kut.org

Austin’s next mayor will serve two years, not the usual four

The first tenure of Austin’s next mayor will be cut in half because of a measure backed by voters in 2021. Proposition D passed last year with more than two-thirds of the vote. The prop, which got on the ballot after a petition effort, moves the city’s mayoral elections to the same year as presidential elections.
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Feds shift Travis County voting locations

A number of popular Austin polling locations — Perry-Castaneda Library on the UT Austin campus, Zaragosa Recreation Center and Pan Am Recreation Center — have disappeared from the list of Travis County’s early voting sites for the November election. The Student Government Association at the University of...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

County judge candidate fined for campaign violations

Mark Jones, Hays County Commissioner for Pct. 2 and Republican candidate for Hays County Judge, has been fined $500 for campaign finance violations. The Texas Ethics Commission found Jones failed to file his January 2021 semiannual campaign finance report in a timely manner and failed to file a campaign treasurer appointment for the first half of 2022. Jones said he’s been in office for more than a decade and these are his first campaign finance violations.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Lakeway City Council amends golf cart ordinance

Lakeway City Council revised the city's golf cart ordinance during its Oct. 17 regular meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) After more than 12 months of deliberation, Lakeway City Council amended the city’s golf cart ordinance without implementing an annual registration fee for golf cart use during its Oct. 17 regular meeting.
LAKEWAY, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Yes, in Your Backyard: Experts To Discuss ‘Unexpected Surprises’ in Unincorporated Comal County

Are you concerned about unpleasant surprises like huge rock quarries or multi-acre gas stations showing up near your neighborhood?. Comal County commissioners have limited authority over what gets built in unincorporated areas. Pct. 4 Commissioner Jen Crownover, Comal County Conservation Alliance President Elizabeth Bowerman and Greater Edwards Aquifer Authority Executive...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Kaitlin Armstrong returns to court Wednesday

Armstrong is accused of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson earlier this year and then fleeing to Costa Rica. Wednesday's appearance was not the start of her criminal trial but was a pre-trial motion hearing. The defense filed two motions to suppress evidence before the trial begins. Cameras were not allowed...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

LCRA drops water reserve amounts; sells more to Horseshoe Bay, Leander

The amount of water required to be left on reserve in lakes Buchanan and Travis for firm water users was lowered to 35,000 acre-feet per year from 40,500 acre-feet per year. The Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors made the change at its regular meeting Wednesday, Oct. 19. Since...
LEANDER, TX
soulciti.com

Austin Bids Goodbye to the Director of the Office of Police Monitor

The City of Austin is tasked with finding a new Director of its Office of Police Oversight after receiving notice that Farah Muscadin has resigned. Muscadin explained to soulciti that the decision to resign, while difficult, was clearly the best decision for her and her family. “I truly loved my...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Precinct 3 constable job filled

The Burnet County Commissioners Court appointed a new Precinct 3 constable during a special meeting Monday, Oct. 17. Scott Davis will finish out John “Chip” Leake’s term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2024. He then plans to seek election. Leake submitted a letter of resignation on Sept....
BURNET COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Criminal charges filed against Travis County poll watcher for her actions on Election Day 2020

AUSTIN, Texas - Two criminal charges have been filed against a Travis County woman due to her actions at an election count in November 2020. Travis County District Attorney José Garza said Jennifer Fleck is alleged to have committed criminal trespass by refusing to leave Travis County property after engaging in conduct that interfered with the ability of Travis County employees to complete the election count on Nov. 2, 2020.
AUSTIN, TX

