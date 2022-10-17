ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

Morant's 34 points lead Grizzlies to OT win over Knicks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant had 34 points and nine assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New York Knicks 115-112 in overtime on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.Santi Aldama had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, and Desmond Bane finished with 16 points. Aldama was 7 of 14 from the field in his first career start, stepping in for Jaren Jackson Jr. while the forward recovers from an offseason stress fracture to his right foot."You know, I was locked in. I know they were a very good team, so I just tried to play...
theScore

Rockets extend Porter on 4-year, $82.5M deal

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. agreed to a four-year, $82.5-million contract extension, his agent told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Only the first year of his deal is fully guaranteed for $15.86 million, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports. The contract includes June trigger dates to guarantee his salary, but the deal allows the Rockets to release Porter without paying the full amount, Charania adds.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I'm really excited about it': Jabari Smith Jr. set to play in Rockets' opener

After missing the final three games of the preseason, Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. is set to play in the regular-season opener on the road versus the Atlanta Hawks. Smith sustained a sprained left ankle on the final play of practice on Oct. 5 when he stepped on the foot of center Bruno Fernando. It wasn’t thought to be a serious injury, but the team opted to hold him out of action as a precautionary measure.
BlueDevilCountry

Paolo Banchero posterizes player in NBA debut

Despite the Orlando Magic's season opener at the Detroit Pistons ending in a 113-109 loss, it's safe to say that 2021-22 Duke basketball one-and-done forward Paolo Banchero had an encouraging start to his NBA career on Wednesday night. RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history Sure, ...
