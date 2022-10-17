ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cyclonefanatic.com

Hunter explains decision to enter the transfer portal and leave Iowa State

KANSAS CITY — Tyrese Hunter told reporters on Wednesday that name, image and likeness opportunities did not play a part in his decision to enter the transfer portal and leave Iowa State after last season. That statement runs contrary to the narrative from the days after Hunter’s announcement when...
AMES, IA
oklahoma Sooner

OU Mourns the Loss of Owen Hewett

NORMAN – The University of Oklahoma track and field and cross country community mourns the loss of former team manager and longtime supporter Owen Hewett, who passed away Sunday morning. He was 84. Hewett served as the track and field team manager from 1956-60 and remained a dedicated backer...
NORMAN, OK
KOEL 950 AM

#1 College in Iowa Ranked High On List Of Nation’s Top Schools

If you have a senior in high school as I do, you have potential colleges on your mind already. You also have dollar signs dancing around too with most schools costing between $23,000 to $50,000 a year or more to attend. The folks at Wallethub have done much of the work for you as they present their 2023 rankings of the Best Colleges and Universities.
IOWA STATE
B100

The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising

Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there

DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Woman Hits 9 Unmarked State Patrol Cruisers at Iowa Speedway

(Newton, IA) The Iowa State Patrol says a woman crashed into nine unmarked state patrol cruisers at the Iowa Speedway Friday. Trooper Ryan DeVault tells WHO Radio News that 31-year-old Mariah Aasheim of Winterset had a medical issue when she lost control, drove into the parking lot, and hit the front ends of nine state patrol cruisers parked there. DeVault says six other cruisers were not hit. The 15 cruisers were parked in the lot to help train new state troopers next week. He says Aasheim was treated and released at a local hospital. DeVault says they still have enough vehicles for the training.
NEWTON, IA
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police Identify Victims Of Fatal Stillwater Crash

Stillwater police have released more information about a crash that killed two people in Stillwater early Saturday morning. According to police, 18-year-old Ryan Begnaud of Austin, Texas, and 40-year-old Jeremi Smith of Oklahoma City were killed in the crash. ﻿Stillwater police said they responded to the scene at 4:15 a.m....
STILLWATER, OK
KCCI.com

Tractor-trailer hauling livestock overturns on Iowa highway

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A tractor-trailer hauling livestock overturned Wednesday on Highway 163, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the crash east of the Metro Waste Landfill. The trailer was on its side blocking the westbound lanes of Highway 163 at about 9:24 a.m. Westbound...
POLK COUNTY, IA
Whiskey Riff

Iowa Hunter Spots Rare Mountain Lion Walking Right Under His Tree Stand

If you live out in the Midwest, mountain lions aren’t much of a concern (duh, there isn’t any mountains). Even out west, seeing one in the wild isn’t all that common of an occurrence, as they generally manage to keep themselves pretty hidden from plain sight. Like many nocturnal creatures, you’re most likely to see one around dawn or dusk with the naked eye, however, if you do see one, it probably saw you first.
IOWA STATE
KXII.com

Man who fell to death at Ada cement plant identified

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man died Monday afternoon after falling off a silo at a cement plant in Ada. Ponototc County Sheriff John Christian said it happened around 1 p.m. at the Holcim USA cement plant on County Road 1550. Christian identified the man as Brandon Morgan, 32, an...
ADA, OK
sfnnews.com

Santa Fe Marching Band continues record breaking season

This year has been a record-breaking season for the Edmond Santa Fe Marching Band. Santa Fe’s band won a competition two years in a row for the first time, hinting at the best possible Santa Fe marching band in school history. Last year Santa Fe won the Mustang invitational,...
EDMOND, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

55K+
Followers
385K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy