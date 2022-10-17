Read full article on original website
Porter Moser previews Sooners' 2022-23 season at Big 12 Basketball Media Days
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Sooners finished just shy of an NCAA Tournament berth in year one of the Porter Moser era. Ultimately, their Tourney snub resulted in a National Invitation Tournament bid, and they advanced to the second round, before falling to St. Bonaventure at home in the second round.
cyclonefanatic.com
Hunter explains decision to enter the transfer portal and leave Iowa State
KANSAS CITY — Tyrese Hunter told reporters on Wednesday that name, image and likeness opportunities did not play a part in his decision to enter the transfer portal and leave Iowa State after last season. That statement runs contrary to the narrative from the days after Hunter’s announcement when...
Venables Joins Player Celebrations After OU Win Against Kansas
NORMAN, Okla. - One of Oklahoma's players was live streaming the celebration in the locker room when head football coach Brent Venables joined in. The Sooners are an a bye week this week, but will head to Ames to play Iowa State on Oct. 29.
Texas held serious meeting despite win over Iowa State
Texas took care of business at home against Iowa State on Saturday to win their third straight game, but head coach Steve Sarkisian was not all that pleased with his team’s performance. The No. 22 Longhorns needed a fourth-quarter rally to come from behind and beat Iowa State, who...
okcfox.com
Former Oklahoma standout Gerald McCoy returns to Southeast High School in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Former University of Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy returned to Southeast High School on Tuesday, one day after he was inducted into the OKCPS Foundation Wall of Fame. McCoy, who graduated from Southeast High School in 2006, shared words of encouragement with more than 100...
oklahoma Sooner
OU Mourns the Loss of Owen Hewett
NORMAN – The University of Oklahoma track and field and cross country community mourns the loss of former team manager and longtime supporter Owen Hewett, who passed away Sunday morning. He was 84. Hewett served as the track and field team manager from 1956-60 and remained a dedicated backer...
Hatch to open 3 new locations across Oklahoma
A popular brunch spot announced that it is opening three new locations across the Sooner State.
#1 College in Iowa Ranked High On List Of Nation’s Top Schools
If you have a senior in high school as I do, you have potential colleges on your mind already. You also have dollar signs dancing around too with most schools costing between $23,000 to $50,000 a year or more to attend. The folks at Wallethub have done much of the work for you as they present their 2023 rankings of the Best Colleges and Universities.
The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising
Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
Edmond, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Edmond. The Crossings Christian School football team will have a game with Oklahoma Christian School on October 18, 2022, 15:00:00. The Crossings Christian School football team will have a game with Oklahoma Christian School on October 18, 2022, 16:30:00.
Radio Iowa
Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there
DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
Norman Regional Nine plans grand opening celebration
Norman Regional Nine is hosting a grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 22.
Woman Hits 9 Unmarked State Patrol Cruisers at Iowa Speedway
(Newton, IA) The Iowa State Patrol says a woman crashed into nine unmarked state patrol cruisers at the Iowa Speedway Friday. Trooper Ryan DeVault tells WHO Radio News that 31-year-old Mariah Aasheim of Winterset had a medical issue when she lost control, drove into the parking lot, and hit the front ends of nine state patrol cruisers parked there. DeVault says six other cruisers were not hit. The 15 cruisers were parked in the lot to help train new state troopers next week. He says Aasheim was treated and released at a local hospital. DeVault says they still have enough vehicles for the training.
Police Identify Victims Of Fatal Stillwater Crash
Stillwater police have released more information about a crash that killed two people in Stillwater early Saturday morning. According to police, 18-year-old Ryan Begnaud of Austin, Texas, and 40-year-old Jeremi Smith of Oklahoma City were killed in the crash. Stillwater police said they responded to the scene at 4:15 a.m....
KCCI.com
Tractor-trailer hauling livestock overturns on Iowa highway
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A tractor-trailer hauling livestock overturned Wednesday on Highway 163, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the crash east of the Metro Waste Landfill. The trailer was on its side blocking the westbound lanes of Highway 163 at about 9:24 a.m. Westbound...
Iowa Hunter Spots Rare Mountain Lion Walking Right Under His Tree Stand
If you live out in the Midwest, mountain lions aren’t much of a concern (duh, there isn’t any mountains). Even out west, seeing one in the wild isn’t all that common of an occurrence, as they generally manage to keep themselves pretty hidden from plain sight. Like many nocturnal creatures, you’re most likely to see one around dawn or dusk with the naked eye, however, if you do see one, it probably saw you first.
KXII.com
Man who fell to death at Ada cement plant identified
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man died Monday afternoon after falling off a silo at a cement plant in Ada. Ponototc County Sheriff John Christian said it happened around 1 p.m. at the Holcim USA cement plant on County Road 1550. Christian identified the man as Brandon Morgan, 32, an...
sfnnews.com
Santa Fe Marching Band continues record breaking season
This year has been a record-breaking season for the Edmond Santa Fe Marching Band. Santa Fe’s band won a competition two years in a row for the first time, hinting at the best possible Santa Fe marching band in school history. Last year Santa Fe won the Mustang invitational,...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Hours-long standoff ends in southwest Oklahoma City
One man is in custody following an hours-long standoff in southwest Oklahoma City.
