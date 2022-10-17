ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Herschel Walker gives bumbling defence for flashing ‘honourary’ police badge at debate

By Andrew Feinberg
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KuPSy_0icIUUIZ00

Herschel Walker , the GOP candidate who is facing Senator Raphael Warnock in the November general election, defended his decision to flash a police badge during last week’s debate between the two candidates as evidence of his connections to law enforcement .

Mr Walker, who lacks a college degree and has never been employed as a law enforcement officer by any federal, state, or local police or investigative agency, has nonetheless claimed to have been an FBI agent and has also made statements in which he falsely asserted that he has spent time working as a sworn police officer.

On Friday, Mr Warnock called Mr Walker out for the practice during their only head-to-head debate.

“One thing I have not done — I have never pretended to be a police officer. And I’ve never threatened a shootout with the police,” he said.

The former football star responded by flashing a star-shaped badge he’d pulled from his suit jacket towards the camera and claiming he “worked with many police officers”.

But in a interview with NBC News, Mr Walker defended the move and said he carries it “all the time” and noted that he was given the badge “by a police officer”.

When NBC correspondent Kristen Welker asked who gave it to him, Mr Walker responded: “This badge is from, um—this badge. I have badges from all over the—all over Georgia, even from Chatham County. I had to wait—wait—I had from Chatham County, which is a county, which is a county, uh, which is a county from…”

Pressed further on the origins of the badge, he told Ms Welker it is “from the sheriff from Johnson County”.

“Everyone can make fun, but this badge give me the right… If anything happened in this county, I have the right to work with the police getting things done,” he said.

After Welker asked if the badge gives him any police powers, Mr Walker admitted that it is only an honourary badge, but he then contradicted himself by saying that police “can call me whenever they want me and I have the authority to do things for them to work with them all day”.

Comments / 0

Related
105.3 RNB

Black People In Herschel Walker’s Georgia Hometown Are ‘Not Going To Vote For Him’

It’s always been my opinion that white conservatives only embrace Black conservatives because Black conservatives provide a “Black friend” effect that brings at least a smidgen of diversity to the “old white man” party that is the GOP. Now, white conservatives claim to be sticklers to meritocracy who hate the idea of intentional diversity just like that hate the idea of slavery soldiers not being deified by Confederate monuments. But let’s be clear on one thing: There’s just no way in hell anyone thinks Herschel Walker is qualified to be a U.S. senator.
WRIGHTSVILLE, GA
HipHopWired

Woman Who Herschel Walker Allegedly Paid For Her Abortion Revealed To Be Mother Of His Child

The woman who claimed that Herschel Walker paid for her to have an abortion in a report earlier in the week confirmed to the same outlet that she is currently the mother to a child the two had afterward. She made the confirmation after Walker called her initial statements a "flat-out lie". The post Woman Who Herschel Walker Allegedly Paid For Her Abortion Revealed To Be Mother Of His Child appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlantic

Herschel Walker’s Candidacy Is Just Insulting

Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia couldn’t be more different from his Republican opponent, the former football player Herschel Walker—and news coverage of their campaigns in the past week is a perfect example. Warnock didn’t generate a single juicy or humiliating headline. Articles about the Democratic incumbent dutifully describe...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Herschel Walker names Capitol rioter as campaign ‘captain’

The campaign for the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, Herschel Walker, has registered a woman arrested earlier this year on charges in connection to the January 6 insurrection as a “county captain”. Mandy Robinson-Hand was included in a press release last month, which also listed dozens of other supporters of Mr Walker on the local level, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.Ms Robinson-Hand is the chair of the GOP in Taylor County and was listed as the “captain” for the county in the middle of rural Georgia. She was arrested alongside her husband Charles Hand III just over a year...
TAYLOR COUNTY, GA
Business Insider

Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump will go quiet this week to avoid the appearance of influencing the election. But indictments can come as early as December, per report

Trump and his associates are being probed for attempts to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results. Fulton County DA Fani Willis previously said people could face prison sentences for the allegations. The DA's team is preparing to make moves after Election Day, CNN reported. Developments in Georgia's special grand jury probe...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Quinton Simon - update: FBI release chilling photos of search for missing toddler in Georgia landfill

The search for missing toddler Quinton Simon is zeroing in on a Georgia landfill nearly two weeks after he vanished.Quinton was reported missing from his home in Savannah on the morning of 5 October.A week later, Chatham County police announced they believe the 20-month-old is dead, and his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is considered the “prime suspect”. No arrests have been made so far.In a grim update on Tuesday, authorities revealed that the search - with assistance from the FBI - is now focused on a landfill where Quinton’s body is thought to have been taken after being put...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Independent

Herschel Walker recruits Georgia sheriff to prove his badge is real

Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker released a video arguing that a sheriff’s badge he flashed at a recent debate was in fact real, at least according to the Johnson County Sheriff.In the video, Mr Walker stands side by side with Johnson County Sheriff Greg Rowland, and both are holding star-shaped badges.I stand with Johnson County Sheriff Rowland and every other officer in this state and country. I will never back down on my support for them. pic.twitter.com/ISKFr3dwBx— Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) October 18, 2022During a debate on Friday, Mr Walker’s Democratic opponent, incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, defended himself against...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

NBC: Herschel Walker confirms check sent to woman is real, denies it was used for abortion

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (NBC) — Early voting has gotten underway in Georgia. The heated senate race between Republican Herschel Walker and incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is one of a handful of contests that could help decide control of the Senate. In a one-on-one interview in his hometown of Wrightsville, Georgia, Walker provided his most extensive […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

887K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy