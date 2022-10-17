Read full article on original website
Charleston reaches milestone moment in Ashley River Crossing project
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is one step closer to completing the Ashley River Crossing project. City leaders say they reached a milestone moment for the project after meeting a list of requirements needed to use federal funding. The city on Wednesday said the project will provide a safe way for those […]
Steep ditches causing concern along one Berkeley County road
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A few residents in Berkeley County are concerned about the depth of some ditches as the county works to repave roads in the area. Crews have been working to pave Cannon Court just off Highway 17-A. Residents who live on that stretch of road said while they are happy with […]
James Island residents concerned about proposed townhomes
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A proposed development in a James Island neighborhood has some residents feeling concerned. On Wednesday, the City of Charleston’s Planning Commission reviewed a plan to build 16 townhomes along Theresa Drive. The development would be located on about 2.6 acres of land adjacent to the James Island Connector. Some residents […]
Plans for new development on James Island under review
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston’s Planning Commission on Wednesday will review plans for a new residential development on James Island. The property has both low-lying wetlands and high ground, which appears to be causing concern for some James Island residents. One James Island resident, Franny Henty,...
Lawsuit: ‘Dangerous’ window tint contributed to collision that killed Carlos Dunlap Sr.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The family of a man who was killed earlier this year after being hit by a car in North Charleston is now taking legal action against the driver and an auto parts store. Carlos Dunlap Sr., the father of local NFL player Carlos Dunlap, was crossing Ashley Phosphate Road when he […]
South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations. Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.
‘A Real Whopper’: St. Stephen Hunter Crosses Paths With Giant Cottonmouth
A St. Stephen man hunting for deer crossed paths with something much scarier over the weekend: a giant cottonmouth. The post ‘A Real Whopper’: St. Stephen Hunter Crosses Paths With Giant Cottonmouth appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Former Berkeley County sheriff arrested for second DUI
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Berkeley County sheriff Wayne DeWitt was arrested Tuesday on a charge of driving under the influence. Records from the Hill-Finklea Detention Center in Berkeley County show DeWitt was arrested by the Goose Creek Police Department. His charges include driving under the influence (2nd) and open container of beer/wine. Dewitt […]
Safe? Bacterial levels generally high at these Charleston creeks, data show
I f you swim or paddleboard in Filbin Creek in North Charleston, Shem Creek in Mount Pleasant or near some creeks on James Island, basic science suggests you might want to reconsider — or be extra careful. For years, levels of bacteria that can make you pretty sick have...
Projects in Berkeley County to impact traffic this week
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in Berkley County can expect lane closures due to road work throughout the week. According to Berkeley County Government, both the Henry Brown Blvd Phase III and Clements Ferry Widening Projects will impact traffic in Berkeley County starting Monday. Lane and shoulders along Henry Brown Blvd Montague Plantation Road […]
Charleston Co. Coroner's Office receives $280k grant for fatal overdose investigations
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The federal Bureau of Justice Assistance has awarded the Charleston County Coroner's Office $280,000, Charleston County Government announced on Wednesday. Funds from the three-year grant will be used to hire a forensic analyst, whose goal will be to improve efforts in fatal overdose investigations.
REI Co-op to open store in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in fall 2022
Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will open a new store in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in fall 2022. The location will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing and more. For those who adventure on two wheels, a full-service bike shop will be staffed by certified mechanics.
SLED won’t answer whether agents violated body camera policy in 2019 hemp farm raid
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (Queen City News) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division executed a raid of a Lowcountry farm in September 2019 that ended with Trent Pendarvis’ arrest and the destruction of his $2 million hemp crop. SLED agents came from as far away as Columbia and...
Crews quickly extinguish fire in commercial building in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of Savannah Highway last night, and crews successfully extinguished the commercial building with no reported injuries. The Charleston County Dispatch center reported smoke from a building at 10 p.m. on Monday, October 17th. Charleston, St....
NEW: on fatal North Charleston house fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
New suit against Diocese of Charleston claims assault, battery by student’s former mentor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new lawsuit has been filed against the Diocese of Charleston alleging assault and battery by a former chaplain at Bishop England High School on Daniel Island. This lawsuit filed in Charleston County is just the latest in a string of lawsuits claiming misconduct in the...
You can help Goose Creek design new banners for its Red Bank Road Arts Initiative
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek wants your help designing new banners for its Red Bank Road Arts Initiative. Goose Creek is seeking talented and creative artists to design themed banners – using the color red – for the new project. The banners will be displayed along Red Bank Road. “Banners […]
Wagener Terrace rezoning could push out popular restaurants
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Neighbors in Downtown Charleston want to persuade the Charleston Planning Commission and City Council to stop the rezoning of the land where Container Bar and Rutledge Cab Company currently stand. People are worried that a 150 unit apartment building and retail space will take its place and encroach on the neighborhood. “The […]
Death is a Drag shows a different side of Charleston’s history
Charleston Culinary Tours brought legendary Charleston drag queen Kira Lee into its fold recently as a guide for the Death is a Drag tours, a new take on its usual tours. Charleston Culinary Tours general manager Charley Smith recognized Lee as a local drag queen after he was sent recommendations for new guides and wanted to see if she was interested in a new concept. She was. With that, the Death is a Drag tour was born. It was Kira kismet.
Police: Body recovered from pond on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced Tuesday morning that it has recovered a body from a James Island pond. The department’s underwater response team responded to a small body of water near Riverland Woods Apartments on Monday night where they recovered a person’s body from the water. Police were searching the area […]
