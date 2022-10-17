The inflation crisis that has dominated the United States since 2020 has not only changed Americans' shopping habits but rising food costs have also affected what consumers are deeming essential. Statista provides a visual of the daunting price shifts between January 2020 to August 2022: Even though the U.S. inflation rate peaked at 9.1% in June 2022, as of September 2022, the number remains elevated at 8.2% (per U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics). According to the BLS, the overall cost of food still rose 8% in September leaving food prices high at a considerable increase of 11.2% over the last 12 months.

