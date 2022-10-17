ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

kjluradio.com

Smoke testing starting on Jefferson City's sewer system today

Testing on Jefferson City’s sewer system will begin today. The Jefferson City Wastewater Division will conduct smoke testing on Del Mar Drive, Deerfield Place, Sturbridge Drive, Bennington Lane, North Ventura Avenue, Kent Street, and Amador Avenue. Smoke testing is a method in which smoke is blown into manholes in...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Low temperature tie set in Columbia

The cold weather that’s moved into mid-Missouri ties a record set in Columbia. The National Weather Service says the temperature in Columbia Tuesday morning reached a low of 25 degrees. That tied a record set in 1952. Today will still be a cool day but does mark the start...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Audrain County home damaged by fire

An Audrain County home is damaged by a fire. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says crews were called to a house fire in the 400 block of Harvard Monday morning. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the house. The fire caused damage to the living room floor, as well as smoke damage throughout the home. No injuries were reported.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

One person seriously injured in Tuesday night housefire in Sunrise Beach

Three people are injured, one seriously, in an overnight house fire in Sunrise Beach. The Gravois Fire Protection District reports they were called to a home on Helmsman Point last night around 11:30 to respond to a house fire with injuries. When they arrived, heavy fire was coming from the second floor and one person remained inside on the first floor.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man missing for four days

A Columbia man is reported as missing. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jason Washington, 49, went missing from his apartment at the Columbia Square Apartments last Saturday. Missing Missouri says Washington has a medical condition that causes seizures and he’s without that medication. Washington is described as a...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man arrested after spotted driving stolen vehicle in Audrain County

A Columbia man is arrested after he’s spotted in a stolen vehicle in Audrain County. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on routine patrol on Highway 54 Sunday night spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Columbia. The deputy stopped the vehicle and asked the driver, identified as Chivas Brown, 38, of Columbia, how he came into possession of the vehicle. Brown allegedly told the deputy it was his ex-girlfriend’s. Authorities say the vehicle was stolen as part of a domestic violence incident in which Brown was the suspect.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Phelps County authorities search for suspect who grabbed a child

Authorities in Phelps County are searching for a suspect who grabbed a child at a home north of Rolla. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department says it was called to the 16000 block of Private Drive 2164 Tuesday evening. An 11-year-old child told deputies that they were standing in the yard when an unknown person grabbed them. The child then ran to a neighbor’s house and called 9-1-1.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Franklin County man killed in crash with semi near Union

A Franklin County man is killed in a crash involving a semi near Union. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says William McMillian, 60, of St. Clair, was driving on Highway 50 Saturday night when he crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming semi head-on. McMillian was pronounced dead at the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Man involved in weekend shooting in Columbia was acting in self-defense

Columbia Police release more information about a shots-fired incident with injuries early Sunday morning. Police report the shooter, Laronya Brown, 25, of Columbia, had driven up to a parked vehicle in the 200 block of E. Texas Avenue around 3 a.m. and fired at two people inside the vehicle. Brown and an adult male in the parked vehicle had previously been involved in a relationship.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Holts Summit woman sentenced to probation following August drug raid

One of two people arrested during a drug raid at a Holts Summit trailer park is sentenced. Sunshine Scott, of Holts Summit, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of delivery of a controlled substance. She was sentenced to five years supervised probation. Scott’s alleged accomplice, Richard Smith, also of Holts...
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO
kjluradio.com

Audrain County man seriously injured in crash south of Mexico

An Audrain County man is seriously injured in a crash south of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Bobby Norris, 46, of Mexico, was driving on Highway 54, near Route HH, about seven miles south of Mexico, this morning, when he ran off the side of the road. Troopers say Norris hit an embankment and a MoDOT sign before his truck overturned and threw him from the vehicle.
MEXICO, MO

