kut.org
Watch: Our virtual forum with the candidates for the District 3 seat on the Austin City Council
Candidates running for the Austin City Council seat representing District 3 in Southeast Austin will participate in a forum hosted by KUT and the Austin Monitor today at noon. You can watch the forum above. Current District 3 councilmember Sabino Pio Renteria is not running again, so this is an...
kut.org
Travis County Voter Guide: Here's everything you need to know to vote this election
The Nov. 8 election is a big one. The governor is up for election, Austinites are choosing a new mayor, and there are some notable bonds on the ballot, including one to fund affordable housing projects in Austin. Confronting a long list of races at the polls can be daunting....
kut.org
Austin’s next mayor will serve two years, not the usual four
The first tenure of Austin’s next mayor will be cut in half because of a measure backed by voters in 2021. Proposition D passed last year with more than two-thirds of the vote. The prop, which got on the ballot after a petition effort, moves the city’s mayoral elections to the same year as presidential elections.
Save Austin Now endorses several city council candidates, shies away from Prop A
Austin's affordable housing bond will appear as City of Austin Proposition A on voters' ballots this November.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Feds shift Travis County voting locations
A number of popular Austin polling locations — Perry-Castaneda Library on the UT Austin campus, Zaragosa Recreation Center and Pan Am Recreation Center — have disappeared from the list of Travis County’s early voting sites for the November election. The Student Government Association at the University of...
drippingspringsnews.com
County judge candidate fined for campaign violations
Mark Jones, Hays County Commissioner for Pct. 2 and Republican candidate for Hays County Judge, has been fined $500 for campaign finance violations. The Texas Ethics Commission found Jones failed to file his January 2021 semiannual campaign finance report in a timely manner and failed to file a campaign treasurer appointment for the first half of 2022. Jones said he’s been in office for more than a decade and these are his first campaign finance violations.
kut.org
Austin Community College has a $770 million bond on the ballot this election. Here's what's in it.
Austin Community College could see an expansion of its workforce development programs and two new campuses if voters pass a $770 million bond proposition in the November election. If voters approve ACC District Prop A, each of the 11 existing ACC campuses will get millions of dollars in program and...
Lakeway City Council amends golf cart ordinance
Lakeway City Council revised the city's golf cart ordinance during its Oct. 17 regular meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) After more than 12 months of deliberation, Lakeway City Council amended the city’s golf cart ordinance without implementing an annual registration fee for golf cart use during its Oct. 17 regular meeting.
mycanyonlake.com
Yes, in Your Backyard: Experts To Discuss ‘Unexpected Surprises’ in Unincorporated Comal County
Are you concerned about unpleasant surprises like huge rock quarries or multi-acre gas stations showing up near your neighborhood?. Comal County commissioners have limited authority over what gets built in unincorporated areas. Pct. 4 Commissioner Jen Crownover, Comal County Conservation Alliance President Elizabeth Bowerman and Greater Edwards Aquifer Authority Executive...
Round Rock ISD administrator accused of pushing student into wall, causing injury to his head
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock ISD administrator is no longer working at a school for special education students after surveillance video showed him grabbing a then-13-year-old student and pushing him into a room. The student claims, and video shows, that he hit his head. "I mean, it...
Kaitlin Armstrong returns to court Wednesday
Armstrong is accused of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson earlier this year and then fleeing to Costa Rica. Wednesday's appearance was not the start of her criminal trial but was a pre-trial motion hearing. The defense filed two motions to suppress evidence before the trial begins. Cameras were not allowed...
Marijuana cases, cite and release numbers low in Williamson County
230 seems low for a county of nearly 600,000, but Holcomb says that could be for a few reasons. Like that cite and release is optional and only a few departments in the county practice it.
dailytrib.com
LCRA drops water reserve amounts; sells more to Horseshoe Bay, Leander
The amount of water required to be left on reserve in lakes Buchanan and Travis for firm water users was lowered to 35,000 acre-feet per year from 40,500 acre-feet per year. The Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors made the change at its regular meeting Wednesday, Oct. 19. Since...
soulciti.com
Austin Bids Goodbye to the Director of the Office of Police Monitor
The City of Austin is tasked with finding a new Director of its Office of Police Oversight after receiving notice that Farah Muscadin has resigned. Muscadin explained to soulciti that the decision to resign, while difficult, was clearly the best decision for her and her family. “I truly loved my...
dailytrib.com
Precinct 3 constable job filled
The Burnet County Commissioners Court appointed a new Precinct 3 constable during a special meeting Monday, Oct. 17. Scott Davis will finish out John “Chip” Leake’s term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2024. He then plans to seek election. Leake submitted a letter of resignation on Sept....
fox7austin.com
Poll: Many voters believe Midterm Election will have significant impact on country's future
AUSTIN, Texas - The midterm elections are quickly approaching, and a new poll shows Americans think there is a lot on the line this November. According to an Associated Press poll, 7 out of 10 Americans think the results of the midterms will have a significant impact on the country's future. Democrats at 74% are the most concerned group in the findings.
Austin police officer acquitted on 2 misconduct charges; defense attorney slams 'desperate and rudderless DA'
Nathaniel Stallings, a former Austin Police Department officer, was acquitted on two alleged misconduct charges on Monday stemming from a 2017 arrest.
Austin-based Mighty Fine Burgers to build new $1M Kyle restaurant
The location will open in 2023.
Man found guilty of girlfriend's 2019 murder in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A man accused of killing his girlfriend in southeast Austin in 2019 has been found guilty of murder. A Travis County jury convicted Sergio Jose Gomez-Herrada, 37, on Friday, Oct. 14, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office said. On Aug. 8, 2019, the Austin Police...
fox7austin.com
Criminal charges filed against Travis County poll watcher for her actions on Election Day 2020
AUSTIN, Texas - Two criminal charges have been filed against a Travis County woman due to her actions at an election count in November 2020. Travis County District Attorney José Garza said Jennifer Fleck is alleged to have committed criminal trespass by refusing to leave Travis County property after engaging in conduct that interfered with the ability of Travis County employees to complete the election count on Nov. 2, 2020.
