He was arrested for littering and missing court. 81 days later, he died in a troubled West Virginia jail

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
PICTURED: Marine and his wife accused of stealing Afghan orphan, three, by luring her to the US with her cousins when the Taliban took over then 'snatching her from refugee camp'
The US Marine accused of kidnapping an Afghan orphan from her relatives by luring them to the US last year is the Mennonite son of a pro-golfer who is married with two sons, DailyMail.com can reveal. Joshua Mast, 39, and his wife Stephanie, 38, have been sued by the child's...
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
WATCH: Black Woman Shoots Kansas City Firefighter Beating Up Her Boyfriend — She Won’t be Charged
In the Kansas City shooting of an off-duty firefighter, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that the woman involved acted in self-defense and won’t be facing murder charges. Earlier this month, Anthony “Tony” Santi, 41, was shot in the back during a physical altercation with 23-year-old Ja’Von Taylor....
Bruised and malnourished twins, 16, flee Texas home where they said they were handcuffed
"Malnourished" teenage twins who said they escaped from handcuffs at their Texas home set off an Amber Alert for five other siblings, ages 7 to 14, who were determined to be safe a day later in Louisiana, officials said Tuesday. Jeff McShan, the spokesman for Harris County Constable Precinct 5,...
‘Suspicious Circumstance’: Cadaver Dogs Brought in After Mercedes is Found Buried in Backyard of $15 Million California Home
A tiny and tony community in the San Francisco Bay area was shocked earlier this week when landscapers discovered an entire car buried underneath the backyard of a massive single-family home. Authorities in Atherton, California say the car was discovered at around 8:50 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The...
newsfromthestates.com
After Uvalde, states look to new digital maps to keep schools safe
Community members gather at the City of Uvalde Town Square for a prayer vigil in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday, May 24. (Jordan Vonderhaar | Getty Images) In the wake of the devastating shooting in Uvalde, Texas, one of the latest tragedies in...
Comments / 0