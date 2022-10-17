ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robstown, TX

Trump to hold rally in South Texas two days before early voting

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04jqW7_0icIUAtH00

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Former President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Texas two days before early voting starts for the November election.

The rally will be Saturday in Robstown, outside Corpus Christi on the Gulf Coast. Republicans are targeting districts in the area as they try to take over South Texas’ congressional seats.

The rally will start at 7 p.m. at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds, according to a media advisory. It said speakers in addition to Trump would be announced later.

The advisory said he would speak “in support of his unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting the slate of 33-0 Trump Endorsed America First candidates in the Great State of Texas.”

Among Trump’s endorsees is Gov. Greg Abbott , who is fighting against Democrat Beto O’Rourke for a third term. Abbott’s campaign did not immediately say whether he would be at the rally.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/10/17/trump-south-texas-rally-2022-elections/ .

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Angry man at hospital arrested after punching nurse, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man refused to leave the hospital and assaulted a nurse, according to Brownsville police. Enrique Rangel, 51, was taken into custody at approximately 3 a.m. Monday at the 1000 block of West Jefferson Street on a charge of assault on EMS personnel, the Brownsville Police Department stated in a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman threatens man with a knife after couple had argued about text, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman is in custody after falsely accusing a man of physical violence, according to police. The woman identified as Dulce Garcia was arrested approximately at 3:45 a.m. Saturday at the 1900 block of Polk Street, as stated in a Brownsville Police Department release obtained by ValleyCentral. Officers responded to […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg woman charged with brother’s murder, gets $1 million bond

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman accused of fatally shooting her brother while “allegedly playing” with a handgun is facing a charge of murder. Carmen Del Crystal Arigullin, 21, was arraigned Monday on a charge of murder. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, Arigullin was playing with a black handgun, which […]
EDINBURG, TX
Mother Jones

Two Texas Men Are Accused of Killing a Migrant. Their Governor Blames Joe Biden.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this week, two West Texas men—one of whom was a former warden of a migrant detention center—were arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of a Mexican national who had recently crossed over the border. An affidavit filed by a Texas Ranger alleged that Michael Sheppard, the now-former warden, and his brother Mark, came across a group of 13 Mexican migrants drinking from a reservoir on Tuesday, while driving their truck through a sparsely inhabited area south of the town of Sierra Blanca. When the Sheppards saw the group, the affidavit alleged, “The driver leaned on the hood of the vehicle and fired two shots from a firearm at the group,” and then “re-entered the vehicle and fled the scene.”
SIERRA BLANCA, TX
The Independent

Texas Democrat accused of using doctored photo of rival to make her eyebrows look scary

A Texas Democrat has been accused of editing a photo of his Republican rival to make her eyebrows look scarier. Vicente Gonzalez and Mayra Flores are both incumbents but following redistricting, they are now fighting it out for Texas’s 34th District congressional seat. An ad released by the Gonzalez campaign on Monday focusing on school safety and gun control features an image of Ms Flores which appears to have been edited. The ad blasted the Republican, who won a special election to claim her seat earlier this year, for voting against the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act after the school...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Man arrested after breaking grandmother’s door, sheriff says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested after punching the door of his grandmother’s house, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said in a press release. Authorities allege 23-year-old Enrique Aaron Villarreal forced his way into is grandmother’s home Wednesday, according to a news release from Garza’s office. Deputies responded at the 2500 block […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Woman suspected of swiping stolen debit card

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who they allege attempted to use a stolen debit card. According to the Brownsville Police Department, Andraluz Christine Howard, 39, is suspected of attempting to use a stolen debit card at the 1300 block of Palm Boulevard on Oct. 10. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

16 condos destroyed by overnight fire in Port Isabel

PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An overnight fire at the Oyster Cove Condominiums in Port Isabel on Tuesday night destroyed two buildings at the complex. According to Port Isabel City Manager Jared Hockema, the fire started around 10:30 p.m. Multiple fire departments arrived to help put out the blaze and finally did so at around […]
PORT ISABEL, TX
ValleyCentral

Officials: 3-year-old who died had tested positive for flu; state investigating cause

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 3-year-old died this week of respiratory symptoms after testing positive for the flu in Hidalgo County, authorities say. Carlos Sanchez, Hidalgo County Public Affairs Division Director, told ValleyCentral that the final determination for the cause of death would come from state health officials and could take weeks. “She tested […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Tejano legend Bobby Pulido never planned to be a singer

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A huge part of the Hispanic culture is music, and across South Texas, one of the most popular genres is Tejano music. The genre is celebrated and loved by many — as are the artists who bring this music to life. One of those artists is Bobby Pulido, who has made […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy