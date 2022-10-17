ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

wtaw.com

College Station Police Arrest A Bryan Woman On Charges Of Drunk Driving Manslaughter And Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon

A Bryan woman was arrested last Friday on charges related to a fatality crash that took place in College Station on July 25. 22 year old Paulina Del Mazo, who was driving a SUV that struck a sign in front of the T-Mobile store at Texas and Lincoln, was charged with being under the influence of alcohol when committing vehicular manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Milam County deputy shot in rural area near Rockdale

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - A Milam County deputy was shot twice Wednesday afternoon in a rural area outside Rockdale and rushed to a hospital, according to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore. Deputy Samuel Ferguson IV was taken by PHI Life Flight to Baylor Scott & White Temple in stable condition.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
Navasota Examiner

Wanted man arrested in College Station

COLLEGE STATION – A Navasota man wanted for outstanding felony warrants in Grimes County led College Station Police on a high-speed chase. College Station Police attempted to pull over Laryn Nobles, 21, of Navasota, after recognizing his 2014 Dodge Avenger on Texas State Highway 6 near Arrington Road. Officers knew Nobles had warrants in Grimes County for Burglary of a Habitation and Theft of a Firearm.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Click2Houston.com

VIDEO: Police thwart 3 suspects who allegedly bought car with Rosenberg woman’s stolen ID, had vehicle delivered to her home

ROSENBERG, Texas – Authorities said three people have been arrested after they allegedly used someone else’s identity to buy a vehicle. According to Rosenberg police, a woman notified officers on Oct. 13 that someone had purchased a vehicle in her name without her knowledge. Investigators said the vehicle was set to be delivered to the victim’s home on the same day.
ROSENBERG, TX
navasotanews.com

Richards woman wanted in Brazos County for Felony Theft

A woman from Richards is the subject of a most wanted post from Brazos County Crimestoppers this week. The organization released hat hey are seeking information in the whereabouts of 36 year old Jamie Lynn Klawinsky of Richards. She is waned for Theft between $2,500 and $30,000, and her last...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigating Found Human Remains in Willis

WILLIS, TX -- On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at about 10:00 AM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of skeletal remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis, Texas. Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s...
WILLIS, TX
kwhi.com

TWO ARRESTED MONDAY ON MARIJUANA CHARGES

Two people were arrested Monday morning on Marijuana Charges. Brenham Police report that late Monday morning at 11:10, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Highway 290 West for a moving violation. Corporal Ha smelled the odor of burnt marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted and marijuana was located. The driver, John Wilson, 33, of Clayton, Delaware, and the front seat passenger, Nathen Loff, 30 of Conroe, were taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
BRENHAM, TX
Navasota Examiner

Hwy. 105 crash victim dies

A two-vehicle crash sent a Montgomery resident to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday, Oct. 11. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating the accident that occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Texas Highway 105 East near County Road 204. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a 2003 Toyota Celica was traveling westbound and was slowing to a stop to turn into a private drive. A 2007 Nissan Pathfinder traveling westbound behind the Toyota struck the rear of the vehicle.
MONTGOMERY, TX
scttx.com

Sheriff Reports Arrest of Two in Theft Case; Recovers 35 Items

October 18, 2022 - Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Avery Brown, 27, of Huntsville and Raina Baker, 32, of Center, for theft in regards to an incident that occurred on October 14, 2022, in Timpson. On October 14, 2022, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies took a...
TIMPSON, TX
wtaw.com

Local Arrests On Charges Of Possessing Pickups With Fake Paperwork

A Houston man caught in a sting by College Station police in June faces additional charges. 38 year old Zachary Guyton has been in the Brazos County jail since he was arrested four months ago for attempting to sell an $80,000 dollar pickup for $40,000. That truck was stolen, had a fake title, and had its vehicle identification number (VIN) changed. The day that Guyton was arrested, a second victim filed a report with CSPD that he paid Guyton $47,000 dollars in $100 dollar bills for another pickup before discovering that the title was forged and the truck was stolen. Guyton is held in lieu of bonds on all charges that now total $305,000 dollars.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Navasota Examiner

Officer assaulted at Renaissance

TODD MISSION - A Grimes County Sheriff’s Officer was injured while working off-duty security at the Texas Renaissance Festival in Plantersville Sunday, Oct. 19. A joint press release issued by Navasota Police Department and Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, stated several officers from NPD and GCSO were working off-duty security at TRF when a disturbance took place around 7:15 p.m. near a tavern.
PLANTERSVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

DPS investigating fatal crash in Leon County

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving two 18-wheelers near Centerville. It happened on I-45 about two miles north of Centerville Monday afternoon. DPS says a 2020 Kenworth 18-wheeler was traveling northbound and stopped for road construction ahead. A 2019...
LEON COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Drugs, weapons seized during law enforcement operation in Milam County

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - Three people were arrested and drugs, weapons, and a military explosive device container were seized during a joint operation involving the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the Milam County Sheriff’s Office and The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigation Division. The seizure was...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

THEFT AT CITY MAINTENANCE BUILDING

Saturday morning, Brenham Police found evidence of a theft taking place at the city maintenance building. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 9:00, Officer Grayson Marburger located a stack of tires outside the fenced in area of the City of Brenham maintenance building in the 300 Block of West Second Street, which he knew should not be where they were. Officer Marburger contacted a fellow city employee, and the buildings were checked. After investigation, it was discovered that unknown suspects made entry into the building and stole several power tools as well their portable batteries. It was found that they damaged the ignition of a 4-wheeler which they attempted to steal but were unable to. The theft of the tires appeared to have been interrupted by a passing vehicle. At this time there is a suspect vehicle description, but it is being withheld during this initial investigation period.
KBTX.com

Cell phone video shows moment train slams into tow truck in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A collision Friday night between a train and a tow truck in College Station was captured on cell phone video and shared with KBTX. According to College Station police, the rollback wrecker was parked on the tracks at Wellborn and S Dowling Rd and was in the process of hooking up another truck involved in a separate collision.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WacoTrib.com

Former Marlin police officer clears name

A former police officer for the cities of Mart and Marlin has cleared his name after he was arrested on a Class A misdemeanor charge in September 2019. The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement service record for Sergio Collazo now shows an honorable discharge from all police agencies where he has worked, as reviewed Oct. 13. His peace officer’s license is listed as active and in good standing, also as of Oct. 13.
MARLIN, TX

