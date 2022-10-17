Saints' Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore unlikely for 'TNF'

Sep 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Michael Thomas and cornerback Marshon Lattimore are not likely to play Thursday for the New Orleans Saints due to injuries, according to NOLA.com.

Thomas and Lattimore, along with wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave, could progress enough by Wednesday to be considered game-time decisions against the Arizona Cardinals. But, according to the report, only Olave (concussion) is viewed as having a strong chance to play on the short week.

At 2-4, the Saints are one game back of NFC South leaders Tampa Bay and Atlanta, who are 3-3.

Thomas (foot), Lattimore (abdomen), Landry (ankle) and Olave missed the Week 6 game with the Cincinnati Bengals. Without their top three receivers and quarterback Jameis Winston, the Saints lost 30-26, with running back Alvin Kamara leading the team with six receptions. Backup Andy Dalton had a long completion of 20 yards.

Marquez Callaway played a team-high 54 snaps in the loss while Keith Kirkwood, who wasn't listed on the team's pregame depth chart, played 51 snaps.

--Field Level Media