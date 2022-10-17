ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian city bans three popular ‘ferocious’ dog breeds after spate of biting incidents

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
 2 days ago
A city in India’s northern Uttar Pradesh state has banned residents from keeping three “ferocious” breeds of dogs, including pit bulls, following a spate of attacks.

Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino are the other two breeds banned by the civic body in Ghaziabad city.

On Saturday, the civic body issued a host of guidelines for pet owners, which will be implemented from 1 November. Under the guidelines, owners will be required to get a licence for the dogs belonging to these breeds that they already have and no family will be allowed to keep more than one pet dog.

Samantha Rose
2d ago

Train your dogs better . As a owner of four pits in my home . The door to door salesmen , visitors , and fed ex - ups is more worried about the chihuahua - daushound mix , surprisingly , since one of them is a rott - pit mix , according to her DNA test from the vet .

