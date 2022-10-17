Read full article on original website
JC Council adopts budget, delays vote on fate of East Capitol Avenue homes
The Jefferson City Council adopts the budget for the upcoming fiscal year but puts off a decision on what to do with nearly a dozen historic homes on and near East Capitol Avenue. The Council voted last night to pass the budget, which totals a little over $78 million. It...
Smoke testing starting on Jefferson City's sewer system today
Testing on Jefferson City’s sewer system will begin today. The Jefferson City Wastewater Division will conduct smoke testing on Del Mar Drive, Deerfield Place, Sturbridge Drive, Bennington Lane, North Ventura Avenue, Kent Street, and Amador Avenue. Smoke testing is a method in which smoke is blown into manholes in...
Low temperature tie set in Columbia
The cold weather that’s moved into mid-Missouri ties a record set in Columbia. The National Weather Service says the temperature in Columbia Tuesday morning reached a low of 25 degrees. That tied a record set in 1952. Today will still be a cool day but does mark the start...
Jefferson City woman charged with stealing a trailer in Moniteau County
A Jefferson City woman is accused of stealing a gooseneck trailer in Moniteau County. Brandi Koechner, is charged with one count of felony stealing. She was arraigned Tuesday and is being held on $50,000 bond. Koechner has a bond hearing set for October 25. The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office says...
Audrain County home damaged by fire
An Audrain County home is damaged by a fire. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says crews were called to a house fire in the 400 block of Harvard Monday morning. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the house. The fire caused damage to the living room floor, as well as smoke damage throughout the home. No injuries were reported.
One person seriously injured in Tuesday night housefire in Sunrise Beach
Three people are injured, one seriously, in an overnight house fire in Sunrise Beach. The Gravois Fire Protection District reports they were called to a home on Helmsman Point last night around 11:30 to respond to a house fire with injuries. When they arrived, heavy fire was coming from the second floor and one person remained inside on the first floor.
Candlelight vigil planned for former MU student involved in hazing incident, Daniel Santulli
A candlelight vigil will be held in Columbia tonight for a former MU freshman who was left disabled after a hazing incident. The vigil for Daniel Santulli will be held in Peace Park, on the northern edge of MU’s campus, from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. It is being organized by Daniel’s sister, Meredith Santulli, who is a student at MU.
Columbia man missing for four days
A Columbia man is reported as missing. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jason Washington, 49, went missing from his apartment at the Columbia Square Apartments last Saturday. Missing Missouri says Washington has a medical condition that causes seizures and he’s without that medication. Washington is described as a...
Suicidal man taken into custody after firing gun at Maries County deputies
A suicidal man from Cole County is taken into custody in Maries County. The Maries County Sheriff’s Office reports they received a call Monday afternoon that the subject was possibly in the Vichy area on a family farm. The report stated the man was armed and threatened to harm anyone who interfered.
Holts Summit man charged in connection with vehicle break-ins/thefts in Ashland
A Holts Summit man faces charges in connection to a string of vehicle break-ins in Ashland. Cole Wolverton, 24, is charged with two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and one count of misdemeanor stealing. The Ashland Police Department says several unlocked vehicles were entered last month, and...
Police searching for Ashland man who made threats against Columbia movie premiere
Police are searching for a Boone County man accused of making a terrorist threat against a movie screening. Kyle Piper, 44, of Ashland, was charged Friday with one count of second-degree making a terrorist threat. According to court documents, Piper worked on the movie at one point. The movie was...
Columbia man arrested after spotted driving stolen vehicle in Audrain County
A Columbia man is arrested after he’s spotted in a stolen vehicle in Audrain County. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on routine patrol on Highway 54 Sunday night spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Columbia. The deputy stopped the vehicle and asked the driver, identified as Chivas Brown, 38, of Columbia, how he came into possession of the vehicle. Brown allegedly told the deputy it was his ex-girlfriend’s. Authorities say the vehicle was stolen as part of a domestic violence incident in which Brown was the suspect.
Elderly Pulaski County woman seriously injured in crash north of St. Robert
An elderly Pulaski County woman is seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash just north of her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Nancy Spicer, 72, of St. Robert, was driving on Laramie Road Monday afternoon when her truck ran off the side of the road and overturned. Spicer was...
Jefferson City woman faces charges for allegedly assaulting Cole County deputy
A Jefferson City woman is charged for allegedly assaulting a Cole County deputy. Stormy Garlin, 42, is charged with third-degree assault on a special victim, resisting arrest and peace disturbance. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 5500 block of Business 50 West for a trespassing...
Phelps County authorities search for suspect who grabbed a child
Authorities in Phelps County are searching for a suspect who grabbed a child at a home north of Rolla. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department says it was called to the 16000 block of Private Drive 2164 Tuesday evening. An 11-year-old child told deputies that they were standing in the yard when an unknown person grabbed them. The child then ran to a neighbor’s house and called 9-1-1.
Franklin County man killed in crash with semi near Union
A Franklin County man is killed in a crash involving a semi near Union. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says William McMillian, 60, of St. Clair, was driving on Highway 50 Saturday night when he crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming semi head-on. McMillian was pronounced dead at the...
Man involved in weekend shooting in Columbia was acting in self-defense
Columbia Police release more information about a shots-fired incident with injuries early Sunday morning. Police report the shooter, Laronya Brown, 25, of Columbia, had driven up to a parked vehicle in the 200 block of E. Texas Avenue around 3 a.m. and fired at two people inside the vehicle. Brown and an adult male in the parked vehicle had previously been involved in a relationship.
Holts Summit woman sentenced to probation following August drug raid
One of two people arrested during a drug raid at a Holts Summit trailer park is sentenced. Sunshine Scott, of Holts Summit, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of delivery of a controlled substance. She was sentenced to five years supervised probation. Scott’s alleged accomplice, Richard Smith, also of Holts...
Audrain County man seriously injured in crash south of Mexico
An Audrain County man is seriously injured in a crash south of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Bobby Norris, 46, of Mexico, was driving on Highway 54, near Route HH, about seven miles south of Mexico, this morning, when he ran off the side of the road. Troopers say Norris hit an embankment and a MoDOT sign before his truck overturned and threw him from the vehicle.
Cuba man seriously injured when his motorcycle collides with a deer
A Crawford County man suffers serious injuries after his motorcycle collides with a deer. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Shawn Kline, 49, of Cuba, was driving on Highway P just north of his hometown on Monday morning when the accident occurred. Kline, who was thrown from his bike on...
