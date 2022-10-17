Read full article on original website
How Inflation Has Changed America's Eating Habits
The inflation crisis that has dominated the United States since 2020 has not only changed Americans' shopping habits but rising food costs have also affected what consumers are deeming essential. Statista provides a visual of the daunting price shifts between January 2020 to August 2022: Even though the U.S. inflation rate peaked at 9.1% in June 2022, as of September 2022, the number remains elevated at 8.2% (per U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics). According to the BLS, the overall cost of food still rose 8% in September leaving food prices high at a considerable increase of 11.2% over the last 12 months.
Thanksgiving Is Going To Be More Expensive This Year — And It's Not Just Because of Inflation
Turkey prices are 73% higher this year than last and are likely to stay that way through the holiday season.
Cost-of-living: 'It just seems to be getting worse every day'
The cost-of-living crisis is hitting everyone across Northern Ireland. Inflation continues to soar increasing the cost of living even further. The latest inflation figures show a return to a 40-year high - up to 10.1% in the 12 months to September. The biggest driver behind that figure is to be...
As Europe saves energy, some Romanians have little to unplug
VASILATI, Romania, Oct 19 (Reuters) - In the quiet Romanian village of Vasilati, where most houses are heated with wood, people worry about their power bills even though Romanians consume the least electricity per capita in the European Union and many have cut back use all they can.
Personal inflation calculator: find out how UK price rises affect you
This online tool will help you discover what is contributing to your household’s cost of living increases
European press blames Brexit for UK political ‘insanity’
Columnists suggest Liz Truss’s failure could spell end of ‘wishful thinking’ of a sovereign UK going its own way
