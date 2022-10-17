ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

WCBD Count on 2

James Island residents concerned about proposed townhomes

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A proposed development in a James Island neighborhood has some residents feeling concerned. On Wednesday, the City of Charleston’s Planning Commission reviewed a plan to build 16 townhomes along Theresa Drive. The development would be located on about 2.6 acres of land adjacent to the James Island Connector. Some residents […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Plans for new development on James Island under review

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston’s Planning Commission on Wednesday will review plans for a new residential development on James Island. The property has both low-lying wetlands and high ground, which appears to be causing concern for some James Island residents. One James Island resident, Franny Henty,...
CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations. Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Former Berkeley County sheriff arrested for second DUI

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Berkeley County sheriff Wayne DeWitt was arrested Tuesday on a charge of driving under the influence. Records from the Hill-Finklea Detention Center in Berkeley County show DeWitt was arrested by the Goose Creek Police Department. His charges include driving under the influence (2nd) and open container of beer/wine. Dewitt […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Projects in Berkeley County to impact traffic this week

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in Berkley County can expect lane closures due to road work throughout the week. According to Berkeley County Government, both the Henry Brown Blvd Phase III and Clements Ferry Widening Projects will impact traffic in Berkeley County starting Monday. Lane and shoulders along Henry Brown Blvd Montague Plantation Road […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
charlestondaily.net

REI Co-op to open store in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in fall 2022

Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will open a new store in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in fall 2022. The location will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing and more. For those who adventure on two wheels, a full-service bike shop will be staffed by certified mechanics.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Crews quickly extinguish fire in commercial building in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of Savannah Highway last night, and crews successfully extinguished the commercial building with no reported injuries. The Charleston County Dispatch center reported smoke from a building at 10 p.m. on Monday, October 17th. Charleston, St....
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

NEW: on fatal North Charleston house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Wagener Terrace rezoning could push out popular restaurants

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Neighbors in Downtown Charleston want to persuade the Charleston Planning Commission and City Council to stop the rezoning of the land where Container Bar and Rutledge Cab Company currently stand. People are worried that a 150 unit apartment building and retail space will take its place and encroach on the neighborhood. “The […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Death is a Drag shows a different side of Charleston’s history

Charleston Culinary Tours brought legendary Charleston drag queen Kira Lee into its fold recently as a guide for the Death is a Drag tours, a new take on its usual tours. Charleston Culinary Tours general manager Charley Smith recognized Lee as a local drag queen after he was sent recommendations for new guides and wanted to see if she was interested in a new concept. She was. With that, the Death is a Drag tour was born. It was Kira kismet.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police: Body recovered from pond on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced Tuesday morning that it has recovered a body from a James Island pond. The department’s underwater response team responded to a small body of water near Riverland Woods Apartments on Monday night where they recovered a person’s body from the water. Police were searching the area […]
CHARLESTON, SC

