobs in September, bringing the total number of new jobs to 63,000 in the last year, the state labor department reported Thursday. With that, the state has recovered “99% of the jobs lost during the COVID recession,” said Dennis Winters, chief economist at the Department of Workforce Development, in a monthly briefing on the state’s jobs picture.
Alaska regulators will hear complaint against national Republican group on Friday
In this screenshot from the Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 meeting of the Alaska Public Offices Commission, attorney Scott Kendall (at right) speaks to members of the commission, including chair Anne Helzer (left). Kendall was requesting a speedy hearing for a complaint against the Republican Governors Association. (Screenshot) The Alaska Public...
At campaign events in the last week, Dixon questioned the safety of COVID vaccines
GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon at the first debate, Oct. 13, 2022 | Allison R. Donahue. GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon has been highly critical of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly her initial actions to shut down businesses and enact mask mandates. But Dixon’s...
State Republicans bank on winning on education wedge issues: school choice, ‘parents’ rights’
Oregon Moms Union holds a conference outside of the Woodburn School District offices. (Oregon Moms Union) One thing that stuck out to Republican candidate Tracy Cramer in talking to voters in Woodburn, Gervais and Salem recently was how upset parents still felt about how K-12 education was handled during the pandemic.
Northern NM fire victims say they need help now, even with $2.5 billion on the way
About 200 people packed into a hall at Mora High School on Monday with tough questions about how they'll be compensated through a $2.5 billion fund created by Congress in late September. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source New Mexico) About 200 victims of the biggest fire in state history...
Alaska elections official says agency doesn’t plan to investigate House candidate’s eligibility
The Alaska Division of Elections has no plans to investigate the residency of Anchorage Democratic state House candidate Jennie Armstrong, a division official said Monday. Last week, political writer Jeff Landfield identified social media posts by Armstrong that appeared to indicate that she moved to Alaska in June 2019. Landfield later published copies of fishing licenses that also dated her residency to June 2019. The state’s voter registration database indicates she registered to vote here in August 2019.
Louisiana panel dives into medical marijuana workplace issues
A new state panel is looking into the repercussions of medical marijuana for Louisiana employers and the workforce. Laws in other states protect employees from discrimination and being fired for medical marijuana use. (Canva image) With medical marijuana now available to Louisiana’s workforce, employees have raised concerns that they could...
Gov. Lujan Grisham says she will ‘absolutely’ pursue codifying Roe in state law if re-elected
N.M. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks at a rally for reproductive rights at Tiguex Park in Albuquerque following the Supreme Court ruling that ended nearly 50 years of national protections for abortion rights under the U.S. Constitution on Friday, June 24, 2022. (Photo by Shelby Wyatt for Source NM) With...
Virginia elections offices hiring PR pros to fight misinformation and more headlines
• “To battle misinformation, more elections offices are hiring PR pros.”—WVTF. • Officials said a deadlier form of fentanyl, which is responsible for three-quarters of all overdose deaths in the state, has arrived in Virginia. The lab-made opioids known as nitazenes are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl.—Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Student attendance, graduation rates down since pandemic, state analysis finds
A new analysis of data from Oregon schools during the 2021-22 school year shows statewide school staffing levels are rebounding from pandemic declines, but on-time graduation rates have dropped and chronic absenteeism remains a problem. (Rachel Parsons/Malheur Enterprise) A new analysis of data from Oregon schools during the 2021-22 school...
State education meetings forecast tumultuous school policies in upcoming gubernatorial debate
Members of the public attend Florida's State Board of Education meeting on Oct. 19, 2022. A second meeting was held on Oct. 20, 2022. Credit: Screenshot/Florida Channel. In a fell swoop, Florida’s State Board of Education has approved a swath of rules that claim to improve transparency in education and bolster so-called parental rights. But LGBTQ+ advocates say the new rules are discriminatory.
VOTE 2020: Drazan stands alone in anti-abortion views
People gather on the Ashland Plaza in June 2022 to protest the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. (Morgan Rothborne/Mail Tribune) Voters have a choice this November between abortion rights-backers Betsy Johnson and Tina Kotek for Oregon governor, or anti-abortion candidate Christine Drazan. The long-simmering topic of abortion erupted...
Attorney general candidates spar over future of public safety, abortion rights
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is facing Republican Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney in the race for Wisconsin Attorney General. (Official candidate photos) With voters often pointing to crime and gun violence as issues at the top of their mind as they head to the polls this...
Dunleavy defends record against Gara and Walker attacks in rapid-fire Alaska debate for governor
The four candidates for Alaska governor are seen in this composite image. From left to right are Republican incumbent Gov. Mike Dunleavy, independent former governor Bill Walker, Democratic candidate Les Gara, and Republican candidate Charlie Pierce. (Photo composite) Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, defended his record against a barrage...
VOTE 2022: Candidates for governor diverge in views on tackling Oregon’s mental health crisis
Emergency rooms, like the one at Oregon Health & Science University, end up boarding mental health patients who have no where else to go. (Christine Torres Hicks/OHSU) With a recent national report putting Oregon 50th in the nation for mental health care, major candidates for governor advocate divergent ways to improve the situation: Tina Kotek sees implementing Measure 110 as part of the solution, Betsy Johnson wants local agencies to find fixes the state can back, and Christine Drazan is ready to suspend regulations she sees as getting in the way of delivering care.
No Iowa counties have ‘high’ COVID risk as spread continues to wane
The spread of the coronavirus has slowed worldwide, but Europe is bracing for a winter surge. (Image via National Foundation for Infectious Diseases) Iowa’s COVID-19 infection rate is about half what it was a month ago as the number of documented cases continues to wane, according to state data.
Threats to democracy are the ‘most comprehensive’ in Arizona
Arizona has the most comprehensive threats to democracy after new laws passed this year and because of GOP candidates who have endorsed lies about the 2020 election. Photo by Drew Angerer | Getty Images. Election denial. Ballot initiatives that would make voting more difficult. Extremist groups watching ballot drop boxes....
State energy group takes cautious approach in industry transition to renewables
An Indiana energy task force on Wednesday approved several legislative recommendations for the 2021 session. (Sirisak Boakaew/Getty Images) A state panel tasked with charting Indiana’s energy future on Wednesday approved recommendations that at times pit budget-friendliness and reliability against a shift toward alternative fuel sources that is already in progress.
U of M service workers set strike dates as negotiations stall
Marissa Bremer-Roark, a building and grounds worker at the University of Minnesota, leads her fellow workers in a chant calling for higher wages on Aug. 30, 2022. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. The union representing 1,500 service workers across the University of Minnesota announced workers will strike at the university’s...
