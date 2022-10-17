Read full article on original website
Police: South Carolina man arrested for exposing himself at school bus stop
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a man accused of indecent exposure at a school bus stop. According to NCPD, the incident happened on Oct. 14 at the bus stop on Gullah Avenue near Greenspire Lane. Elementary, middle and high school students were present when the incident occurred. Investigators […]
abcnews4.com
2nd arrest made in North Charleston shooting that killed 1 and injured 2 others
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A second suspect is in custody in connection to the deadly shooting of a man in the yard of a North Charleston home earlier this month, North Charleston police announced on Monday. J'Von Sh'Mar Rhodes, 19, was arrested Monday on Lysa Street by members...
NCPD: Father shot in deadly home invasion
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston police released additional information about a shooting that left a person dead Saturday. According to an incident report, NCPD officers responded to a Scarsdale Avenue residence, just after 4:20 p.m., following a reported burglary and a person shot. Juveniles flagging down responding officers told police that their father […]
Lawsuit: ‘Dangerous’ window tint contributed to collision that killed Carlos Dunlap Sr.
Carlos Dunlap Sr., the father of local NFL player Carlos Dunlap, was crossing Ashley Phosphate Road when he was struck by a Black Nissan Rogue around 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 22. He was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to injuries sustained during the collision, according to a police report.
wpde.com
Georgetown man faces 30 years following fatal home invasion
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Georgetown man pled guilty in circuit court Tuesday to charges in connection with a deadly home invasion near Andrews in exchange for a 30-year prison sentence, according to Sheriff Carter Weaver. Phillip Thomas Powers was sentenced on four charges from the incident that...
Police: Body recovered from pond in James Island, South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department announced Tuesday morning that is recovered a body from a James Island pond. The department’s underwater response team responded to a small body of water Monday night near Riverland Woods Apartments where they recovered a person’s body from the water. Police were searching the area for a […]
wpde.com
'I was a monster': Brittanee Drexel's killer speaks in court after guilty plea
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — For the first time on Wednesday, we heard from Raymond Moody – the man charged with murdering Brittanee Drexel. His statement was brief, but it was one the Drexel family waited 13 years to hear. “I was a monster when I took Brittanee Drexel’s...
wpde.com
2 detained outside Fort Dorchester High School amid report of person with weapon
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Two people were detained and removed from Fort Dorchester High School Monday after reports of a person with a weapon near the school, Dorchester District Two officials said. The school was placed on a brief "secure hold" around 10:30 a.m. “Our security team immediately...
Police: Saturday afternoon shooting leaves 1 dead in South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — One person is dead following a Saturday afternoon shooting in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a possible shooting at about 4 p.m. on Scarsdale Avenue. A male victim was found at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. Officials said the man died at […]
live5news.com
2 arrested after gun found in backpack at Ft. Dorchester High School
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says two juveniles were arrested Monday after a gun was found on a high school campus. Fort Dorchester High School was placed in a secure hold around 10:30 a.m. Monday. A police report states the officers were notified of a...
iheart.com
NEW: on fatal North Charleston house fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
live5news.com
Charleston Police call off search for missing man
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police said Tuesday morning they had canceled a “be on the lookout” alert for a man reported missing on Monday. Police said Andrew Hyams, whose family said he had last been seen at a James Island restaurant, had been found, but provided no other details on where he was found or his condition.
live5news.com
Coroner IDs man killed in early-morning crash on 52 Connector
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the North Charleston man killed early Friday morning in a crash. Lance Thomas, 30, died at approximately 1:30 a.m. at the scene of a crash on the 52 Connector, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
Man caught hiding under home after fleeing from South Carolina deputies
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A man was arrested Saturday after fleeing from Charleston County deputies who tried to pull over a stolen pickup truck near Sam Rittenburg Boulevard. Deputies called off the chase, which involved dozes of law-enforcement vehicles, before Mount Pleasant police found Parris D’Shawn Sutton, 25, of Gaston, hiding under a home […]
live5news.com
14-year-old dies after Berkeley Co. crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a North Charleston teenager died Friday, days after a single-vehicle crash. George Sanchez-Tentzohua, 14, died at an area hospital, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Hartwell said the hospital notified the coroner’s office on Friday of Sanchez-Tentzohua’s death that was the result of a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 9.
live5news.com
Coroner IDs 70-year-old man killed in N. Charleston fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 70-year-old man who died in a Saturday night fire in North Charleston. Herman Anderson died from injuries sustained in the fire, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in...
live5news.com
North Charleston coach identified as victim of Saturday shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 35-year-old man dead Saturday. Anthony Heyward II, from North Charleston, died around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the scene from a gunshot wound, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. North Charleston...
live5news.com
1 killed in N. Charleston shooting Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday. Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road. Upon arrival, police found a male with a gunshot wound, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. The...
live5news.com
1 dies in North Charleston house fire, firefighters confirm
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
live5news.com
1 injured in Mount Pleasant fire
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Fire Department says one person was injured in a fire Tuesday morning. Officials say crews responded to the 500 block of Hidden Boulevard just before 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. Firefighters say they located the fire on the second floor of the home.
