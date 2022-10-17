Read full article on original website
ithaca.com
Village of Lansing Honors Former Mayor’s Service to Community
The Village of Lansing Board of Trustees held a meeting on Oct. 17 to dedicate the Village’s conference room to former Mayor Don Hartill. Hartill stepped down from his position this past year and has since been succeeded by former trustee member and current mayor, Ronny Hardaway. Hartill was...
whcuradio.com
Death reported in Ithaca gorge
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Reports of a gorge death in Ithaca. Authorities from the Cayuga Heights Fire Department confirmed that a victim was pulled from Renwick Gorge in Cayuga Heights around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. This is a developing story.
ithaca.com
Coalition for Snow Free Sidewalks and Crosswalks Demand a More Walkable Ithaca in the Winter
Transportation of any kind can be incredibly difficult for Ithaca residents during the seemingly endless upstate winter season. For pedestrians, bicyclists, and other transportation users, the process of getting around Ithaca after a snowstorm can be the cause of tremendous anxiety — the problem is even worse for people with disabilities and senior citizens. As a result, the Coalition for Snow-free Sidewalks and Crosswalks has joined with Bike Walk Tompkins, Finger Lakes Independence Center, Tompkins County Office for the Aging, and a growing number of Ithaca residents, to urge city government to take pedestrian snow clearing seriously.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland Police & State Liquor Authority raid The Stone Lounge
The City of Cortland Police Department assisted the New York State Liquor Authority and Department of Motor Vehicles in raiding The Stone Lounge on Main Street for underage drinking Wednesday evening, according to a city police report. The report noted that during the investigation, 94 individuals were in the bar....
Johnson City man wanted for menacing
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Ryan Belleman on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
cnycentral.com
Board member resignation letter: Superintendent showed "lack of professional judgment"
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Frank Matus' resignation is now approved by the Baldwinsville School Board, and the letter he submitted was read out loud at the board's latest meeting on Monday night. We've obtained a copy of the letter through a Freedom of Information request through the district. "My decision...
ithaca.com
Opera Ithaca is back and Takes note of new voices
Opera Ithaca will launch its 2022 season with the Opera Ithaca Festival, running Oct. 22 through Nov.6 — this will be the first season since the onset of the pandemic that features completely live presentations. The festival will include a pop-up concert series and recital featuring Opera Ithaca’s Apprentice Artists, a Double Bill performance of Missy Mazzoli’s “Proving Up” and William Grant Still’s “Highway 1, USA,” and a production of Giuseppe Verdi’s “Nabucco.”
ithaca.com
West End Has Always Been “Other Side Of The Tracks”
Last week, we looked at the increasing development in the West End and Waterfront areas of Ithaca, as well as some of the obstacles to that development. In Part II, we put those obstacles and the current state of the area in the context of its history as a part of the city that has often been neglected, ignored and marginalized. The future of the West End and the city’s stated goals of increasing density, encouraging compact mixed-use development, and the building of new affordable housing hinge on whether those deeply-rooted issues can be successfully navigated.
whcuradio.com
Former Tompkins Community Bank official accused of scamming over $500K
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former executive at Tompkins Community Bank is accused of money laundering. Authorities say Timothy Siverd scammed two people out of over half a million dollars. Prosecutors say the 34-year-old conned nearly 160-thousand-dollars out of the first victim and over 346-thousand-dollars out of a second victim, then used part of the money from that second victim to pay back the first. Authorities say the victims believed Siverd was investing their money in real estate. He’s being charged with wire fraud and money laundering.
Suspect evades police in Binghamton vehicle pursuit
This morning, at around 1:50 a.m., Broome County Sheriff's deputies attempted to stop a white Jeep Cherokee after it failed to stop for a red light at South Washington Street and Vestal Avenue.
whcuradio.com
Homeless Cortland man faces three felonies
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Three felonies for a homeless man in Cortland County. Authorities responded to a reported robbery assault at an apartment building on Homer Avenue on October 12th. The landlord claimed three people were trespassing in a vacant apartment and attacked him when he confronted them, stealing his necklace and cell phone in the process. Robert Scott was arrested by Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies yesterday in Cuyler and turned over to Cortland City Police. He is charged with felony robbery, assault, and grand larceny. Authorities say the assault charge is a felony because the victim was older than 65 and Scott is more than ten years younger. He was sent to Cortland County Jail and will appear in court on November 13th. Two other individuals were charged with misdemeanor trespassing.
Broome County Jail employee arrested
A member of the Broome County Jail staff has been arrested for allegedly giving a prohibited item to an inmate.
whcuradio.com
Alleged unlawful ATM withdrawals leads to arrest of Cortland County man
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cincinnatus man facing a felony charge in the City of Cortland. Cortland City Police investigated a reported pair of thefts that occurred on September 8th and September 17th. They say 36-year-old Brian Tuning allegedly withdrew money from a person’s bank account twice without their knowledge. The investigation revealed that the two were in a relationship at the time of the withdrawals. He faces charges of felony possession of stolen property and misdemeanor petit larceny in Cortland City Court on November 23rd.
Ithaca man arrested for terroristic threats in Steuben County
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after he made threats against workers in the Steuben County Office Building, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Renslow, 45, of Ithaca, was arrested on October 14, 2022. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Renslow made specific threats against the Workers in the Steuben County […]
Binghamton Man Killed Crossing Rt. 26 in Town of Maine
Broome County Sheriff's officals say a Binghamton man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while he was walking across Route 26 in the Town of Maine at around 9:22 p.m. Friday, October 14. According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office, 78-year-old John Meehan was walking in...
Afton man arrested after torching hospital room
On October 17th, New York State troopers were dispatched to a report of an arson at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown.
whcuradio.com
Alleged larceny in Cortlandville leads to felony charge for Syracuse man
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Syracuse man faces charges in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Walmart Sunday afternoon for a reported larceny. The suspect was pulled over a short time later on Route 281. 32-year-old John Travers was arrested. He allegedly gave a false name and had drugs on him, as well as evidence of the larceny. Deputies say he tried to destroy other narcotics while in the patrol car. Travers faces felony evidence tampering and 4 misdemeanors including drug possession and petit larceny in Cortlandville Town Court on October 31st.
whcuradio.com
IPD and IC authorities searching for suspect in Sunday burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An early morning burglary at an Ithaca College facility on the Commons is under investigation. According to authorities, an unknown person forced their way inside the Physician Assistant Studies Program site and stole a TV. Police say the suspect was found sleeping in the building Sunday by an IC employee, then fled the scene. He’s described as a Black man in his 40s with a thin beard, between five foot seven and five foot nine, and was wearing camouflage pants, a white t-shirt, black combat-style boots, and a black kitchen apron.
whcuradio.com
Cortland man in custody charged with felonies related to June burglary
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man arrested in connection with a June burglary. Cortland City Police officers arrested 32-year-old Todd Brady yesterday for a crime that happened on Hill Street this summer. Brady was at Cortland County Jail on an unrelated charge. Authorities say Brady illegally entered a residence on the street and fought with a maintenance worker when he was discovered in an apartment. The apartment was ransacked, and all interior doors had been broken into. Brady is charged with felony burglary and felony criminal mischief.
On the Lookout: Two wanted Syracuse men
Update: Friday 10-21-22: According to Onondaga County Sheriff’s spokesperson, Jamal Victrum was taken into custody when he appeared with his attorney. Victrum turned himself in. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for not one, but two wanted men. 31-year-old Jamal Victrum […]
