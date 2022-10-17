Indian city bans three popular ‘ferocious’ dog breeds after spate of biting incidents

A city in India’s northern Uttar Pradesh state has banned residents from keeping three “ferocious” breeds of dogs, including pit bulls, following a spate of attacks.

Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino are the other two breeds banned by the civic body in Ghaziabad city.

On Saturday, the civic body issued a host of guidelines for pet owners, which will be implemented from 1 November. Under the guidelines, owners will be required to get a licence for the dogs belonging to these breeds that they already have and no family will be allowed to keep more than one pet dog.