Read full article on original website
Related
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest College Station Woman For Criminal Trespassing At Rudder High School
A College Station woman’s fourth trip to the Brazos County jail in five months charges her with sneaking into Rudder High School. According to the Bryan police arrest report, officers and the school’s principal were notified by someone who tracks sex traffickers. They found a video from the...
wtaw.com
College Station Police Arrest A Bryan Woman On Charges Of Drunk Driving Manslaughter And Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon
A Bryan woman was arrested last Friday on charges related to a fatality crash that took place in College Station on July 25. 22 year old Paulina Del Mazo, who was driving a SUV that struck a sign in front of the T-Mobile store at Texas and Lincoln, was charged with being under the influence of alcohol when committing vehicular manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
KBTX.com
Milam County deputy shot in rural area near Rockdale
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - A Milam County deputy was shot twice Wednesday afternoon in a rural area outside Rockdale and rushed to a hospital, according to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore. Deputy Samuel Ferguson IV was taken by PHI Life Flight to Baylor Scott & White Temple in stable condition.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Arrest Colorado County Man On Drugs And Weapon Charges
Weekend arrests in the Northgate district by College Station police includes a Colorado County man who was blocked by a bar doorman from entering because he had a handgun. According to the CSPD arrest report, 19 year old old Kaycon Wilson of Columbus was searched after an officer smelled marijuana.
Navasota Examiner
Wanted man arrested in College Station
COLLEGE STATION – A Navasota man wanted for outstanding felony warrants in Grimes County led College Station Police on a high-speed chase. College Station Police attempted to pull over Laryn Nobles, 21, of Navasota, after recognizing his 2014 Dodge Avenger on Texas State Highway 6 near Arrington Road. Officers knew Nobles had warrants in Grimes County for Burglary of a Habitation and Theft of a Firearm.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Police thwart 3 suspects who allegedly bought car with Rosenberg woman’s stolen ID, had vehicle delivered to her home
ROSENBERG, Texas – Authorities said three people have been arrested after they allegedly used someone else’s identity to buy a vehicle. According to Rosenberg police, a woman notified officers on Oct. 13 that someone had purchased a vehicle in her name without her knowledge. Investigators said the vehicle was set to be delivered to the victim’s home on the same day.
navasotanews.com
Richards woman wanted in Brazos County for Felony Theft
A woman from Richards is the subject of a most wanted post from Brazos County Crimestoppers this week. The organization released hat hey are seeking information in the whereabouts of 36 year old Jamie Lynn Klawinsky of Richards. She is waned for Theft between $2,500 and $30,000, and her last...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigating Found Human Remains in Willis
WILLIS, TX -- On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at about 10:00 AM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of skeletal remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis, Texas. Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s...
College Station PD: Man arrested for trying to enter Northgate bar with firearm, drugs
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A man was arrested for attempting to enter a club on Northgate in College Station with a firearm. The man, later identified as Kaycon Gage Wilson, was later found to have been in possession of marijuana, over $3,000 in on-hand cash, and various drugs in separate small bags, according to the College Station Police Department.
kwhi.com
TWO ARRESTED MONDAY ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
Two people were arrested Monday morning on Marijuana Charges. Brenham Police report that late Monday morning at 11:10, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Highway 290 West for a moving violation. Corporal Ha smelled the odor of burnt marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted and marijuana was located. The driver, John Wilson, 33, of Clayton, Delaware, and the front seat passenger, Nathen Loff, 30 of Conroe, were taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
Navasota Examiner
Hwy. 105 crash victim dies
A two-vehicle crash sent a Montgomery resident to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday, Oct. 11. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating the accident that occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Texas Highway 105 East near County Road 204. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a 2003 Toyota Celica was traveling westbound and was slowing to a stop to turn into a private drive. A 2007 Nissan Pathfinder traveling westbound behind the Toyota struck the rear of the vehicle.
scttx.com
Sheriff Reports Arrest of Two in Theft Case; Recovers 35 Items
October 18, 2022 - Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Avery Brown, 27, of Huntsville and Raina Baker, 32, of Center, for theft in regards to an incident that occurred on October 14, 2022, in Timpson. On October 14, 2022, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies took a...
wtaw.com
Local Arrests On Charges Of Possessing Pickups With Fake Paperwork
A Houston man caught in a sting by College Station police in June faces additional charges. 38 year old Zachary Guyton has been in the Brazos County jail since he was arrested four months ago for attempting to sell an $80,000 dollar pickup for $40,000. That truck was stolen, had a fake title, and had its vehicle identification number (VIN) changed. The day that Guyton was arrested, a second victim filed a report with CSPD that he paid Guyton $47,000 dollars in $100 dollar bills for another pickup before discovering that the title was forged and the truck was stolen. Guyton is held in lieu of bonds on all charges that now total $305,000 dollars.
Navasota Examiner
Officer assaulted at Renaissance
TODD MISSION - A Grimes County Sheriff’s Officer was injured while working off-duty security at the Texas Renaissance Festival in Plantersville Sunday, Oct. 19. A joint press release issued by Navasota Police Department and Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, stated several officers from NPD and GCSO were working off-duty security at TRF when a disturbance took place around 7:15 p.m. near a tavern.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
UPDATE: MCTXSheriff Seeks Public’s Help in Identifying Suspect Vehicle from Shooting at Night Club in Splendora
On October 16th, 2022 at about 02:20 am, MCTXSheriff Deputies were dispatched to a shooting call at a night club in the 27000 block of FM 2090 in Splendora, TX. Upon arrival, Deputies learned that one Hispanic male was shot in the head and one male suspect had fled the scene.
KBTX.com
DPS investigating fatal crash in Leon County
LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving two 18-wheelers near Centerville. It happened on I-45 about two miles north of Centerville Monday afternoon. DPS says a 2020 Kenworth 18-wheeler was traveling northbound and stopped for road construction ahead. A 2019...
KWTX
Drugs, weapons seized during law enforcement operation in Milam County
CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - Three people were arrested and drugs, weapons, and a military explosive device container were seized during a joint operation involving the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the Milam County Sheriff’s Office and The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigation Division. The seizure was...
kwhi.com
THEFT AT CITY MAINTENANCE BUILDING
Saturday morning, Brenham Police found evidence of a theft taking place at the city maintenance building. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 9:00, Officer Grayson Marburger located a stack of tires outside the fenced in area of the City of Brenham maintenance building in the 300 Block of West Second Street, which he knew should not be where they were. Officer Marburger contacted a fellow city employee, and the buildings were checked. After investigation, it was discovered that unknown suspects made entry into the building and stole several power tools as well their portable batteries. It was found that they damaged the ignition of a 4-wheeler which they attempted to steal but were unable to. The theft of the tires appeared to have been interrupted by a passing vehicle. At this time there is a suspect vehicle description, but it is being withheld during this initial investigation period.
KBTX.com
Cell phone video shows moment train slams into tow truck in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A collision Friday night between a train and a tow truck in College Station was captured on cell phone video and shared with KBTX. According to College Station police, the rollback wrecker was parked on the tracks at Wellborn and S Dowling Rd and was in the process of hooking up another truck involved in a separate collision.
WacoTrib.com
Former Marlin police officer clears name
A former police officer for the cities of Mart and Marlin has cleared his name after he was arrested on a Class A misdemeanor charge in September 2019. The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement service record for Sergio Collazo now shows an honorable discharge from all police agencies where he has worked, as reviewed Oct. 13. His peace officer’s license is listed as active and in good standing, also as of Oct. 13.
Comments / 0