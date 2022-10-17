Harris to participate in L.A. reproductive rights event, DNC fundraiser

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled today to participate in what her office described as a "moderated conversation about protecting reproductive rights" at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center in the Mid-City area and speak at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser.

Democratic Rep. Karen Bass, a candidate for Los Angeles mayor, and Celinda VÃ¡zquez, the vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood Los Angeles, are set to join Harris at the 3 p.m. event at the Mid-City venue that will be streamed on whitehouse.gov/live.

The fundraising appearance will be Harris' second in three days. She spoke at a Michigan Democratic Party fundraiser Saturday in Detroit. Its location has not been disclosed.

Harris arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday from Detroit where she also toured the Focus: Hope Manufacturing Training Facility in Detroit and spoke at a voter education event with students at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology in Southfield, Michigan.

Harris had no public events Sunday.

The visit is Harris' first to Los Angeles since Aug. 25-28.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok