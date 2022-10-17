ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, LA

Saints' Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore unlikely for 'TNF'

By Field Level Media
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wn1vO_0icIW6W200
Sep 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Michael Thomas and cornerback Marshon Lattimore are not likely to play Thursday for the New Orleans Saints due to injuries, according to NOLA.com.

Thomas and Lattimore, along with wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave, could progress enough by Wednesday to be considered game-time decisions against the Arizona Cardinals. But, according to the report, only Olave (concussion) is viewed as having a strong chance to play on the short week.

At 2-4, the Saints are one game back of NFC South leaders Tampa Bay and Atlanta, who are 3-3.

Thomas (foot), Lattimore (abdomen), Landry (ankle) and Olave missed the Week 6 game with the Cincinnati Bengals. Without their top three receivers and quarterback Jameis Winston, the Saints lost 30-26, with running back Alvin Kamara leading the team with six receptions. Backup Andy Dalton had a long completion of 20 yards.

Marquez Callaway played a team-high 54 snaps in the loss while Keith Kirkwood, who wasn't listed on the team's pregame depth chart, played 51 snaps.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz Will Be Sidelined for Several Games

As we near the halfway point of the 2022-23 NFL season, we can't help but notice that this year has been absolute hell for quarterbacks. From San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance requiring season-ending ankle surgery to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being stretchered off the field, it seems the game is becoming more dangerous for playmakers.
Yardbarker

Browns Release S Richard LeCounte From Practice Squad

The following is an updated list of Browns’ practice squad players:. LeCounte, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Browns out of Georgia back in 2021. He has bounced on and off the team’s practice squad ever since, but was active for nine games as a rookie, recording three tackles.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Exponent

Report: X-rays negative for Bucs' Cameron Brate (neck)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate underwent testing and X-rays on his neck showed no fractures, ESPN reported Monday. Brate, 31, was released from a Pittsburgh hospital late Sunday night following a scary helmet-to-helmet collision. He was carted off the field during the third quarter of the Buccaneers' 20-18...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Saints receiver Olave expects to play against Cardinals

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints leading receiver Chris Olave said he expects to play in Arizona on Thursday night after missing last Sunday's game because of a recent concussion. “I'm ready to get back to it,” Olave, who was drafted 11th overall last spring, said after practice...
METAIRIE, LA
The Exponent

Jim Irsay: 'Merit' to remove Dan Snyder as Commanders owner

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder was not in attendance in lower Manhattan on Tuesday, but he wasn't exactly out of mind at the NFL's annual fall meeting. Days after an ESPN report cited a claim from the owner that he has "dirt" on several NFL owners, Snyder's status was not on the agenda at the meetings. But an NFL source confirmed to Field Level Media that a "closed session" to end the meeting was expected to include open dialogue about several matters related to the owner of the Washington franchise.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Exponent

AJ Dillon - Full Interview

The Packers are trying to figure out what went wrong against the Jets and how they can fix it. Tim Van Vooren goes Beyond the Game with AJ Dillon as he explains how he will respond.
saturdaytradition.com

Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore have statuses announced for TNF vs. Arizona Cardinals

Michael Thomas and Marshon Lattimore are officially out for the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Jarvis Landry, Andrus Peat, and Adam Trautman, are also not going to be playing on Thursday Night Football. Thomas will miss his fourth consecutive game with a foot injury. He...
The Exponent

Dak Prescott medically cleared for full practice

FRISCO, Texas – Dak Prescott is one step closer to a return to game action. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott (thumb) has been medically cleared to be a full participant in practice this week as the Cowboys begin preparing for Sunday's home game against the Detroit Lions.
TEXAS STATE
The Exponent

Dak

Dak Prescott is one step closer to a return to game action.
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
900K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy